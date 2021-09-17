Best Black Friday Air Fryer deals 2021: what to expect this November

We've seen Black Friday air fryer deals become increasingly popular over recent years as more are intrigued by the kitchen appliance. Last year saw some record low prices on older models, as well as discounts on a number of new release models. Plus, with big name brands like Ninja, Cosori and Instant Pot getting involved, things bode well for Black Friday 2021.

We expect to see the same names lining the shelves in this year's Black Friday air fryer deals. Brands such as Bella and Aria will be good if you're after a lower budget option. Meanwhile, Vortex will bridge the gap between those more affordable options and the high-end machines from Ninja and Instant Pot. We were seeing Instant Pot devices sitting under $50 for the first time last year, though, so those more premium appliances could drop even further.

Of course, Black Friday ran a little differently last year. With the pandemic pushing an online retail spike all the way from October (kicking off with a late Prime Day) right up until Christmas Eve, retailers were offering discounts far earlier than usual. Adobe reports that the online holiday season delivered over $188.2 billion to retailers in 2020. That's a 32% growth over the previous year.

November hit over $100 billion in online retail revenue, so while we may still see some early Black Friday Air Fryer deals this year, competition will likely be incredibly high during the whole month.

If these trends continue, we could be in for some excellent bargains come November. Read on for everything you can expect from this year's discounts, as well as the best places to shop right here.

Black Friday air fryer deals: FAQ

When will the best Black Friday air fryer deals start in 2021? While we've seen air fryer deals typically kick off around the week of Black Friday itself, last year there were savings as early as October. Considering the success of the previous holiday period, we are expecting to see a similar timeline in 2021. However, the best deals will likely still appear on the official Black Friday date of November 26. Those shopping in the budget category may not need to wait so long. We saw far more discounts hitting affordable brands like Bella, Aria and Vortex in the weeks leading up to Black Friday last year compared to more premium models. If you're only looking to spend $20 - $50 you may be able to escape some of the intense competition when the official Black Friday air fryer deals do land. If you are waiting for the main event, it's worth noting that last year Adobe reports that retailers started dropping their prices from the beginning of Thanksgiving week, with average discounts dropping to just under 30% from the 15% average of previous weeks. While that data does apply to all products and not just air fryers, it's a good indication that the juiciest Black Friday air fryer deals may be worth waiting for. In the meantime, you can browse through all the best air fryer deals available today should you want something more immediately.

What Black Friday air fryer deals can we expect in 2021?

Last year we saw some record low prices cropping up in Black Friday air fryer deals, most notably on Instant Pot and Ninja devices. However, in the lower end of the price range, Best Buy was offering some excellent discounts on its exclusive Bella line and Aria and GoWise were also dropping into this budget category as well.

We can expect to see a similar trend heading into this year's offers, with smaller, cheaper machines (3-4Qt) available for under $40 and more premium models dropping by between 30-40%. Last year's best deals saw average discounts of 39%, and if trends continue, these savings may increase slightly in 2021.

Many of the big name brands will likely be participating in this year's Black Friday air fryer deals, with Ninja leading the way for more high budget items. We've seen Cosori, Safe, Tower Vortex, Philips, and Instant Pot getting in to the action in recent years, though the best discounts tend to sit on mid-range models that have spent some time on the shelves.

That means those who are willing to sacrifice picking up the newest release stand to save the most cash this year, by foregoing some of the fancier features 2021 might have in store.

What to look for in the Black Friday air fryer deals

Finding the best Black Friday air fryer deal for your budget requires a little research, as the best discounts are the ones on models with the features you know you need. There's no point paying for a premium device if you won't use it, so make sure you know what you'll be cooking with to find the best prices for your wallet. That means checking out the different types of air fryers and what each one can offer before finding the products that best suit your needs.

There are two types of air fryer on the market right now; basket and oven. The former is a smaller, cheaper device that will only serve air frying needs, however the latter packs in far more cooking options for a larger price tag. Choosing between the two will depend on how much food you will need to prepare each day, whether you need additional functions like roasting, grilling or baking, and how much counter space you have to play with.

Basket air fryer

The basket air fryer is a more cylindrical shape and offers up both drawers and removable baskets in a variety of sizes. Like an air fryer oven, a basket air fryer is essentially a convection heater - working by heating the air at the top of the device and then circulating that air around your food. Typically, however, basket air fryers only do the one job, whereas oven air fryers can pack more roasting or baking features into the same device. However, you'll be saving counter space here and saving a little heat up time as well. If you're just after an air fryer without all the bells and whistles, basket models do come in significantly cheaper. However, if you need an all-in-one machine we'd recommend checking out the oven variety instead.

Oven air fryer

An oven air fryer does everything a basket design can do and more, though can take a little longer to heat up and generally takes up more room on your countertop. These machines regularly offer additional cooking functions like grilling and roasting and can accommodate more than one tray within the oven space itself. That means you'll be able to cook multiple components of a meal at the same time, while also keeping watch through the door of the machine. You do pay for those extra features, though, with oven air fryers costing a little more than their basket counterparts. If you're looking to experiment with your air fryer, or you've been shopping for multiple kitchen accessories that are all featured in one model, the oven air fryer is likely the best design for you. While you're paying more for this version, the versatility and larger sizes make this better for larger meals and more complex air fryer recipes.

Today's best air fryer deals

If you can't wait for this year's Black Friday air fryer deals, it's worth noting that there are plenty of discounts available right now. While the savings below may not match those we'll see in November, we often see last previous holiday prices return throughout the course of the year. Plus, we've found that there's usually a saving or two up for grabs as part of the weekly Amazon deals.

Last year's best Black Friday air fryer deals

Aria 3-Qt Teal Ceramic Air Fryer: $69.99 $35.99 at Home Depot

Save $34 - This stylish 3-quart teal ceramic air fryer from Aria is perfect for making small batches of French fries or fried chicken tenders while not taking up much space on the counter-top. Able to reach 400°F in seconds, this little air fryer makes healthier eating a breeze.

Bella Pro Series 4.2-qt. Analog Air Fryer: $59.99 $29.99 at Best Save $30 – You could pick up plenty of cheap air fryer deals in last year's Best Buy Black Friday sale. The Bella 4.2-qt air fryer allows you to air-fry, broil, bake, roast, and reheat with little to no oil, so you can enjoy your favorite fried foods with less guilt.



Aria 10 Qt. Air Fryer: $149.99 $96.99 at Home Depot

Save $53 - This 10 Qt. air fryer from Aria was available over at Home Depot for just $99 last year, a 33% saving. The fryer also comes with a recipe book to help you plan healthier meals.



PowerXL Vortex Air Fryer Pro Plus: $129.00 $99.00 at Walmart

Save $30 - The PowerXL Vortex Air Fryer Pro Plus 10 Quart packs in 1,500 Watts of air frying power with 10 pre-programmed settings, heating up to 400°F, and dishwasher-safe parts to ensure hassle-free cleanup - all for $30 off over at Walmart last year.

Farberware 3.2-quart Oil-less Multi-Functional Fryer: $99 $49.88 at Walmart

Save $49 – You could get the best-selling Farberware Fryer on sale at Walmart for $49.88. That's half-price for this versatile 3.2-quart fryer, which allows you to cook your favorite fried foods with less oil.



Ninja DT201 Foodi 10-in-1 XL Pro Air Fry Oven: $279.99 $239.99 at Target

Save $40 - There are your standard air fryers with pull out baskets and low quart capacities, then there's this Ninja DT201 Foodi 10-in-1 XL Pro Air Fry Oven. With 10 function settings including air fry, bake, roast, toast, and more, this 1,800W counter-top air fry oven has enough space to cook a 12 pound turkey - and it was available for $40 off over at Target for Black Friday.

Instant Pot 6QT Vortex Air Fryer: $99.99 $59.99 at Target

Save $40 - Instant Pot is is one of the better known names in small kitchen appliances, so you can look forward to quality air frying with this Instant Pot 6QT Vortex Air Fryer on sale for 40% off over at Target last year. View Deal

GoWise 12.7 Quart Air Fryer Oven: $149.99 $89.99 at Amazon

Save $60 - The GoWise 12.7-quart air fryer oven features a built in rotisserie, three rack levels, and 15 pre-set cooking functions to make cooking healthy food for the whole family much simpler while not taking up a whole lot of counter space. You could find it for 40% off over at Amazon.

Aria 30 Qt Air Fryer Toaster Oven: $199 $129 at Home Depot

Save $70 - There are toaster ovens, and then there's this 30-qt Aria Air Fryer Toaster Oven. Capable of baking, frying, roasting, dehydrating, toasting, and grilling everything from 13-inch pizzas to whole chickens, you could replace several small kitchen appliances in one go with one of the more trusted brands in small kitchen appliances for 35% off the list price. View Deal

Cuisinart AFR-25: $185.00 $79.99 at Amazon

Save $106 - Capable of air frying up to 2.5 pounds of food while being small enough to fit on your kitchen counter, the Cuisinart AFR-25 can heat up to 450°F with automatic timer from zero to 60 minutes, making healthy cooking a snap.View Deal