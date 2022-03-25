How to watch Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (a SOUR film) online and stream on Disney Plus

Following in the footsteps of Billie Eilish and Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo brings her own music documentary detailing the process of writing and putting out her debut record, SOUR - which quickly went to number one and has earned the 19-year-old seven Grammy nominations. A must for fans, here's how to watch Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (a SOUR film) online.

Watch Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u online Release date: Friday, March 25 Watch now: stream driving home 2 u (a SOUR film) on Disney Plus from just $7.99/£7.99/AU$11.99 a month In the US?: get the Disney Plus bundle for $13.99 a month

Recreating the trip the young star took between Salt Lake City and Los Angeles as she filmed her Disney Plus series, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series and began writing and producing her album, driving home 2 u features performances in the likes of Red Rock Canyon State Park and Mojave Airplane Boneyard.

A pop record with pop-punk elements circa the early noughties, these live performances are set to take on rockier arrangements which Rodrigo says to expect as she finally tours the record with her all-girl band.

Renditions of hit songs like 'Good 4 U' and 'Drivers License' will be mixed with GoPro footage of her and Dan Nigro piecing together the creation of Rodrigo's debut album. Not to mention it's been promised the end credits will feature an unreleased, unfinished song, making this unmissable.

Find out how to watch Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (a SOUR film) online with a Disney Plus subscription.

How to watch Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (a SOUR film) online

The Olivia Rodrigo music documentary arrives exclusively on Disney Plus on Friday, March 25, landing on the platform at 3.01am ET / 12.01am PT / 8am GMT. Disney Plus has rolled out in North America, Europe and parts of Asia and Latin America, which makes watching driving home 2 u (a SOUR film) even easier. If you’re located in a country that does have access to Disney Plus, you just need to head to the Disney Plus website and sign up for the service to, costing $7.99/£7.99/AU$11.99 a month.

How to save money on Disney+

The Disney Plus price offers great value and is already cheaper than competing streaming services like Netflix. Yet you can get more bang for your buck when you sign up for an annual subscription and get 15% off the monthly price. Yes, you have to splash a wad of cash initially, but with so much content to get stuck into, we very much doubt you'll run out of things to watch before your year is up. You're looking at $79.99/£79.90/AU$119.99 for a 12-month membership.

If your interests are farther reaching (and you're in the US), then we'd seriously recommend the fantastic value Disney Plus bundle package. It adds Hulu and ESPN Plus to your subscription price, with the Hulu element opening up a world of more adult content, including Hulu Originals like The Great, Upload, Helstrom, and Normal People. Meanwhile, ESPN Plus brings tonnes of exclusive live sport, highlights and documentaries. The combined bundle costs just $13.99 a month.

What else should I know about Disney+?

In addition to other music documentaries like Taylor Swift's Folklore: the long pond piano sessions you'll also find National Geographic documentaries, Disney and Pixar classics, the entire Star Wars saga and every season of The Simpsons – oh, and a growing roster of Disney Originals too – international viewers get the Star on Disney Plus. This provides titles aimed at grown-ups and more than doubles the amount of content available to watch.

Some of the best Star on Disney Plus shows include The Dropout, as well as the latest Daisy Edgar-Jones and Sebastian Stan horror, Fresh. And parents won’t have to worry about their kids accidentally seeing inappropriate content, because the rollout of Star includes a slew of new parental control features to ensure the service stays as family-friendly as ever.

What devices can you watch Disney Plus on? The streaming service has apps for iOS and Android (of course), and is available to watch online via the likes of Amazon Fire TV Stick, PS4, Xbox One and Roku streaming devices.