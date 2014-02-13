AMD outs Radeon R7 265 GPU, the 'crowning' touch to R7 Series

AMD is welcoming a spunky member to the R7 family.

The Radeon R7 265 "crowns" the series, offering a default 2GB GDDR5 memory traveling on a 256-bit memory bus. According to Advanced Micro Devices (yes, AMD has a real name), the GPU boosts the performance bar for this product class by 25%.

It's stocked with AMD's Graphics Core Next architecture and PowerTune tech, plus features Eyefinity and CrossFire, the chip maker's multi-GPU performance gaming platform.

For those anticipating AMD's new graphics API, Mantle, the R7 265 supports it, OpenGL 4.3 and DirectX 11.2.

More Radeon R7 265 specs and pricing

For those that love the nitty gritty, the R7 265 sports 1,024 stream processors, and has an engine clock of up to 925MHz.

Compute performance tops out at 1.89 TFLOPS, and memory speed can warp up to 5.6 Gbps. Customers will find a typical board power of 150W.

It has 1 x 6-pin power connectors and a PCI-E standard of 3.0.

Look for the R7 265 at the end of this month at a starting price of $149 (about £89, AU$165). It will be available through AMD's AIB partners, including Sapphire, XFX, Asus, Gigabyte, MSI, HIS and PowerColor worldwide, except for a few unspecified regions.

With the introduction of the new graphics offering, AMD is dropping the starting price of the Radeon R7 260X to $119 (about £71, AU$132).