10 tips and tricks for mastering your new HTC 10

One of the most innovative features on the HTC 10 is Freestyle Layout, a new homescreen system that lets you place icons anywhere. Say goodbye to the grid: your app icons no longer have to be constrained by straight lines, like on your computer desktop.

Freestyle also includes 'stickers', cartoony icons that don't look like apps, but can be linked to them. This is handy for hiding apps you don't want people to spot on your homescreen - who knew that hot air balloon was really Tinder?

Out of the box, Freestyle Layout is turned off. To switch it on, long-press on an empty area of the homescreen, tap "Change home screen layout," and select Freestyle. You'll need a Freestyle theme (we weren't able to download one without creating/signing into an HTC account, but your mileage may vary). Themes go across three screens, each with their own set of stickers which can have labels turned on or off (warning: it's very easy to forget what each sticker links to without the labels). For more on using the homescreen layout, check out our full guide.