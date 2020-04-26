7 PS4 games worth buying before the PSN Spring Sale ends

If you're a PS4 player stuck indoors during these very boring times, you've probably noticed that Sony has been running a Spring sale for the past few weeks. As tempting as it is to look at your pile of shame and decide not to buy something, there are a few deals worth checking out before the sale ends on April 29.

Here are our picks in the PS4 Spring Sale, with prices for both the US and UK versions of the PlayStation Store. Editions may differ depending on where you are.

Overcooked 2

Spring sale price: $14.99 / £11.99

If you're vaguely aware of couch-friendly multiplayer games, you've probably heard that Overcooked is the co-op game of choice. You team up with other players and try to run a restaurant kitchen efficiently, fulfilling orders as they come down from customers. It's not as simple as putting the meals together by combining various ingredients correctly, though, since the themed environments around you soon start moving, or changing. If you're the stressed-out type, this is a game to avoid, but it's great fun to share Overcooked with a friend or family member.

Assassin's Creed Odyssey

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Spring sale price: $19.99 / £19.99 (Deluxe Edition)

At the end of 2018, our spare time suffered the shock of both Red Dead Redemption 2 and Assassin's Creed Odyssey dropping within a few months of each other. That means it's possible you didn't get time for this, the longest of all the modern Assassin's Creed games, and the first that can truly be called an RPG (in the modern BioWare sense of the term, anyway). Set in Ancient Greece, you play as a male or female character who's suffered a great betrayal at the hands of their family, exploring an enormous world and making big choices at key moments of the story. Expect to invest tens of hours in this one.

Watch Dogs 2

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Spring sale price: $12.49 / £19.99 (Gold Edition)

One of the cheeriest open world games of the generation, the lighthearted Watch Dogs sequel took players to San Francisco for more hacking and shooting, this time without the dour story and a much prettier environment. The sunny setting and tone of the game is what makes Watch Dogs 2 worth playing, plus you can enjoy exploring the open world with another player in co-op if you wish. Only the gold edition is available in the sale to UK players, which is why it's a little more expensive, but it does come with DLC.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

(Image credit: From Software)

Spring sale price: $38.99 / £38.99

Hand-to-hand action game Sekiro is tough, but despite its reputation, it's actually not the hardest title of Dark Souls creator From Software's back catalogue. In fact, it's among the easiest to understand for new players. It's a combat game of knowing when to block, and when to move in for the perfect counter attack, with none of the complicated equipment and RPG stuff seen in Bloodborne. Learning it is tough, but once you grasp the basics, you'll love taking apart groups of enemies at a time. This sale price isn't amazing, but the game hasn't received deep discounts yet, and it's well worth playing before the generation ends.

Marvel's Spider-Man

(Image credit: Insomniac Games)

Spring sale price: $19.99 / £12.49

Spider-Man is one of the defining games of the PlayStation 4. It brings a thrilling enemy-packed story, fantastic fighting mechanics and a bustling New York City all into one game for the very first time. For the price you see above, this is a steal for one of the best games on PS4 for the last few years, plus the DLC packs for the game are also on sale if you want extra hours of play. Now, go get it just so you can spend the next few weeks collecting backpacks around NYC.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Spring sale price: $13.99 / £15.99

Some would say Skyrim is the best game ever made, and it's certainly one of the easiest games to lose tens of hours in. The ‘Special Edition’ of the game is a remastered version with improved graphics, all three DLC packs and mod support, and that adds plenty of value to an already-impressive game. Even if you own Skyrim on a last-gen console, this deal might be worth picking up if you feel more at home in the fantastical land of Tamriel than you do in your apartment during lockdown.

Kingdom Hearts: All-in-One Package

(Image credit: Square Enix)

Spring sale price: $29.99 / £26.99

Never played Kingdom Hearts before? Then, now is the perfect opportunity. Kingdom Hearts is a bit like Final Fantasy with Disney characters - a wonderfully charming action-adventure for the whole family, even if it gets unnecessarily convoluted in later entries. The Kingdom Hearts All-In-One Package has had its price slashed by 70%, meaning you can pick up the Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 and 2.5 ReMIX, Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue and Kingdom Hearts 3 all for the price of one game. Playing the series from start to finish is perfect escapism and will keep you occupied for hours. And, for this Spring Sale price, it’s an absolute bargain.