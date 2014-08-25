Win! A brand new Surface Pro 3

The highly-anticipated Surface Pro 3 tablet is currently available for pre-order from Microsoft Store UK – ahead of its UK launch on August 28.

And to celebrate, we're giving one lucky Tech Radar reader the chance to win a Surface Pro 3, complete with docking station and Red type cover – exclusive to the Microsoft Store.

The Surface Pro 3 is the thinnest and lightest in the acclaimed Surface family, barely tipping the scales at 798 grams.

Pre-loaded with Windows 8.1 Pro, powered by a 4th generation Intel Core processor and featuring a stunning 12-inch display, the Surface Pro 3 gives you all of the power and performance a premium laptop in a thin and lightweight design.

This competition is now closed.