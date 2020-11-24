Black Friday laptop deals: save £320 on one of the best laptops in the world

Dell's Mega Deals are running throughout this week in the lead up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and today's offers cut up to £320 off the Dell XPS 15, which in our view is one of the best laptops in the world right now.

The Dell XPS 15 is a stylish yet powerful laptop, and this version comes with a 6-core Intel Core i7n processor, 16GB RAM, and a Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card, making it an ideal laptop for video editors.

Today's Mega Deals also knock a huge £260 off the amazing Dell XPS 13, and Dell's more affordable Inspiron lineup of laptops also get big cuts.

All these deals expire at midnight tonight, November 24, so make sure you hurry!

Each day we'll highlight the best Dell Mega Deals as they go live. You can also save 15% on selected laptops and desktops over £699, and 12% on selected products up to £699 by using the code BLACK15 or BLACK12 at checkout.

Best Dell deal Dell XPS 15, Intel Core i7, 1TB, 16GB RAM: £1,768.99 £1,449 at Dell

Save £320 - The Dell XPS 15 is one of the best laptops in the world, and this amazing laptop deal cuts the price of the model with a powerful 9th generation Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia GTX 1650 GPU, 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD. Offer ends midnight November 24

Dell XPS 13, Intel Core i5, 512GB, 8GB RAM: £1,418.99 £1,159 at Dell

Save £260 - The Dell XPS 13 is also one of the best laptops in the world, and it also gets a price cut for today only. This is for the latest 2020 model with an 11th generation Intel Core i5 processor, 512GB SSD and 8GB RAM. Offer ends midnight November 24

Dell Inspiron 13 5000, Intel Core i3, 256GB, 8GB RAM: £648.99 £529 at Dell

Save £120 - This is the cheapest price we've seen for this excellent mid-range laptop from dell. It packs some great specs, including a new 11th generation Intel Core i3 processor and 8GB RAM, which makes it ideal for day-to-day task. It's selling out fast, though. Offer ends midnight November 24

Dell Inspiron 13 5000, Intel Core i5, 256GB, 8GB RAM: £748.99 £609 at Dell

Save £140 - If you like the look of the above offer, but want a bit more power, then this model with the 11th generation Intel Core i5 CPU is a great choice. The rest of the specs are the same. Offer ends midnight November 24

Dell Inspiron 14 5000 2-in-1, Intel Core i5, 256GB, 8GB RAM: £718.99 £589 at Dell

Save £130 - If you're after an affordable 2-in-1 laptop that can be used as a tablet-like device as well, then this is a superb deal. Once again, it features the latest generation of Intel CPUs. Offer ends midnight November 24

Dell Inspiron 14 7000, Intel Core i7, 512GB, 16GB RAM: £1,168.99 £949 at Dell

Save £220 - This brilliant laptop features an 11th gen Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia MX350 GPU, 16GB of RAM and a 14.5-inch QHD+ screen, and is now under £1,000 for today only! Offer ends midnight November 24

These deals last until midnight on November 24, so make sure you jump on them now, as they are selling fast!

If you're not in the UK, we've listed the best Dell XPS 15 deals where you are below.

TechRadar is rounding up all the top deals over the Black Friday sales period, and we’ve put all the best early Black Friday deals in an easy-to-navigate article to help you find the bargains you’re looking for.