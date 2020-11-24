10 of today's biggest Black Friday deals: save on AirPods Pro, Nintendo Switch, 4K TVs, laptops and more

Black Friday deals are ramping up this week, as Friday draws closer and closer. Just because the official Black Friday date lands on November 27, however, doesn't mean you can't enjoy some excellent discounts in the lead up.

Retailers across the UK are offering some stunning Black Friday deals already. We're seeing some of the lowest prices yet on AirPods, iPad Pros, 4K TVs, laptops and more right now, but competition is certainly heating up. Products are running out of stock a little more frequently as we get closer to the big day itself, so you'll want to grab these early Black Friday deals before more crowds start descending on them.

Our top picks today include the AirPods Pro for just £199, a Nintendo Switch bundle that sends you home with free accessories, a £20 price cut on the brand new Echo Dot bringing about the lowest price yet, and this LG OLED TV sitting at an excellent £1,098 sales price.

We're rounding up our top picks for today's best Black Friday deals, but you'll also find plenty more Amazon Black Friday deals right here on TechRadar.

Today's best Black Friday deals

First discount New Amazon Echo Dot + 6 months Amazon Music Unlimited free: £49.99 £28.99 at Amazon

Save £20 - The new Amazon Echo Dot is taking its first price cut in Amazon's Black Friday deals. That means you can grab it for under £30 - not bad considering the smart speaker was only released last month and usually comes in at £50. Plus, you're even getting six months of Amazon Music Unlimited for free as well.

View Deal

Top headphones, lowest price Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless headphones: £330 £219 at Amazon

Save £27 - This is close to the lowest deal we've ever seen for these Sony headphones. With over £100 off the original RRP, Amazon is giving you the chance to pick up Sony's excellent, top-of-the-line wireless and noise-cancelling cans for a fraction of the price.

View Deal

Ends today Dell XPS 15, Intel Core i7, 1TB, 16GB RAM: £1,768.99 £1,449 at Dell

Save £320 - The Dell XPS 15 is one of the best laptops in the world, and this amazing laptop deal cuts the price of the model with a powerful 9th generation Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia GTX 1650 GPU, 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD. Offer ends midnight November 24

View Deal

PS Plus 12-month membership: £49.99 £32.85 at ShopTo

Save £17 - Get 12 months of unlimited online game playing - including 24 free games, chosen by Sony, that cover a range of genres and styles. This deal gives you 34% off the asking price that you'd have to pay at any other time of year.

View Deal

Apple AirPods Pro: £249 £199 at Very

Very is now offering the ANC AirPods Pro for just £199. This is a popular price that many retailers have picked up in the latest Black Friday deals, and it's a great one too. We've seen Amazon UK offering £199, too, but stock seems to go in and out.

View Deal

Xbox Wireless Controller: £54.99 £44.99 at Amazon

The Xbox Series X Wireless Controller is seeing its first ever price cut in Amazon's Black Friday deals this week, with £10 shaved off the price tag. That means you can grab an extra controller for your new console, or stock up ahead of a big purchase in the future.

View Deal

Nintendo Switch | free Stealth carry case: £279.99 at Argos

This week's Nintendo Switch bundles aren't saving you a load of cash on included games, but Argos is throwing in a free Stealth carry case when you pick up a console this week. Stock is organised by location, so you may have two separate orders shipped to you here if you're out of stock locally.

View Deal

Top pick Philips Ambilight 58PUS7805 58-inch 4K TV: £549 £449 at Amazon

Save £100 - Not only are you getting a stunning picture quality here, as well as HDR10+ and Dolby Atmos audio, but the Philips Ambilight also offers a unique LED effect. Thanks to individual LEDs built into the back of the display, the colours from your shows and games will cast onto the wall behind the unit for an excellent immersive experience. This is a fantastic price for all those features as well, so hurry to grab this one before it's too late.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, 64GB: £349 £299 at Amazon

Save £50 - Looking for something cheaper in your Android tablet? You may like this deal on the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite that has seen £50 knocked off since it was last on sale. We may see the price on this tablet drop lower over Black Friday, but this is a great price if you need it right now.



Asus Chromebook Flip: was £499 now £399 at John Lewis

Save £100 - Chromebook's offer great battery life and a simple UI, making them perfect for students or users who just need basics such as web browsing, email access and a machine to watch Netflix on - and with the Flip's rotating touchscreen display, it offers great flexibilty too.

View Deal

LG BX 55-inch OLED: £1,299 £1,098 at Very

Save £200 - There's a £200 discount on this gorgeous LG BX OLED TV at Very right now. With a crisp 120Hz refresh rate, HDMI 2.1 and Nvidia G-Sync built in, this is the perfect pickup for next generation gaming as well. It's worth noting that shipping has now been pushed to early December on this display - due to the popularity of the price drop.

View Deal

More Black Friday deals

Browse the latest: