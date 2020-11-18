Where to buy AMD Radeon RX 6800: find stock here

AMD's latest line of graphics cards are out today November 18, and the Radeon RX 6800 is finally here to compete with the GeForce RTX 3070, and attempt to dethrone Nvidia from its position as reigning GPU manufacturer. With a price of $579 (around £440, AU$820), this is the cheapest graphics card in the new AMD Radeon lineup.

We understand there may not be many units of the RX 6800 available, and that getting your hands on one may be a frustrating process. We're here to lend a hand by checking all the major retailers to see who has RX 6800 stock and who is currently sold out, saving you some leg work.

We'll be updating this article regularly, so check regularly or bookmark this page to make sure you don't miss out on the new RX 6800 stock when it becomes available.

AMD Radeon RX 6800 stock: try these retailers

There are a host of reasons why you would want to opt for the AMD Radeon RX 6800: it's a powerful introductory graphics card at an affordable price, and if benchmark scores are anything to go by it's been knocking the competing GeForce RTX 3070 out of the park.

The latest AMD Radeon RX 6800 deals available now

We'll list all the latest AMD Radeon RX 6800 stock below as soon as it's available. Make sure you refresh the page though, as inventory will likely come and go from retailers constantly due to skyrocketing demand over the next 24 hours.

Where to buy RX 6800 in the US

Orders for the AMD Radeon RX 6800 go live in the US on November 18. You may need to be patient and refresh occasionally for retailers websites to get to the page where you can place your order.

AMD Radeon RX 6800 deals at AMD

AMD is selling the RX 6800 on its own site, but this is likely to be a popular choice. Many people will be lining up (virtually speaking) to buy the GPU directly from the source.

AMD Radeon RX 6800 deals at Amazon

Amazon may be worth checking to see if it has any Radeon RX 6800 GPUs in stock. Unfortunately, without any third-party cards available, inventory is likely to be lower than we had been hoping for.

AMD Radeon RX 6800 deals at Best Buy

Best Buy should be selling the Radeon RX 6800 as well - but how long its stock will hold out is another matter entirely. And as there are no RX 6800 cards on sale from third-party manufacturers yet, supplies are definitely more limited than many might be expecting.

AMD Radeon RX 6800 deals at Newegg

Newegg is currently one of the biggest PC component retailers, so it's expected that they will have a bulk of the AMD Radeon RX 6800 stock available. As mentioned, we don't know estimated stock levels, or how long they will last.

AMD Radeon RX 6800 deals at B&H

B&H Photo has been getting involved with PC hardware and components and should have a healthy stock of Radeon RX 6800s. Since they aren't as prominent as larger retailers, you might be able to snatch one of the available cards ahead of Newegg and Amazon selling out.

Where to buy RX 6800 in the UK

The AMD Radeon RX 6800 also goes on sale in the UK on November 18, though stock could prove just as elusive there as well. Here's where you should check:

AMD Radeon RX 6800 deals at AMD

AMD will also be selling the RX 6800 on its UK site, but we're likely to see just as many stock issues here as with the US sites. Here's hoping AMD can support the demand, and that its servers don't fall over in the rush.

AMD Radeon RX 6800 stock at Overclockers

Overclockers UK is a great site for buying components, so this is worth keeping an eye on for RX 6800 stock. Nothing has gone live just yet, however.

AMD Radeon RX 6800 stock at Ebuyer

Ebuyer is a great tech site in the UK, with a decent stock of PC hardware and components. We expect to see them stock the Radeon RX 6800 at launch.

AMD Radeon RX 6800 stock at Scan

Scan is another favorite PC component site in the UK that we expect to sell the RX 6800, but how long its stock will hold out is another matter entirely. Without third-party cards available at launch, you'll have to be quick to bag one for yourself.

