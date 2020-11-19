Black Friday headphones deal: Sennheiser's best noise-cancelling cans drop to lowest price

If you're looking for a pair of noise-cancelling headphones, the Sennheiser Momentum 3 Wireless are a great choice – and thanks to this early Black Friday deal, they've dropped back down to their lowest price.

Costing £339 at launch, you can now get the wireless headphones for just £259, saving you a whopping £90 – but you'll need to act fast, as this deal is set to expire at at the end of the day (Thursday, November 19).

Today's best early Black Friday headphones deal

Sennheiser Momentum 3 Wireless: £349 £259 at Amazon

These Sennheiser Momentum 3 Wireless headphones come with a striking design, active noise cancellation, and fantastic audio quality. With Bluetooth 5 and smart pause functions, you can get these premium cans in black or white, with a huge saving of £90.

Meanwhile, the Sennheiser HD 599 Special Edition headphones have been slashed from £179.99 to just £133.99. Now, this isn't the lowest price we've seen – the over-ear headphones were discounted to £89 last year – so it's possible the price will fall further come November 27.

Still, if you desperately need some open-back headphones for analytical listening, you can currently save £46:

Sennheiser HD 599 Special Edition headphones: £179.99 £133.99 at Amazon

These Sennheiser headphones come in a black design exclusive to Amazon, and boast an open-back design for a wide, natural soundstage that will appeal to audiophiles.

Not sure which headphones are right for you? Well, if you're looking to use your headphones on the go, we'd recommend the Momentum 3 Wireless.

That's because they boast a sophisticated, well-balanced soundstage, Bluetooth connectivity, and active noise cancellation to block out the sound of your environment.

The HD 599 are better suited to at-home analytical listening sessions, due to their open-back design that allows the sound of your music to pass through the headphones – while this style does generate a wide soundstage, it could get a little annoying for people nearby. These cans are also wired only, so you can plug them into your smartphone, tablet, or home entertainment system via the 3.5mm and 6.5mm plugs.

