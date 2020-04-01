Candy Crush Saga: get free, unlimited lives this week

If you're feeling bored at home this week, mobile developer King has just the thing: free, unlimited lives for Candy Crush Saga, so you can keep swapping and matching virtual candies to your heart's content.

The giveaway, which also includes six of King's other mobile games, is part of campaign called #PlayApartTogether, which is a collaboration between the games industry and the World Health Organization.

The offer also includes unlimited free lives for Candy Crush Soda Saga, Candy Crush Jelly Saga, Candy Crush Friends Saga, Farm Heroes Saga, Bubble Witch 3 Saga and Pet Rescue Saga.

Apart, together

"It’s never been more critical to ensure people stay safely connected to one another," said Bobby Kotick, CEO of Activision Blizzard, which has also thrown its support behind the campaign.

"Games are the perfect platform because they connect people through the lens of joy, purpose and meaning. We are proud to participate in such a worthwhile and necessary initiative."

The Candy Crush Saga deal lasts until April 5, so you have until Sunday night to get your fill of sweet puzzling.