Where to buy Nvidia RTX 3060: find stock here

The Nvidia RTX 3060 was announced back during CES 2021, introducing itself as the latest mid-range gaming hero we need in the world of graphics cards. Its older sibling, the RTX 3060 Ti, is currently sitting pretty at the top of our list for the best graphics cards, so its a fair assumption that this latest GeForce family member will win our hearts – and our wallets.

Thanks to its low-ish price and the current shortage of new GPUs, we fully expect the RTX 3060 to sell out pretty quickly, so if you're looking to grab yourself a ray-tracing bargain you'll have to act fast. And that's assuming the most retailers won't be inflating the costs at launch as we're already seeing potential for.

We've been dealing with GPU releases for a long time, and we want to use our experience to help you buy a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 as soon as it’s in stock, so you can spend less time frantically refreshing store pages and more time actually playing the best PC games .

Let us do the hard work and make sure you keep this article bookmarked and check back regularly as we will be frequently updating when we get wind of new stock.

Nvidia RTX 3060 stock: try these retailers

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 is due to go on sale at 9am PST / 12PM EST / 5PM GMT on February 25, and if recent history for GPU releases is anything to go by, you'll have to act fast to snag one for yourself.

Bots, scalpers and cryptominers have seen to it that many of the latest generation of video cards haven't ended up in the hands of gamers, so we want to try and give you every advantage in the fight to procure yourself some tasty new hardware,



If you can't snag yourself a graphics card in time then you may wish to buy yourself a pre-built or custom gaming PC from brands like Alienware, MSI or Origin. This is understandably not the best choice for everyone (especially if your otherwise new build is only missing a GPU), but the option is there for anyone happy to splurge their cash on an entire gaming system.

For those of you that simply want to upgrade their existing system without shelling out thousands of dollars for a high-end boutique build, there will be RTX 3060's available periodically over the coming months, just like we've seen with the rest of the Nvidia Ampere lineup. And we'll continue to keep an eye on stock, and update this article as more RTX 3060 come in stock.

If you're heart isn't set on the RTX 3060 and you're just looking for a new Nvidia GeForce GPU to upgrade your rig then we also have guides on where to buy the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090, RTX 3080, RTX 3070 and RTX 3060 Ti. And, if you want to pick up one of AMD's graphics cards, we've got guides on where to buy the Radeon RX 6800 XT and Radeon RX 6800, too.

The latest Nvidia RTX 3060 deals available now

We'll list all the latest Nvidia RTX 3060 stock below as soon as it's available. Keep refreshing, though, because we're going to see inventory come and go from retailers constantly due to skyrocketing demand over the next 24 hours. Expect to see some website crashes and virtual queue systems due to the high demand.

Where to buy RTX 3060 in the US

Nvidia RTX 3060 at Nvidia

Nvidia isn't selling a founders edition of its card, but it might stock third party versions as it does for its other GPUs. These are sure to disappear quick though so act fast.

View Deal

Nvidia RTX 3060 at Best Buy

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 is currently listed as "coming soon" at Best Buy, though we can see listings available from various third-party brands. These don't look to be available for pre-order, so don't hesitate or they'll fly off the shelves.

Nvidia RTX 3060 at Micro Center

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 isn't currently listed on the Micro Center site, but they've sold all of the Nvidia 3000 series cards so far - keep a keen eye out at launch to see the possible appearance of the RTX 3060 GPUs.

View Deal

Nvidia RTX 3060 deals at Newegg

Newegg is another retailer that has stocked the entire GeForce range, so we fully expect to see the RTX 3060 making an appearance. There are no pre-order listings but check in at launch to hopefully snap one up for yourself.

Nvidia TX 3060 at Amazon

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 is currently not listed on Amazon, which means there's still a chance that you can get your hands on one then third-party brands update their store pages.

Where to buy RTX 3060 in the UK

The Nvidia RTX 3060 will also be coming to UK webstores, but we expect it will be just as difficult to get your hands on one, regardless of what country you call home. Check the below retailers at 5pm GMT and keep your fingers ready for a speedy 'add to basket'.

Nvidia RTX 3060 deals at Nvidia

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 should be coming to the UK Nvidia website, but you won't find any founders edition cards. GPUs from third parties are usually still listed though, so we expect to see the new RTX 3060 making an appearance.

View Deal

Nvidia RTX 3060 deals at Currys PC World

We can already see some listings for the new RTX 3060 GPUs on the Currys PC World site, but you'll need to be quick to avoid virtual queues or website crashes.

Nvidia RTX 3060 deals at Box

Box isn't quite selling the RTX 3060 yet, but they have previously taken pre-order details and 'register interest' feedback on the site. Check them out regardless as Box has previously dropped 3000 series stock on launch.

Nvidia RTX 3060 stock at Overclockers

Overclockers UK is a great site for buying components and is usually the go-to retailer for PC building. No RTX 3060 cards have been listed yet, but they have historically listed the new cards so we might see new stock drop at 5pm.

