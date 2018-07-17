The best cheap Apple Watch deals in July 2018

Finding the best cheap Apple Watch deals is no easy task simply because this is the newest product category among Apple devices and the Apple Watch 3 version with LTE is is still new and expensive.

Our best tip for July 2018 is to ditch the LTE - as the standard Apple Watch 3 has all of the top features of the new watch without the expensive connection - or just go for the still-excellent Apple Watch 2. There's a lot of money savings to be had, but it can be difficult to find the second generation Apple Watch.

Yes, the Apple Watch 3 is the best Apple Watch you can buy today; however, the refreshed Apple Watch Series 1 or 2 are just as good for most people. Make sure you pick wisely.

You may be able to find a second hand deal on the original Apple Watch (that's the one released in 2015 before it was dropped in favor of the refreshed Apple Watch Series 1) but now the major retailers have stopped stocking that version.

Below you'll find all of the best Apple Watch deals we've found in July 2018 all the way through from the Serie watch to the latest Apple Watch 3. We also threw in a few places to buy cheap Apple Watch bands a little more cheaply than you can pick them up from Apple.

Apple Watch Series 3

A modest - but impressive - upgrade

OS: watchOS 4 | Compatibility: iOS | Display: 1.65" OLED | Processor: S3 dual-core | Onboard storage: 8GB | Battery: 18 hours | Charging method: Wireless | IP rating: IPX7 | Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, GPS Cellular

Altimeter

Cellular options

Music streaming with cellular

LTE isn't good value

Battery life needs to be longer

The regular Apple Watch 3 and Apple Watch 3 LTE delivers a really minimal upgrade, unlike the iPhone X. The latter version essentially just adds in connectivity to its latest wearable. This basic Series 3 model though can only be called an incremental upgrade over the Apple Watch 2.

If you're not that bothered about being connected wherever you are - or don't want to pay extra for the capability - you might want to look at the older Apple Watch Series 2 deals below and save yourself some money.

Apple Watch 2 deals

Fitness takes over the Apple Watch

OS: watchOS 4 | Compatibility: iOS | Display: 1.53" OLED | Processor: S2 dual-core | Onboard storage: 8GB (only 2GB and 75MB allowed for music and photos, respectively) | Battery: 18 hours | Charging method: Wireless | IP rating: IPX7 | Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC

Water-resistant

GPS onboard

Expensive

Lack of useful apps

The Apple Watch 2 isn't being sold by Apple, but it's still being pushed around by various retailers for those who want the older, but very similar, Watch on the cheap.

It includes specs and features not available for the cheaper Apple Watch Series 1. This includes GPS tracking, a brighter screen and waterproof specs that allow you to wear it in the pool - which can also be found on the Watch 3.

All of that sounds great, until you see the expensive price tag, especially for the Ceramic Apple Watch 2.

Aluminum cases make for the cheapest Apple Watch 2, followed by stainless steel and ceramic. There’s no gold model any more, but more intricate Apple Watch bands do lead to higher prices. In other words, you have to shop smartly when picking out your Apple Watch 2 below - but it's a much better option for most when looking for the more sport-enabled Watch.

Apple Watch Nike Plus deals

The Nike-flavored Apple Watch 2 and 3

OS: watchOS 4 | Compatibility: iOS | Display: 1.53" OLED | Processor: S2 dual-core / improved in Watch 3 | Onboard storage: 8GB (only 2GB and 75MB allowed for music and photos, respectively) | Battery: 18 hours | Charging method: Wireless | IP rating: water-resistant IPX7 | Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC

Water-resistant

GPS onboard

Limited fitness app

Not always accurate

Right - let's clear this up: there are two Nike+ editions of the Apple Watch. The first is the Nike+ Apple Watch Series 2, and the second the Nike+ Apple Watch Series 3.

Both are virtually identical to the 'standard' version of the Watch they're related to, apart from different (and really rather nice) rubberised straps that you can't easily buy separately and new watch faces.

Other than that, they don't really offer a lot more other than a stylistic option - and of course they're 'designed' to be use with the Nike app.

So if you're seeing the Nike+ Apple Watch for cheap, make sure it's not the Series 2 model... although that one is perfectly good enough in our eyes, and offers all the advantages minus the LTE connectivity.

Apple Series 1 deals

The best Apple Watch for most non-runners

OS: watchOS 4 | Compatibility: iOS | Display: 1.53" OLED | Processor: S1P dual-core | Onboard storage: 8GB (only 2GB and 75MB allowed for music and photos, respectively) | Battery: 18 hours | Charging method: Wireless | IP rating: splash-proof | Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC

Best Apple Watch for most

Faster than original Watch

Lacks Series 2's bright screen

No GPS and not waterproof

The Apple Watch Series 1 is actually the best Apple Watch for most people who aren’t all-star runners and avid swimmers, with most of the specs you need on a smartwatch.

This is a 'refreshed' Apple Watch compared to the original Apple Watch below, so it has a faster dual-core processor and better battery life as a result.

It runs all the same WatchOS 4 software, which brings some decent improvements and, best of all, the original Watch costs a lot less than the models above.

If you don’t need to track GPS runs and swim with it on, you’ll save money. The discounted Apple Watch Series 1 still comes in two sizes, 38mm and 42mm, but only has the more economical aluminum case and Sport band, although it's still good value despite the limited choice.

Apple Watch band/strap deals

Bands are not one-size-fits-all-budgets

Wide variety of sizes, colors and prices

Incredibly easy to slide onto your Watch

Can't use normal watch straps

Official Apple Watch bands are pricey

Your Apple Watch literally isn’t complete without the best deals on Apple Watch bands. They make the geeky smartwatch stylish enough to show off to late adopters.

In fact, you’re going to want multiple cheap Apple Watch straps simply because more elegant bands are far from ideal for the gym. Vice versa, Sport Bands don’t cut it at the fancy dinner table.

Everyday in the news, we see new cheap Apple Watch bands trying to become the de facto alternative to the more expensive, official Apple Watch bands, and they’re usually just as good. Trust us, buying a trio of third-party, lookalike Apple Watch bands for the price of one official strap is a relief after paying so much for the smartwatch itself. Plus, you'll want to save up for an Apple Watch 3 upgrade.