Can't afford the new Apple TV? These Prime Day TV deals could help you out

Prime Day TV deals are a great chance to nab a new display or streamer, and the Apple TV HD and Apple TV 4K may just be your best options – with a neat price cut across both resolution models of the Apple-made streaming device.

In the UK, Amazon is running a £30 discount across the Apple TV HD with 32GB storage (now £119), as well as the Apple TV 4K with 32GB (now £149) and Apple TV 4K with 64GB (now £169).

In the US, there's a similar $20 price drop on the Apple TV HD, an $80 price drop on the 4K 32GB model, and a $30 price drop on the 64GB model – meaning the 4K model with 32GB is actually cheaper than its 4K counterpart.

The Apple TV 4K is Apple's latest streaming device, and as the name would suggest, it's the one you're going to want to get if you've got that big juicy 4K TV sitting in your living room. Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus and Apple TV Plus are all supported, but, unlike most cheap streaming devices, the Apple 4K TV has both HDR10 and Dolby Vision, making it a great pairing with a premium OLED or QLED TV.

This is really the best Prime Day TV deal for those in thrall to the Apple ecosystem, with Apple AirPlay support for easy casting across iOS devices, as well as Apple HomeKit and Siri for all your smart home and voice assistant needs.

Apple Arcade is also built into this device – although remember this operates as a separate subscription of $4.99/£4.99 a month, so you'll have to pay extra if you're looking to play those games via your Apple TV 4K after a 3-month free trial period.

See below for all of today's best Apple TV deals in the UK and US.

Apple TV deals (UK)

Apple TV 32GB: £149 £119 at Amazon

Save £30 – This Apple TV model is a bit long in the tooth now, but for those who are happy with HD resolution, Apple's streaming device will still sport the same tvOS platform and apps as its 4K cousin, as well as Apple AirPlay for casting between iOS devices.View Deal

Apple TV 4K (32GB): £179 £146 at Amazon

Save £30 – For a small uptick in price you can buy this 2017 iteration of the Apple TV 4K, with 4K HDR streaming and a broad sweep of apps on its tvOS, as well as Dolby Vision and Atmos support. Given how little is different for the new 2021 version, opting for the older model is probably a smart move.View Deal

Apple TV 4K (64GB): £199 £169 at Amazon

Save £30 – Need more space for movies or games? Another small cost increase packs in 64GB storage, alongside 4K HDR streaming, Dolby Vision / Atmos, and a sleek tvOS with Apple AirPlay and HomeKit support.View Deal

Apple TV deals (US)

Apple TV 32GB: $149 $129 at Amazon

Save $20 – This Apple TV model is a bit long in the tooth now, but for those who are happy with HD resolution, Apple's streaming device will still sport the same tvOS platform and apps as its 4K cousin, as well as Apple AirPlay for casting between iOS devices.View Deal

Apple TV 4K (32GB): $179 $99 at Amazon

Save $80 – For a small uptick in price you can buy this 2017 iteration of the Apple TV 4K, with 4K HDR streaming and a broad sweep of apps on its tvOS, as well as Dolby Vision and Atmos support. Given how little is different for the new 2021 version, opting for the older model is probably a smart move.View Deal

Apple TV 4K (64GB): $199 $169 at Amazon

Save $30 – Need more space for movies or games? Another small cost increase packs in 64GB storage, alongside 4K HDR streaming, Dolby Vision / Atmos, and a sleek tvOS with Apple AirPlay and HomeKit support.View Deal

There's no notable discount on the latest Apple TV 4K (2021), sadly, though we wouldn't necessarily hold out on a sale for the 2021 model, given not much has changed compared to its predecessor.

The main difference to consider is the new Siri remote, which vastly improves usability over the touch-sensitive interface of the old Apple TV remote, though it's still possible to buy that separately.

Finding the Apple TV deals a bit pricey? Check out some discounts on other streamers below in your region.

