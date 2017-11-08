10 things we wish we knew before playing Call Of Duty WW2

Call Of Duty has returned once again, but this time it’s turning back the clock to the war-torn era of World War Two. The shift back to the period that put COD on the map a decade ago isn’t just for looks – developer Sledgehammer Games has reintroduced classic features such as single-player medkits as well as bringing in a new class-based set of Divisions for multiplayer.

Even Zombies has been given a healthy dose of horror to pull the mode back from the silly slapstick of previous iterations. Add it all together and you’ve got the COD you know with plenty of much-needed improvements. So to get you ready for the fight, here are ten things you really need to know before you strap on your soldiering boots.