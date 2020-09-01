Alienware Aurora gaming desktops now come with Nvidia RTX 3080 and RTX 3090 GPUs

Nvidia has just announced its new graphics card lineup, with the RTX 3080 and RTX 3090 leading the charge, and Alienware hasn’t wasted any time in unveiling that its new Aurora gaming desktops will come with “custom-engineered graphics card options with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs.”

The new Aurora and Aurora Ryzen Edition desktops will come with configurations including Nvidia’s high-end RTX 3090 and RTX 3080 cards, along with “a unique cooling and thermal design” that should allow these powerful GPUs to run at maximum performance.

We don’t have any price or release date information just yet, but it’s clear Alienware wanted to be quick to assure customers that it will be making products with Nvidia’s newest GPUs.

Don’t expect these to be cheap, though.

Super-fast screens

Alienware also announced two updated gaming laptops with 360Hz refresh rates. Both the new Alienware Area 51m R2 and Alienware m17 R3 come with 1080p screens with incredibly fast 360Hz refresh rates, along with 3ms response times.

This would mean they both have some of the fastest screens you can find on a laptop and for fast-paced esports and competitive games, it could give you a real competitive edge.

It’s certainly an exciting time for PC gaming, and it’s good to see Alienware is already pushing the envelope with its latest releases.