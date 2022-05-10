How to watch today's big DJI Mini 3 Pro launch event

DJI is ready to launch its next drone, and it's all but guaranteed that the DJI Mini 3 Pro is what's preparing for take-off.

While there's been no official word on what DJI will unveil at its 'A Twist in the Plot' event on Tuesday, May 10 at 9am ET / 2pm BST / 11pm AEST, numerous leaks point toward it being dedicated to its latest pint-sized flying camera.

When is the DJI Mini 3 Pro drone launch event? The DJI drone event is set to start on Tuesday, May 10 at 9am ET / 2pm BST / 11pm AEST. How long will the event last? Depending on how much DJI has to show us, the event will likely conclude within an hour.

The leaks we've seen are hinting at something pretty impressive, so this is an event you won't want to miss. If you've been yearning for a compact flying camera with more features than any sub-250g drone we've seen so far, then you'll definitely want to tune in.

With that in mind, here's how to watch what could be DJI's biggest drone reveal of the year.

How to watch the DJI drone launch event

The best way to watch the DJI 'A Twist in the Plot' event is on the DJI YouTube channel. It kicks off at 9am ET / 2pm BST / 11pm AEST on Tuesday, May 10.

There's already a video scheduled to drop for that time. You can follow the link and hit 'Set reminder' so that you'll get a notification when it all kicks off.

We've also embedded the livestream above, so you can watch it with us on TechRadar.

Following the DJI event, you can also head back here for all of our thoughts on what DJI has announced.

What to expect from the DJI drone launch

Right now, all signs point toward this event being the reveal of the long-rumored DJI Mini 3 Pro.

For starters, the event's name and the twisting camera lens-like visuals on the poster could be hinting at the Mini 3 Pro's reported ability to shoot both vertically and in portrait mode.

Plus, we can't ignore the bevy of leaks for the DJI Mini 3 Pro that dropped recently. This includes an unboxing video from DM Productions that gives away pretty much every detail of the drone's new design.

The video includes a look at the drone's new three-axis gimbal on its front that seemingly corroborates rumors that this camera will let you shoot both vertical and horizontal video to tailor your content for different social media platforms.

We also get a glimpse of the new controller, though it is yet unclear if it will work with other DJI drones like the DJI Mavic 3 or DJI Air 2S's controllers did. That's a detail we probably won't find out about until after the launch.

On top of that, a Dutch retail store might have let slip the drone's existence on April 21 and even seemingly revealed the drone's specs and price in the region: €829, which would equate to around $789 / £749 / AU$1,399.

The listing boast that the new DJI drone will deliver 4K/60p video mode (up from 4K/30p on the Mini 2) and its flight time has been extended to 34 (up from 31 minutes).

With leaks this large out in the wild, it seems almost certain that a DJI Mini 3 Pro launch is imminent, with the 'A Twist in the Plot' event the most likely place that will happen.

That being said, DJI could still have some tricks up its sleeves. The 'A Twist in the Plot' poster also features several water droplets, a design detail that doesn't seem to match up with the Mini 3 Pro's specs. This could just be a design detail to make the poster look more interesting, or it could be a subtle nod to another device. We'll have to wait and see.