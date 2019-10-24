The cheapest Bose QuietComfort 35 II prices and sales in October 2019

Bose is a company known for high-quality headphones, and the company's QuietComfort 35 II do not disappoint. The top-of-line headphones include premium features like advanced noise cancelation, and with that comes a premium price. To help you find the best deals, we've rounded up the best Bose QuietComfort 35 II prices and sales that are available online.



The Bose QuietComfort 35 II were released in 2017 as a follow up to the original QuietComfort 35 headphones. As the name implies, the Bose headphones feature world-class noise cancelation technology with three different levels to fit any and all environments. The lightweight headphones also offer a comfortable around-ear fit with pillow-like cushions that provide all-day comfort and include up to 20 hours of battery life. The wireless headphones work with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant so you can control your music, check the weather, and more using just your voice.



The Bose QuietComfort 35 II prices start at $349 in the US, £329 in the UK, and AU$500 in Australia. And due to their near-constant popularity, discounts on the headphones are rare - but not impossible. We're here to help with the best deals below from retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, John Lewis, Currys and more. We're also hoping that come Black Friday we'll see some enticing discounts on the best-selling Bose headphones.

Weight: 8.3 grams | Battery Life: 20 hours | Connection: Wireless | Bluetooth: Yes | Noise Cancellation: Yes | Alexa enabled: Yes

The QuietComfort II headphones from Bose provide a deep and powerful sound while also featuring advanced noise reduction technology, resulting in the perfect headphones for travel, a busy office, or anywhere else you want to block out unwanted noise. You can also use the compatible Bose app to adjust the level of noise cancellation, enable music sharing, and manage your Bluetooth connections. The headphones also work with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant for hands-free control and provide up to 20 hours of battery life.

Learn more about the headphones with our Bose QuietComfort 35 II review.



