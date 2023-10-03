Black Friday DJI deals 2023: date and what we expect

The 2023 DJI Black Friday deals event is closing in, which means huge discounts could be on your way from the industry leader of the best drones . DJI has more strings to its bow, too, including some of the best action cameras, plus gimbals for mobile, which also feature in this article.

The 2023 Black Friday deals event officially takes place on November 24 this year, and Amazon recently announced it's hosting a second Amazon Prime Day sale that will take place on October 10 and 11, making October and November the best time of the year to pick up a DJI bargain.

Last year, a record amount of $9.12 billion was spent on Black Friday, according to Adobe Analytics , and there were some cracking deals to be had in DJI's own shop, plus from leading consumer electronic retailers. In this article, we've listed everything you need to know about this year's DJI Black Friday deals event, including the date, what bargains we can expect, and a look back at last year's sale.

Today's best DJI sales

Official DJI Black Friday deals come late November, but in the meantime we've listed all the best sales from your favorite online retailers, including DJI itself, if you're looking to score a bargain right now, or spread out your spending.

Today's best DJI sales (US)

Today's best DJI sales (UK)

DJI Black Friday deals 2023: FAQs

When will DJI Black Friday deals start in 2023? Black Friday 2023 officially kicks off on November 24, although Amazon has announced its 2nd Prime Day sale will take place on October 10 and 11, so expect to see early DJI deals pop up on Amazon and other leading DJI retailers during Amazon's two-day sale event and in the lead up to Black Friday itself. We still expect this year's best DJI deals to be on Black Friday through to Cyber Monday, so it can pay to wait even if there are decent deals in the build-up. That said, DJI has launched lots of new gear in 2023, so we can reasonably expect deals on previous-gen gear any day. Keep this page bookmarked, as we'll be updating it with record-low prices on and in the build-up to Black Friday as and when we find them.

We'll be tracking all the best DJI Black Friday deals here, so bookmark this page and keep checking back. However, if you'd rather search the sales yourself, there are some retailers we recommend over others. DJI's own store can be the best place to get a deal, with other leading retailers responding by price-matching DJI during lightning sales, while Amazon always has a decent range of DJI drones, action cameras, and gimbals, with the potential for next-day delivery for Amazon Prime members. Specialist sites like B&H Photo Video are more likely to offer a greater range of bundles; drones especially are available with multiple accessories, and you can make a saving by opting for pricier bundles that include the accessories you might need to buy anyway.

Alternatively, if it's a drone that you're after, you can check out our guide to the best drones for our recommendations, plus our Black Friday drone deals 2023 page, which features drones from other leading brands.

What DJI Black Friday deals do we expect in 2023? DJI has a history of lightning sales for Black Friday, plus the drone giant has had a busy year launching new gear, including the DJI Osmo Action 4, DJI Mavic 3 Pro, DJI Air 3, and DJI Mini 4 Pro, which leaves the potential for a bargain on recently replaced models. We could see the lowest-ever prices on the Osmo Action 3, DJI Air 2S, and DJI Mini 3 Pro, all of which remain excellent bits of gear despite being updated with new 2023 models. As always, we'll keep an eye on each product's price history to make sure any discounts during the sale event are indeed good value or if the prices have been hiked ahead of time to then drop and seemingly offer higher percentage savings. We do the background checks so you can be sure that the deals on this page are worth it.

Last year's DJI deals

Looking back at last year's Black Friday DJI deals (below) can give us a good idea of what will be discounted at the 2023 sale. However, DJI has been extremely active throughout 2023, launching new gear, especially some of the best drones, and so we can expect decent prizes on recently replaced models and even better on products that are now two generations old but still highly capable, some of which are listed below.

Last year's best DJI deals in the US

DJI OM 4 SE: was $119 now $99 at DJI

A cracking gift for the vlogger in your life, this DJI gimbal brings super-smooth stabilization to your smartphone videos. With ActiveTrack 3.0 subject tracking and a great timelapse mode on board, it's an absolute bargain at under $100. Fits all phones that are between 67-84mm wide and 7-10mm thick.

DJI OM 5: was $159 now $129 at Best Buy

Save $30 - This phone gimbal's price has dropped to a new low and offers great value if you don't need the extra baubles offered by the DJI OM 6 (like physical controls). It offers ActiveTrack 4.0 for automatically following subjects and a built-in extension rod if you need a wider-angle view.

DJI Action 2 Power Combo: was $419 now $279 at Amazon

This little GoPro alternative has just equalled its lowest-ever price in this deal, which includes an additional clip-on Power Module that takes its battery life up to 180 minutes. We're still big fans of the Action 2's magnetic mounting experience, and despite its size the camera can shoot 4K/60p video. This bundle also includes a magnetic protective case.

DJI Mavic Mini Fly More Combo: was $499 now $399 at Adorama

Save $100 - If you're looking for a bargain beginner drone and are happy shooting 2.7K/30p video, then this Mavic Mini bundle offers superb value. You get a compact, folding drone with three-axis image stabilization and an impressive 30-minute battery life, plus a host of accessories including two spare batteries, a charging hub and carry case.

DJI Mini 2 Pro Fly More Combo: was $599 now $509 at DJI

Here's a Black Friday drone deal that's worth waiting for –on November 28, DJI will be offering a 15% price cut on the DJI Mini 2's Fly More Combo bundle, which will take it to its lowest-ever price. The Mini 2 is still our top drone for beginners and this bundle is well worth getting, as it includes useful accessories like spare batteries that'd cost a lot more if bought separately.

The best Black Friday DJI deals in the UK

DJI Action 2 Power Combo: was £366 now £199 at Amazon

DJI's tiny GoPro rival is now down to its lowest-ever price in this 45% off deal. This makes it great value for anyone who needs a discreet action cam that can shoot natural-looking 4K/60p video and has a simple, magnetic mounting experience. This bundle also includes a handy magnetic protective case.

DJI Mini 2: £419 £369 at Amazon

The Mini 2 tops our guide to the best beginner drones and is a superb buy in this deal. The drone captures buttery-smooth 4K/30p video and has a range of automated flying modes that makes it ideal for fledgling pilots. It's only once briefly dropped below this price in the last year, so we'd recommend picking it up soon.

DJI Mini 2 Fly More Combo: was £579 now £499 at Amazon

The DJI Mini 2 is still our favorite beginner drone and its useful Fly More bundle has just dropped to its lowest-ever price. The drone itself can shoot smooth 4K/30p video and its range of automated flying modes make it ideal for new pilots. And this bundle includes three batteries, a charging hub, carry case and many more useful accessories that would cost significantly more if bought separately.

DJI Mavic Air 2 Fly More Combo: was £949 now £649 at Amazon

This classic mid-range drone has just dropped to its lowest-ever price in this Fly More bundle, which makes it superb value for beginner and hobbyist aerial photographers. Our five-star review praised the image quality produced by its 12MP 1/2-inch Quad Bayer sensor, while this bundle includes three batteries, a controller, charging hub and carry case, among other accessories. It's a cracking deal.

DJI FPV: was £1,249 now £789 Amazon

DJI's first-person view drone is down to its lowest-ever price in this 37% off deal, which matches DJI's own Black Friday offer. Thanks to its bundled Goggles, this drone recreates the experience of flying through the air, and let you shoot the whole experience in 4K/60p video. Our review called it "fun in capital letters".