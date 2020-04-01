These stunning Xbox One deals are slashing prices across the full range right now

Xbox One deals are a perfect excuse to check out Microsoft's console if you're stuck inside right now. You can pick up some fantastic prices on cheap Xbox consoles, with everything from the incredibly low cost Digital Edition to big savings on the 4K powerhouse that is the Xbox One X. Plus, bundle stock is plentiful which means you have a fantastic chance of picking up that Xbox game you've been holding out for all this time.

US Xbox One deals are starting at just $169.99 this weekend, a fantastic $80 price reduction on the three-game Digital Edition bundle. On the other side of the water, the UK is also enjoying discounts on the download-only console, with a £50 saving bringing prices down to £149 right now.

This console is digital-only, which means there's no disk drive for physical games. If you're just looking for quick, cheap entertainment out of these Xbox One deals, this represents a fantastic opportunity to get playing for less. That's especially true thanks to these Xbox Game Pass sales as well.

If you think you're going to be in it for the long haul, however, and want to save on second-hand games in the future you might want to check out the fantastic Xbox One S and Xbox One X deals we've found.

Today's best Xbox One deals in the US

Xbox One S All Digital Edition | Minecraft, Forza Horizon 3, and Sea of Thieves | $249.99 $169.99 at Newegg

This is an older version of the bundle, so you're picking up Forza Horizon 3 instead of some Fortnite DLC like newer releases. However, this is still an excellent bundle of games with a cheap Xbox One console, and once you take advantage of the latest Game Pass Ultimate deals you're on your way.

1TB Xbox One S bundles | From $248 at Newegg

You'll find plenty of Xbox One S bundles available from just $248 at Newegg this week. That's big savings on top games like Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, the full numbered Gears of War collection, and NBA titles among others.

Xbox One X bundles | $399 at Microsoft

If you're looking for the full 4K experience, you can pick up plenty of Xbox One X bundle deals from Microsoft directly right now, with a $100 discount to boot. You'll find all the classic bundles here, as well as a few limited editions at the same great price.

Today's best Xbox One deals in the UK

Xbox One S All Digital Edition | Minecraft, Sea of Thieves, Fortnite DLC | £199.99 £149 at Microsoft

This super cheap Xbox One deal is just £150 at the moment. That's a stunning offer with three games included as well. You won't be able to play any physical games on this model, but you can still take advantage of the massive Game Pass library and save on downloadable titles.

Xbox One S bundles | £209 at Microsoft

You'll find plenty of Xbox One S bundles available for just £209 at Microsoft this week. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, the Gears of War collection, and Roblox bundles are included in the price drop, with Forza Horizon 4 recently running out of stock.

Xbox One X bundles | £259 at Microsoft

For just £50 more, however, you can upgrade to the 4K model with these fantastic Xbox One X deals from Microsoft. You're saving £90 on bundles including Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, the Gears of War collection and Forza Horizon 4.

