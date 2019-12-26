The best Boxing Day sales and deals in 2019 still live

The Boxing Day sales are starting to wind down now, but we've found some great choices still in stock - these are our favourite deals still live (and there are some cracking choices still around).

We've spent weeks tracking all the latest Boxing Day sales(they started pretty early this year) to bring you the best discounts around today. We've found brilliant new deals on headphones, TVs, laptops, iPads, and games consoles as well as all the smart home deals you'd need to connect your home for 2020.

The top Boxing Day deals at a glance

This year's Boxing Day online sales have been some of the biggest of the last decade: shoppers have spent less this year, so retailers have slashed some prices to shift stock.

That's great news for anyone looking for a bargain, but with thousands of Boxing Day deals flying around, it can be tough to know which offers are genuinely good – and which are best avoided.

That's where we come in. We're still continually curating this year's Boxing Day sales, and updating this page with the best Boxing Day deals as soon as they appear. So bookmark this page, and keep checking back between now and New Years Day for the cheapest prices possible on this year's hottest tech products.

Prefer to browse the Boxing Day sales for your own deals? Here are the retailers with the most exciting Boxing Day deals to look through. Alternatively, scroll down for our pick of the biggest offers right now.

Computing deals

Computing deals

Logitech computer accessories: 30% off at Amazon

Save up to 30% off Logitech's range of computer accessories, including mice, keyboards, webcams, and PC speakers. The perfect gifts for PC gamers this Christmas.

View Deal

Asus VivoBook X5 15.6-inch laptop | £469 £349 at Amazon

The VivoBook offers a full HD, almost bezel-less screen and a lightweight form factor. You're getting a speedy 256GB SSD with an i3 processor and 4GB of RAM - specs perfectly suited for storing media files and light multitasking. If you're prioritising a fantastic portable experience over the latest specs in the Boxing Day sales, the VivoBook can save you plenty of cash this week.

View Deal

Lenovo Ideapad S145 14-inch laptop | £599 £399 at AO

This is the cheapest you'll find a 512GB SSD on this list - at under £400 this laptop is a steal in the Boxing Day sales. You've also got 8GB of RAM and an 8th generation i5 processor under the hood - but be wary, all that power means you'll only get a 5-hour battery life out of this machine. If you're happy trading bigger computing power for keeping your machine plugged in for most of the time, this is a great saving from AO.

View Deal

HP Pavilion 14-inch laptop | £649 £499 at Currys

Grab this fantastic 14-inch laptop with a massive 512GB SSD for under £500 at Currys this week. You're getting an amazing 10th generation i5 processor under the hood with an 8GB of RAM as well as 32GB of Intel Optane memory to boot. This is an absolute steal, so be sure to jump while stock lasts.

View Deal

Acer Swift 3 15.6-inch laptop | £799 £599.97 at Box

You're boosting your power with an 8th generation i7 processor running the show in this Acer Swift 3 laptop deal from Box. Save £200 on this particular model with a 256GB SSD and impressive 8GB of RAM. There's also a handful of other nifty features like a fingerprint reader and free year of Office 365 to boot.

View Deal

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 | black Type Cover | £1,269 £829 at Currys

OUT OF STOCK This 256GB Surface Pro 7 is down by £440 this week, an excellent saving in the Boxing Day sales. You're getting an i5 processor in here as well as 8GB of RAM, plus Currys are also including the type cover - essential for turning the Pro 7 tablet into a working laptop.

View Deal

Acer Nitro 5, Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, Nvidia GTX 1060: £1,099.99 £899 at Amazon

If you're on the lookout for a budget gaming laptop, then this is one of the cheapest you'll find. A word of warning, though; it has a GTX 1060 GPU, which is beginning to show its age. So, this is not a very powerful gaming laptop, but if you're only playing casual games, it'll do.View Deal

Apple MacBook Pro (2017) | £1,099 £899 at Currys

OUT OF STOCK This MacBook Pro may be the 2017 model, but it's still a great shout if you're looking for a luxury laptop for 2020. £899 is a fantastic price on this 256GB SSD model with 8GB of RAM, but be warned you're not getting the touch bar on this particular version.

View Deal

Wacom Cintiq 16 Creative Pen Display | £512.48 £423.99 at Amazon

There's nearly £90 off this Wacom graphic tablet at Amazon, bringing it down to the more affordable £424. This tablet is compatible with Windows and Mac and boasts a 1920 x 1080 full HD display. Not too shabby.View Deal

Wacom One | £43.98 £35.18 at Amazon

This isn't an amazing deal on the Wacom One, saving you just under £9 but - after Christmas - every penny counts. It may not be as good a tablet as the one above but it'll still do the job and, for under £40, it's a bargain.View Deal

Bitdefender Antivirus Plus 2020 | 1 year | £15.99

Not only is this one of the cheapest antivirus deals, it's coming from the world's best provider. Bitdefender Antivirus Plus come swith the added bonus of a VPN and Safepay as well as boasting multi-layer ransomware protection. This constantly tracks any malware and records the cyberthreat's pattern to keep you secure online.



View Deal

Kaspersky Anti-virus| 1 year | £10

What we love about Kaspersky is that its super user-friendly and easy to use, that along with its essential security features make it an excellent antivirus. Not to mention that this massive discount takes it down to a mere tenner to cover one device.

View Deal

TV deals

TV deals

LG 43UM7000PLA 4K TV: £349 £279 at Currys

This budget 43-inch LG TV is at its Black Friday price in time for Christmas. It features Smart TV features, so you can watch Netflix and Prime Video in 4K. Spent another £40 and you can get the 49-inch model. View Deal

Philips Ambilight 43-inch 4K Smart TV: £549 £389 at Amazon

Bag yourself a 4K TV bargain during the Boxing Day sales with the 43-inch Philips 43PUS7304. It comes with 3-sided Ambilight, support for Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and HDR10+, plus the Google voice Assistant is built in too.

View Deal

Philips Ambilight 50-inch 4K Smart TV: £799 £449 at Currys

Dolby Vision, HDR10+, Dolby Atmos audio, and Philips' proprietary Ambilight projection make this an excellent 4K TV for a smaller-scale home cinema setup. With this cracking Boxing Day deal you can save a packet, too.

View Deal

Philips 55PUS6754 Ambilight 55-inch HDR 4K TV | Now £499 at Amazon

This £499 deal from Amazon is ideal if you're looking for the unique Ambilight experience. Ambilight screens emit coloured light from the sides to match the on-screen action for a glorious enthralling cinematic experience that leaves other TVs for dust.

View Deal

Philips Ambilight 65-inch 4K Smart TV: £999 £659 at Amazon

This is one of the best large-screen TV deals we've seen out there for the Boxing Day sales. It comes with HDR10+, Dolby Atmos sound, smart TV apps (although not Apple TV at the moment) and the all-important Ambilight around the outside.View Deal

Panasonic TX-65FX560B 4K TV: £679.99 £545 at Amazon

What if you're after a 65-inch set? Well then, we'd point you to this Panasonic 65-inch FX560 Series screen that's discounted £134. It has Freeview HD with Freeview Play and a brilliant, basic UI. Model number: TX-65FX560B.View Deal

Samsung 4K curved TV 65-inch 4K, UHD, HDR | £649 £579 at AO

This curved 4K TV is available for well under £600 in the Boxing Day sales. This is no gimmick either, while the curved shape is best viewed head on, it creates an amazing sense of immersion on a truly gorgeous 4K UHD screen.

View Deal

Samsung The Frame 43-inch QLED TV | £999 £699 at John Lewis

You can pick up this amazing Samsung Frame TV deal at John Lewis and save yourself £300 on the Art Mode television. With a snug wall fit and slimline design, the Frame will shine on any wall and offers a great QLED display to boot.

View Deal

LG 55-inch B9 OLED TV (2019): £1,799.99 £1,079 at Amazon

For premium TV hunters, this £700 discount is the ultimate score. For just over £1,000 you get one of the best TVs of 2019 that uses LG's 2nd generation α7 Intelligent Processor to produce clearer and brighter images. If you want better-looking movies, this is the telly to invest in. Model number: OLED55B9PLA.View Deal

Audio deals

Audio deals

Apple AirPods (2019) with Charging Case: £159 £124.97 at Laptops Direct

The latest model (second generation) of AirPods are just under £125, cheaper than the Black Friday prices we saw. These sold out fast for £4 more, so it's unclear how long this price will be available for. You can also pick them up for £130 from Amazon. View Deal

Apple Airpods (2019) with wireless charging case: £199 £158.99 at Amazon

This matches Amazon's lowest ever price for the wireless charging case version of the Apple AirPods (well, technically it's a penny cheaper). A solid discount on the wireless charging case version of these earbuds.View Deal

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700: £349 £297 at Currys

Coming in black, silver, and white, these Bose headphones are among the best noise-canceling cans on the planet, with a gorgeous design, lively sound, and support for Google Assistant and Alexa. They were slightly cheaper over Black Friday, but a £50 discount is still a great deal.View Deal

Beats Powerbeats 3: £169.95 £78 at Currys

With over £90 off, these Beats headphones are ideal for anyone who wants to boost their workout without breaking the bank – and they'd make a great Christmas gift, too. This deal is only available for the black, red, and white models.View Deal

Beats Studio 3 wireless noise cancelling headphones | £299 £199 at Currys

Don't think you've got a pair of luxury wireless headphones under the tree this year? You can pick up this excellent Beats Studio 3 deal for under £200 in the early Boxing Day sales. That's a fantastic price for the overall quality of these headphones, and even better if you're an iPhone user looking to take advantage of the W1 chip.

View Deal

Sennheiser HD 4.50 BTNC: £179.99 £84.99 at Amazon

These are some top-end wireless over-ear headphones, so the £95 discount makes them a bargain. They've got great noise cancelling, a long-lasting battery, and a foldable design that makes them easy to transport.

View Deal

Sennheiser Momentum 3 Wireless Headphones: £349 £297 at Amazon

These striking wireless headphones come with Alexa built-in, alongside Tile tracking technology – and with £50 off, they're at their lowest price ever.View Deal

Sony WH-XB900N Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones: £199 £128 at Currys

Available at their Black Friday price, these great wireless headphones feature up to 30 hours of battery life. The overwhelming bass and build quality of these headphones are among its major strengths.View Deal

Sony WH-1000 XM3 noise cancelling headphones | £239 at John Lewis

These are our favourite noise-cancelling headphones (and they have been for two years running), so grabbing them at a discount with a two year guarantee for John Lewis makes this an excellent Boxing Day sales win. You're getting industry leading noise cancellation and excellent audio quality to boot.

View Deal

Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 true wireless earbuds: £150 £99.95 at Amazon

The Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 are among the best true wireless earbuds you can buy if you concerned with pure audio fidelity – and with just over £50 off, they're a bargain. View Deal

Ultimate Ears MegaBoom 2 | £169 £79 at Currys

The Ultimate Ears MegaBoom 2 portable speaker offers up to 20 hours of battery life and USB smart phone charging on top of being a nice little Bluetooth speaker. You're saving £90 in these Boxing Day sales, so now is the best time to grab a feature packed wireless speaker for less.

View Deal

Sony SRS-XB41 Portable Wireless Waterproof Speaker: £149 £129 at Currys

Not only does this portable speaker come with built-in strobe lighting, but it's also waterproof, which means it can handle the thrills and spills of even the wildest party. Currys has it down to its lowest price ever from the Black Friday period.View Deal

Sonos Beam: £399 £329 at Amazon

One of the smartest soundbars on the market, the Sonos Beam will be the central part of your connected music eco-system, just as comfortable with bombastic film soundtracks as it is with plaintive classical music melodies – this price did drop to £319 at one point, but £70 off is still a good deal.View Deal

Phone and tablet deals

Phone and tablet deals

iPhone 11: at Mobiles.co.uk | EE | £225 £150 upfront | 9GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £29pm

Don't like getting a big bill each month for your phone? This contract knocks your costs each month all the way down to just £29 while still securing you 9GB of data. Yes, the upfront costs will feel quite high at £150, however even with that extra cost this works out as one of the cheapest iPhone 11 deals around right now.



View Deal

iPhone 8: at Affordable Mobiles | O2 | £69 upfront (with code TRBF30) | 10GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £24pm

Much like the iPhone 7 deal above, this is one of those offers with an aim of making Apple cheap. With monthly bills of just £24, this stands out as an impressive offer on what is still a relatively new iPhone. And, thanks to our exclusive code TRBF30, you're only actually paying £69 upfront, while still getting a decent 10GB data.

View Deal

iPhone XR: at Mobiles.co.uk | EE | £119 £75 upfront | 9GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £29 per month

Thanks to a pretty big price drop, a range of iPhone XR deals just became a lot more affordable. Blending affordability and high-end specs, you're getting a lot of what the iPhone 11 deals above offer, just with a smaller price tag. Monthly bills of £29, 9GB of data and a dropped upfront price of £75.

View Deal

iPhone 11 Pro: at Affordable Mobiles | EE | £69 upfront (with code TRBF30) | 100GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £56pm

Finally, the iPhone deal for the person planning on going all out. Of course, you could go the larger Pro Max model but we feel like the price of the Pro is a safer bet. While this may seem expensive at first glance, it is actually one of the cheapest iPhone 11 Pro deals around, thanks in part to our exclusive TRBF30 code. And, there's even a massive 100GB of data on offer!

View Deal

Huawei P30: at Three Mobile| £19 upfront| 100GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £27pm

Until a recent price rise drove this out of the realms of affordability, this was our favourite Huawei P30 deal by a long way. Now, the price has dropped back down and it can once again take on that accolade. With a massive 100GB of data for just £27 a month, you will be hard pressed to find a better offer than this.

View Deal

iPhone XS: at Amazon | 64GB £999 £629

Don't need as big a screen as the XS Max? Then Amazon also has a great deal on the smaller iPhone XS, with a 5.8-inch Retina OLED display, along with incredibly powerful smartphone tech as well, and another brilliant camera – all for over £300 off!

View Deal

iPhone 11 64 GB | £699 at Currys

This iPhone 11 is back down to its lowest price at Currys. You're saving £30 on this 64GB model, meaning you can take home the unlocked handset for even less this week.

View Deal

iPad Pro 11-inch 256GB | £919 £869 at Amazon

The latest iPad Pro offers a brand new way to use the Apple tablet - one more akin to a laptop's power and specification. This 256GB model will keep all your apps, downloads, and entertainment in one place on a gorgeous 11-inch screen. Plus, you're saving £50 at Amazon.

View Deal

Apple iPad 10.2 (2019) 32GB | £349 £289 at Currys

This iPad is down to under £300 at Currys for the Boxing Day sales. That's a great reduction back down to its Black Friday price, and an excellent saving on the cheapest iPad out there. You'll only really get away with using this tablet for entertainment and a few note taking apps, but if you're going to use iCloud for more storage, you can squeeze a lot more out of this deal.

View Deal

iPad Pro 12.9-inch WiFi 1TB | £1,719 £1,519 at John Lewis

This is a fantastic £200 saving on the largest iPad Pro deal you can pick up in the Boxing Day sales. You're getting an amazing 1TB of storage on this model, meaning it can pretty much handle anything you throw at it. If you don't need all that power, you can grab a 64GB version for £927 from Laptops Direct, a 256GB version for £1,079 at Currys, or a 512GB model for £1,269 at Amazon.

View Deal

Wearable deals

Wearable deals

Garmin Forerunner 645 with Music: £275 £199.99 at Argos

We're not sure how an advanced running watch with Spotify on board is able to be offered this cheaply, but here it is - grab this excellent fitness and exercise tracker for a steal.View Deal

Fitbit Inspire HR | £89.99 £69.38 at Amazon

The Fitbit Inspire HR is a versatile, stylish fitness tracker that comes highly recommended even at full price. That makes its current Boxing Day sales price of £69 one of the very best mid-range options available.View Deal

Fitbit Versa Lite | £149.99 £99.99 at Amazon

The Fitbit Versa Lite is one of the cheapest ways to start tracking your fitness from your wrist. You're getting all the basic monitoring and analysis you'd expect from a FitBit but also phone notifications and sleep monitoring. If you're after something with on-screen workouts and music, you'll want to check out the flagship Versa model.

View Deal

Fitbit Versa 2 | £199 £159 at Currys

This Fitbit Versa smartwatch does everything you'd expect a Fitbit fitness tracker to take care of, with extra onscreen exercise instructions to boot. On top of that you're getting a 5 day battery life and Amazon Alexa built straight in.



Garmin Vivoactive 3 GPS smartwatch | £149.99 at Very

Save on this Garmin Vivoactive 3 GPS smartwatch - just £149 at Very in the Boxing Day sales. With 15 pre-loaded apps for exercise coaching and on-screen guidance, this is a fantastic cheap fitness tracker to get 2020 started with.

View Deal

Apple Watch Series 3 - 38mm: £199 at Currys

The Series 3 is the cheapest Apple Watch deal in this selection, coming it at just £199 in these early Boxing Day sales. Despite its low price this week, you're still getting a fantastic OLED touchscreen with water resistance, and all the staple Apple Watch experiences you'd expect. Plus, it's still fully compatible with WatchOS 6.1.

View Deal

Apple Watch Series 4 - 44mm: £319 at Currys

Moving up a price bracket, you'll find the Series 4. This is a smartwatch with a load of extra features more designed around the fitness enthusiasts among us. With fall detection, an Electrical Heart Rate Sensor on the Digital Crown you're getting a little more bang for your buck, especially looking at that LTPO display and extra battery life.

View Deal

Apple Watch 4: 40mm | GPS + Cellular | Gold Milanese Loop | £799 £473.85 at Amazon

This classy Apple Watch 4 with a Milanese-style loop and a gold body is great for people that want a stylish-looking smartwatch at a decent price. It's £325 off, which is 41% of the price, so you don't have to break the bank to buy it.

View Deal

Apple Watch Series 4 GPS - 40mm: £699 £408 at Amazon

You'll pay a considerable premium for picking up a GPS Cellular version of the Series 4 in these Apple Watch deals, but you're still saving a good chunk of cash over a normal day. If you want to be able to use call and text functions without having your phone present, you'll want to pick this particular deal up - but remember you'll have to take out a network contract to make the most of it.

View Deal

Apple Watch Series 5 - 40mm: £379 at Currys

You're paying less for this Series 5 than you would a cellular Series 4 in the Boxing Day sales, so this Apple Watch deal is a real winner. The latest Apple Watch offers a unique always-on-display which separates it the most from its earlier models.

View Deal

Gaming deals

Gaming deals

Xbox One S 1TB all digital | 3 games | £149 at Microsoft

This is the all-digital version of the Xbox One S console, so you won't be able to play discs. That said, this is the old 3-game bundle we've all come to recognise at a lower Boxing Day sale price than the usual £199 value. If you're after the best Game Pass has to offer at the lowest price possible, and aren't fussed about second hand physical games further down the line, this is your best sale price today.



View Deal

Xbox One S 1TB | Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order | 2x games | £179 at Currys

This is a fantastic price (£20 cheaper than last week!) on an Xbox One S with Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order thrown in for good measure. On top of that you're also getting Project Cars 2 and Tekken 7. While they're not new enough to get excited about by themselves, adding them to this already stellar bundle was always going to go down well.



View Deal

Xbox One wireless controller | £44.99 £34.99 at Currys

Save £10 on a new wireless controller for Xbox One in the Currys Boxing Day sales. If you've just unwrapped a new console, or you're looking to refresh your stock of controllers, this deal is not to be missed.

View Deal

Xbox One X Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Bundle: £279 at Currys

Currys had this same bundle, which also ships with Tekken 7 and Project Cars 2, for £299 over Black Friday, so this is a solid saving. The Xbox One X is the most powerful games console in the world, and Jedi: Fallen Order is a fantastic Star Wars game.

View Deal

PS4 Slim | Call of Duty Modern Warfare | £199 at Currys

This bundle saves you some serious cash on the latest Call of Duty, throwing a free copy in with the standard price of the PS4 Slim console for the Boxing Day sales.





View Deal

PlayStation Plus 12-month subscription | £49.99 £37.99 at CDKeys

Save £10 on a full year of PlayStation Plus membership with this deal. PS Plus grants you access to the online multiplayer side of PS4 games, exclusive discounts and a bunch of free games to enjoy every month as a part of your membership.

View Deal

Nintendo Switch Lite | Spyro Reignited Trilogy | £199 at Argos

Argos are currently running a bundle deal that can send you home with a Switch Lite console and a game for just £209.99. Spyro offers the most cash saved out of the games on sale here, but you can also pick up other titles like Rocket League, Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy and Crash Team Racing for the same price. Linked here is the grey model but you can pick up the yellow and turquoise too.

View Deal

Nintendo Switch Lite | Mario Kart 8 Deluxe | £219 at Currys

Grab the Nintendo Switch Lite alongside one of the biggest games to hit the Switch system since release for just £219 in the Currys Boxing Day sales. Mario Kart has become synonymous with Nintendo's consoles so picking it up early is always a win. Also available in yellow and grey.

View Deal

Nintendo Switch games | £36.99 at Currys

There's a whole load of Nintendo Switch games on sale for just £36.99 each at Currys right now. You can pick up headline titles like Mario Kart 8, Luigi's Mansion 3, Super Mario Party, Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, Super Mario Odyssey, The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening, and Super Mario Maker 2 for this fantastic price, with other titles slightly cheaper and some a little more expensive.

View Deal

DualShock 4 - various colours: £44.99 £29.99 at Currys

Get a variety of colours for this PS4 controller, and if you're a new Spotify Premium subscriber, you can enjoy six months of that for free with this purchase. This is a fantastic modern controller for gaming, and this is the price we usually see during sales periods.

View Deal

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order | £37.99 at Currys

Currys have cut their prices on a range of Xbox One games, but Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order for just £37.99 stands out the most. This brand new game comes down from its usual $49.99 price tag for these early Boxing Day sales. You can also pick up a copy of FIFA 20 for the same price.

View Deal

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 3 months | £15.99 at Amazon

Pick up three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for just £15.99 at Amazon in the Boxing Day sales - perfect if you're unwrapping a new console or if you've grabbed one of the cheap ones above. You're buying three months of access to the Game Pass library of free games as well as online play.

View Deal

Selected PS4 Games | £39.99 at Very

There's a great selection of cheap PS4 games at Very today. You can pick up a copy of Death Stranding, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, FIFA 20 among other great titles for this price. You can even grab Borderlands 3 for just £29.99. View Deal

Smart home deals

Smart home deals

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen): £49.99 £24.99 at Amazon

The last-gen Echo Dot isn't the latest in the line of products from Amazon, but it's now much cheaper and at £25 it's an absolute steal as a way for you to get your smart home up and running. This product is in stock December 27, however.View Deal

Hive Active heating and hot water thermostat with professional installation | £249 £159.99 at Amazon

If you want to smarten up your heating and hot water for 2020, but don't want the hassle of sorting it all out yourself, Amazon have cut the price of this Hive thermostat with professional installation included.

View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 5: £79.99 £49.99 at Amazon

The Echo Show 5 is the best way to be able to interact with Amazon's Alexa voice assistant in a speaker that allows for a screen to show you certain elements. It means it can show you the weather, your calendar or even the news without you having to ask any questions, and now it's almost 40% off.View Deal

Ring Door View Cam: £179 £129 at Amazon

With its simple drill-free installation and battery-powered operation, the Ring Door View Cam is ideal for renters, while still offering most of the features of other smart doorbells, and right now you can get a 34% saving.View Deal

Ring Video Doorbell Pro + Echo Show 5: £308.99 £228 at Amazon

This bundle combines a great smart doorbell with a compact smart display that you can use to see who's ringing, as well as doing many other things, and currently it's nearly half price.View Deal

Google Home: £89 £49 at Currys

Currys has a few Google devices back down to their earlier discounts, including this smart speaker. Enjoy ad-supported access to YouTube music, and use Google Assistant to answer any burning questions you might have. View Deal

Google Nest Hub: £119 £58.99 at Currys

With Google Assistant integration, you can listen to music, watch movies or control your smart home with this device. This is the same price Currys offered during the Black Friday period, so it's a decent saving. View Deal

Philips Hue White and Colour Ambiance (3 pack) | £99 £79.99 at Amazon

Save £20 on this set of three Philips Hue bulbs that also support coloured lighting. These types of smart bulbs allow users to set their own room colours, and are well worth the extra cash if you want to personalise your setup. Linked here is the B22 fitting, but you can also find E27 and even the usually more expensive GU10 fitting for this price. View Deal

LIFX Mini White smart bulb | £19.99 £14.99 at Amazon

The smaller version of the LIFX white bulb is down to just £14.99 at Amazon today. This is the B22 model, but you can find the E27 for the same price.

View Deal

LIFX Z Starter Kit | £79.99 £49.99 at Amazon

This LED light strip is a little left field for this selection of smart bulb deals, but you're saving £30 on a great light strip kit, so we had to mention it. You can set up colour zoning and customisation through the LIFX app, making this light strip an easy and cheap way to spruce up your smart lighting setup.



Camera deals

Camera deals

Fujifilm X-T100 Mirrorless Camera: £547 £349 at Currys

This fine deal on the X-T100 matches Amazon's own right now, if you're looking for a new camera at a heft discount. This lops almost £200 off the listed price. . View Deal

GoPro Hero 7 Silver | £279.99 £169 at Amazon

The cheaper GoPro Hero 7 deal on offer today is the Silver version. While this is the mid-range model of the pack you're still getting an amazing feature set for your cash - 4K30 video, a waterproof resistance up to 10m, 10MP WDR photo, voice control, time-lapse functionality, and GPS. Plus, £149 is the lowest this camera has ever been available for, so you're getting a great deal at Amazon.

View Deal

GoPro Hero 7 Black | £379.99 £279 at Amazon

The Black model is the high end GoPro action camera available in today's deals. You're getting an incredible feature set - 12MP HDR 'SuperPhoto', 4K60 video, HyperSmooth stabilisation, TimeWarp video, Superview, Wide, and Linear digital lenses, and wake on voice functionality to add to that of the Silver - all powered by the GP1 Chip. You're saving £100 on this amazing action camera in the Boxing Day sales.

View Deal

GoPro Hero 8 Black: £379.99 £315 at Amazon

This is the lowest price we've seen for the Hero 8 Black, which is GoPro's new flagship action camera. It brings class-leading image stabilisation, a new built-in mount for easily attaching it to helmets or tripods, and compatibility with GoPro's forthcoming 'Mods' accessories in early 2020.View Deal

Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 with 10 shots: £74.99 £54.99 at Amazon

This is a beginner-friendly price for the Instax Mini 9, which is our number one instant camera. You get a 10-shot mini film pack, and the camera has a flash capability, exposure control, and the capability to take selfies and close-ups.View Deal

Instax mini film 50 shot pack: £34.99 £29.99 at Amazon

Take 50 more credit card-sized photos with your Instax camera. This is compatible with all models, and should be enough to last for a couple of weddings or fancy dress parties.

Adobe single-app subscriptions: £19.97 £16.19 per month

This pre-Christmas sale knocks 19% off some of Adobe's most popular apps, including Photoshop, Illustrator and After Effects. It's the perfect chance to grab just the software you want if you don't need the full Creative Cloud suite. Deal ends midnight December 19.

View Deal

Home deals

Home deals

Nespresso Vertuo Plus: £99.99 £78.99 at Amazon

Want great-tasting, convenient coffee in a hurry? This ace Nespresso Vertuo Plus capsule coffee machine knocks £20 off the usual asking price, and throws in a load of capsules too for barista-level bliss.View Deal

HOVER-1 Eagle Electric Scooter | £249 £119 at Currys

The HOVER-1 folding electric scooter can reach a max speed of 15mph with a seven mile range - perfect for a quick commute or quick and easy way to get around this winter. You're also getting electric acceleration and built-in suspension for your cash.

View Deal

Dolce Gusto hot drinks machine | £79.99 £28 at Currys

This Dolce Gusto coffee machine is a firm favourite when it comes to Currys Boxing Day sales. This is the price we saw on this particular model last year, and they flew off the shelves after Christmas.

View Deal

Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Electric Toothbrush: £299 £89 at Amazon

A truly deluxe electric toothbrush at a phenomenal price, the Philips Sonicare DiamondClean will make your teeth feel fresh, clean and protected. A real steal at this price.

View Deal

AncestryDNA DNA Activation Kit: £89 £69 at Amazon

There's £10 off this DNA testing kit, making it cheaper than ever to trace your heritage and connect with relatives you didn't realise you had. The kit is great if you're curious about your own background, and makes a great Christmas present too.View Deal

Panasonic EH-NA65 pink hair dryer: £109.99 £49.99 at Amazon

Need a powerful hairdryer? This Panasonic launched at £109.99 but now is over half that price, plus it comes with three different types of nozzle. According to Panasonic, this hair dryer can add volume and minimise frizz all while reducing damage to hair from brushing.View Deal

Instant Pot 80 Duo 8L Electric Pressure Cooker: £99.99 £79.99 at Amazon

Instant Pot is the biggest name in multi-function cookers, and Amazon has knocked a tasty £20 off one of its most popular models in the Boxing Day sales. The Instant Pot Duo is packed with presets for cooking stews, soups, porridge and meat with ease, and doubles as a pressure cooker to slash cooking times.

View Deal

KitchenAid Classic Stand Mixer | Black: £399 £284 at Go Electrical

Save a huge £115 on this stand mixer from KitchenAid, which comes with a 4.3-litre mixing bowl, and a direct drive motor with different speed settings. Attachments include a whisk, dough hook, and beaters.View Deal

KitchenAid Classic Stand Mixer | White: £399 £275 at Go Electrical

If you prefer the white version of the Classic Stand Mixer you can save even more, with a full 30% off this model. Like the black version above it comes with a 4.3-litre mixing bowl, whisk, dough hook, and beaters.

View Deal

KitchenAid Manual Control 2-slice toaster: £119.99 £94.99 at Argos

This stylish toaster boasts no less than seven settings, and it's now £25.99 cheaper in this great pre-Christmas deal. With a defrost/reheat function and bagel function (which warms one side and toasts the other), this is the gadget for all your breakfast requirements.

View Deal

George Foreman Evolve Precision 24002 Grill: £199 £89 at Currys

Currys has cut the price of this grill, which filters fat out of your food and has adjustable grill plates, as well as a timer function. The manufacturer promises restaurant-quality steaks with this thing. View Deal

Morphy Richards Soup Maker £69.99 £39.99 at Currys

Make up to 1.6 litres of soup with this appliance, that promises smooth soup in 21 minutes or chunky soup in 28 minutes. Might be worthwhile if you're looking to make healthier lunches in 2020. View Deal

Tefal Easy Fry Precision Air Fryer: £99.99 £59 at Currys

Save £40 on this air fryer, which promises healthier frying over traditional methods. You've got four cooking settings to choose from here: dry, bake, grill or roast, which should cover most of the things you want to cook. View Deal

Dyson V8 Animal Extra Cordless Vacuum Cleaner | £374 £299 at John Lewis

John Lewis has knocked £75 this cordless vaccum cleaner that boasts a direct drive cleaner head and up to 40 minutes of powerful suction. That means you can pick up a top-of-the-line vacuum for under £300.View Deal

Vodafone Superfast 2 Broadband | 18 months | Avg speeds 63Mb | Line rental incl. | FREE activation | £23pm (or £21 for existing Vodafone customers)

It's a simple offer - get Vodafone's fastest fibre package for the same price as its regular Superfast 1 option. That means speeds averaging 63Mb (great for 4K streamers and even the busiest of households) at a price of just £23 each month - the best price around for speeds of this calibre.

View Deal

Post Office Unlimited Broadband | 12 months | Avg speeds 11Mb | Line rental incl. | FREE activation | £15.90pm

Now this definitely isn't the broadband deal to go for if you're having speed issues, but would make a great choice if you're more concerned about price. getting your internet bill each month and seeing a figure of less than £16 is clearly very attractive, and you'll only be tied into a 12-months contract.

View Deal

The best Boxing Day sales from last year

Not sure what to expect over the Boxing Day sales? Take a look at some of the best Boxing Day deals we spotted last year for a flavour of what's to come – from cheap 4K TVs to incredible MacBook Pro discounts, last year's sales were a fantastic time to find great deals on tech.

Samsung UE55NU7100 55-inch HDR 4K TV | Now £499 at Amazon

Amazon has just knocked £300 off this excellent 4K Samsung Smart TV. That's a stunning price, especially given this is the 2018 model, so you're getting the most recent version of Samung's excellent Smart Hub, which will run your streaming apps like a dream. Dynamic Crystal Colour and HDR 10+ will be a fine match for modern gamers too.

View Deal

Sony Bravia KD55AF8BU 55-inch OLED 4K HDR TV | Now £1798 at Currys

When we reviewed this Sony Bravia we were impressed by its outstanding picture processing, stunning black levels and clever audio system that provides rounded, detailed sound. With £600 off, it's a brilliant buy.

View Deal

Apple Macbook (2017): £1249 £799 at John Lewis

Holy cow! Macbook's aren't known for getting good deals, especially after Black Friday has been and gone. And yet here we are looking at a £450 discount and you're getting a three-year guarantee. That's an incredible deal for this 12-inch Macbook with a 256GB SSD and 8GB of RAM. Hurry though, stock is selling fast.

View Deal

Nintendo Switch | Mario Kart 8: Deluxe | £289.99 at Currys

With so many of the best cheap Nintendo Switch bundles selling out so fast at this time of year, we're surprised to see this one going for such a low price. This deal comes with a copy of Mario Kart 8: Deluxe which is one of the finest multiplayer games on the Switch. A surefire hit for Christmas Day, Boxing Day and just about any day really!

View Deal

PlayStation VR | PS4 camera | 5 games | £209.99 at Amazon

This is a brand new official PlayStation VR bundle called the Mega Pack. Originally £299, the discount on the contents was minimal, but this is a much better price. You get the headset, camera and codes for Skyrim VR, Astro Bot, Wipeout Omega Collection, Doom VFR and VR Worlds. Don't forget, the headset alone was £350 at launch.

View Deal

Amazon Echo (2nd gen): £89.99 £54.99 at Currys

Stock won't last long at this price. Amazon put it's deal back up to full price recently, so Currys is your best shot for now with this price-match of the old Amazon deal. If you're going to listen to a lot of music with a smart speaker, this is a better pick over the smaller Echo Dot. Available in multiple colours.

View Deal

iPhone XR at Mobiles.co.uk | O2 | FREE upfront (after cashback) | 30GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £38pm

This is easily our favourite XR deal at the moment. It's a brilliant balance between upfront and monthly costs, with the latter coming in under the £40-mark. There's no need to scrimp on data - 30GB each month will be plenty for most people. And £75 automatic cashback completely nullifies the upfront spend.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S9 from Mobiles.co.uk | O2 | £40 upfront (with 10OFF code) | 3GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £23pm

Bills under £25 a month and an upfront cost of just £40? That really is a bargain in our eyes. Yes, you only get 3GB of data but for this price that really shouldn't matter. And you're on O2 which means a whole host of priority rewards at your fingertips - order by December 24 and you can even claim an extra £100 cashback from Samsung, too.

View Deal

Fitbit Versa £199.99 now £159.99 at Amazon

The Fitbit Versa combines fitness tracking with smartwatch features like music playback (via bluetooth headphones), fitness apps, notifications and so on to make one of the best products the company has ever produced. This is 20% off the RRP of the Versa, so you'll want to snap this up as soon as possible.

View Deal

Dyson V8 Absolute cordless vacuum cleaner: £349 £299.99 at Amazon

The V8 Absolute is one of the most-respected cordless vacuum cleaners on the market right now. Which usually means it rarely gets a decent discount, with deals typically being reserved for the older V6. Not today though as Amazon has knocked £50 off the RRP.

View Deal

Sony Alpha A7: £1549 £509 at Amazon

If you're looking for a very cheap way to get a full-frame camera, then this is it. Sony's Alpha A7 has a massive discount down from its RRP to begin with to become by far the most affordable full-frame camera you can buy right now. Then there's £150 cashback you can claim back as well making it only £509. This deal includes a versatile 28-70mm zoom lens too.



Bitdefender Antivirus Plus 2019 | £39.99 £19.99 a year

There's up to 60% off our #1 rated antivirus at the moment. It's a special software treat only for certain publishers like TechRadar to display. It means that fantastic virus protection for your PC is now even more affordable.

View Deal

So who's having a Boxing Day sale?

All the big retailers get stuck in to the Boxing Day sales, and as we've mentioned, many are starting to discount their wares well before Christmas, too.

With so many keen shoppers set to buy online over the Christmas period, it's just too good a chance for them to finish 2019 off with some extra money in the bank. Let's take a look at the big hitters below and what you can nab from each.

The Amazon Boxing Day sale is a great place to start. Amazon has been on a discounting rampage since mid-November and it certainly won't be slowing down any time soon – you can expect the deals to keep rolling in through Christmas and well into the January sales. View today's deals: Amazon

Currys impressed us in the Boxing Days sales last year, and more recently on Black Friday – in fact, the retailer hasn't stopped cutting prices in the run up to December 25, with a brilliant Currys Christmas sale seeing discounts on everything from smart speakers to kitchen appliances. This year we're expecting big discounts on TVs, laptops, gaming consoles, Dyson cordless vacuum cleaners, kitchen electricals and more – keep an eye out for the TV ads showing off the best ones too. View today's deals: Currys

Very.co.uk has been a regular on our deals pages throughout the year and we expect it to have tempting offers on TVs, laptops and consoles once again along with other gadgets. Very is also a top fashion, home and beauty item retailer too so expect a wide gamut of deals. View today's deals: Very

AO is one of our go-to retailers when we're scouring the net for cheap TV deals or laptop deals all year round. AO really specialises in home electrics though and it's a fantastic time of year to upgrade with a new fridge, freezer, washing machine, kettle, microwave and the like. View today's deals: AO

Once a little sales-shy, John Lewis is starting to embrace the winter sales period, and we saw some outstanding deals on speakers, appliances, and TVs over Black Friday. Why buy from John Lewis? Well, it offers a two year guarantee on a huge selection of items at no extra charge, which is great for peace of mind when buying electrical items. View today's deals: John Lewis

Argos is one of those retailers who always seem to be having a sale, so you can be sure to find a bargain around Boxing Day. Annoyingly, much of its stock is region-based, but you can check availability by entering your postcode before going through the checkout process. Discounted prices on laptops, TVs, toys and console bundles are still well worth a look. View today's deals: Argos

CDKeys.com is one of the cheapest places on the net for PC games all year round and offer fantastic prices followed by instant delivery of the code, with major platforms like Steam, uPlay, Origins and Battlenet supported. It's not all about the PC crowd though as CDKeys have some of the best deals going on PS Plus and Xbox Live Gold memberships too. View today's deals: CDKeys

Mobiles.co.uk is taking advantage of the growing trend to buy and upgrade phone contracts online rather than on the high street. We saw some great mobile phone deals on Black Friday so you can expect more of the same from this trusted mobile phone seller - and we've seen a couple of great iPhone / Samsung Galaxy deals this year if you're thinking of an upgrade. View today's deals: Mobiles.co.uk

Carphone Warehouse is an established high street retailer and is also one of the best online phone retailers now. We'll pick out the best mobile phone deals, whether they're standalone smartphones, contract phones, voucher codes or whatever else looks like a great mobile deal to us. View today's deals: Carphone Warehouse

When do the Boxing Day sales start?

This might seem like a silly question, but it's really not – early Christmas and Boxing Day deals are already popping up at a number of retailers, well in advance of the official date on Thursday, December 26.

Why have the sales started so early this year? Well, the truth is that they never really ended after Black Friday and Cyber Monday; while we saw a slight drop off in the number of discounts, there have been some brilliant pre-Christmas deals since the start of December as retailers seek to maintain shopper spend - so you can get some genuinely good deals at the moment.

So, chances are, you'll be able to find a cracking deal from today, which is great if you're still shopping for presents. However, we would still expect the deals to peak around Boxing Day, and some retailers will hold out until December to knock down their prices.

That means it might be best to hang on until at least Christmas Day if you want to find the absolute lowest price out there as well as use up all the gift vouchers you accumulated over the big day.

When do the January sales start?

Expect an early start here too – although, the January sales haven't been particularly special in recent years.

Last year, we found that most big retailers launched their sales straight after Christmas, with not many holding back for the traditional January sales. That doesn't mean you won't find any good tech deals after January 1; it's just that most of the biggest discounts will probably be released on Boxing Day.

These days, January sales are more of a continuation of the remaining Boxing Day deals so you can probably expect to see many stores simply rebrand the sales to 'January sales' the day after Boxing Day on December 27.

It makes sense when you think about it – given that many workplaces are off until around January 2, retailers are keen to show you the best deals as soon as possible while you've got time off at home rather than try to push deals on you while you're heading back to work or nursing that awful New Year's Day hangover.