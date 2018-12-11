Where to watch Home Alone: stream online from anywhere

Ding dong merrily on high, it's time to dust off your Christmas jumper, gets some logs in the fire and put your feet up with a stream of Macaulay Culkin and the gang in Home Alone.

Home Alone - fact file Year: 1990

Run time: 103 mins

Director: Chris Columbus

Stars: Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci, John Heard

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 63%

Long before Chris Columbus directed that small hit you may have heard of – Harry Potter – he absolutely nailed THE Christmas film in the form of Home Alone. From hilarious traps hurting bad guys, like a real life cartoon, to one classic Christmas song after another on the soundtrack, this is a timeless winner.

As with only the best Christmas films, every broadcaster is no doubt fighting to show it. So while you might be able to catch a viewing, likely with adverts, at some point over the Christmas period, we've got a way to watch it whenever you want and interruption free.

Since this guide also makes sure the feed is streamed over the internet, you should be able to watch Home Alone anywhere you want too. Here's how...

See also: How to watch and live stream the best sport and TV online from absolutely anywhere

Can I watch Home Alone on Netflix?

No luck this Christmas season funny festive film fans. It's a no-no-no from the Netflix geo-locations we checked, we're afraid. And that goes for the superb sequel Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.

Can I watch Home Alone on Amazon Prime Video?

While this might not be in your Prime listing, it is on Starz in the US which is an Amazon Prime channel requiring a further subscription. That does come with a 7-day free trial, so may be worth a look if you already have Prime and want to get your fix of Kevin and family.

Where to stream Home Alone in the US

This year Home Alone will be available for free as part of a subscription to Starz. Since this is a Prime channel, as we said above, you should be able get access to it with your additional subscription (or free trial). Failing that, or if you want it right now these are some quick and easy options:

PlayStation - $2.99

Amazon - $3.99

YouTube - $3.99

Apple TV - $3.99

Google Play - $3.99

Vudu - $3.99

Where to stream Home Alone in the UK

Home Alone doesn't appear to be doing the rounds on Sky Cinema this year (unlike Home Alone 2), which means you'll need to shell out to get access. Fret not, here are some of the best options out there right now:

PlayStation - £2.49

Microsoft - £2.49

Chili Cinema - £3.99

Rakuten TV - £3.49

Amazon - £3.49

YouTube - £3.49

Apple TV - £3.49

Google Play - £3.49

TalkTalk TV - £3.95

Sky Store - £3.49

Where to stream Home Alone in Canada

Canada is offering Home Alone via a subscription stream this year, in the form of Crave. Or, if you're looking at a one-off payment, pick from these options:

Cineplex - $3.99

PlayStation - $3.99

YouTube - $4.99

Apple TV - $4.99

Google Play - $4.99

Where to stream Home Alone in Australia

No Netflix this year Australians, sorry. That means you'll need to pay for a rental to enjoy the movie but don't fret, there are plenty of options.

These are the places that will rent it to you:

Apple TV - $4.99

PlayStation - $3.99

YouTube - $4.99

Google Play - $4.99

Microsoft - $3.99

How to stream Home Alone from anywhere in the world

If you've hunted high and low where you live and just can't find anybody streaming the film, then we have a nifty trick up our sleeve that should be able to help.

The best way to watch it in your country is to download and install a VPN . We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. It's compatible with all of your devices, supports most streaming services and ranks amongst the fastest. You can even install it on devices like an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation. So for a one-stop shop, you can't go wrong with Express.

Streaming with a VPN is really easy to do, as well. Just follow the three steps below...

Step one: Download and install one of our top rated VPNs 1. ExpressVPN the best all-round VPN for streaming, comes with 30-day trial and 3 months free when you sign up

2. IPVanish supports up to 10 devices, so great for the family

3. NordVPN SmartPlay tech makes Nord a great choice for streaming Read more: The best VPN service for 2019

Step two: Connect to a server where the film is streaming Simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location. It's super easy to do.

Step three: Head to the streaming service you want to watch on If you're already subscribed to the service (e.g. Prime video), then you're good to go. Otherwise you'll need to sign up - and don't miss out on any free trials.

Where can I watch using a VPN? A VPN will enable you to watch the film from literally anywhere. So that obviously includes: US, UK, Israel, Belgium, Canada, Germany, Denmark, India, Netherlands, Spain, Brazil, Belgium, Romania, Mexico, France, Sweden, Italy, Portugal, Czech Republic, Ireland, Poland, Kenya, Hungary, South Africa, Indonesia, China, Nigeria, Bangladesh, Russia, Japan, Egypt and more!

Main image courtesy of 20th Century Fox