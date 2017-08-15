Asus’s first Windows 10 S laptop is a ruggedized VivoBook for schools

Asus has launched its first laptop running Windows 10 S , Microsoft’s new education-bent operating system. The Asus VivoBook W202NA is an equally school-minded 11.6-inch notebook equipped with a 768p WXGA resolution display.

Inside its rubberized frame that meets the MIL-STD810G specification are an Intel Apollo Lake Celeron dual-core processor paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of eMMC flash storage. Rounding out the package is both Bluetooth 4.1 and 802.11ac Wi-Fi as well as two USB 3 ports, HDMI out, an SD card slot as well as a 3.5mm audio jack.

All of this comes in an 11.6-inch package that weighs less than 2.7 pounds.

From its specs and build, it sounds rightly positioned against the Chromebooks in classrooms with the low price point of $279 (about £216, AU$356) no less. Well, that is until Asus launches a consumer model with Windows 10 Home this September for $299 (about £232, AU$382) in a lighter blue shade.

While we’re excited to see how Microsoft and its Windows 10 S manage to compete with the established leader – Google and its Chromebooks – in the classroom, we’re intrigued by Asus’s decision not to sell this particular unit to regular old folks.

Microsoft made it clear that Windows 10 S is intended for the education scene, but machines running the pared-down software would be available for all. With that in mind, why would Asus not just sell the very same Windows 10 S device in both scenarios?

It will be interesting to see how laptop makers treat Windows 10 S in relation to the general consumer market in the coming months, with Asus’s first one being, well, not for them.