Sony's best noise-cancelling headphones are stupidly cheap right now

The outside world can be terrible. Noise, crowds, traffic, screaming children, or even regular children can turn a joyful day into a splitting headache, and it's no wonder noise-cancelling technology has taken off in recent years. Sony's over-ear WH-1000XM3 headphones are possibly the best of the bunch for active noise cancelling, and they're now discounted to only £200.

Well, £206.99, but it doesn't sound quite as snappy.

Sony's top-notch headphones came out in 2018, as a minor upgrade to its previous WH-1000XM2 headphones, and they've retained their position as one of the very best options for music that doesn't let the outside world filter in. Instead of just blocking out the sound through the build of headphones, the WH-1000XM3 can also use its microphones to turn incoming sound waves into ambient noise – perfect for silencing the rush of a speeding train on your commute.

With an original retail price of £330, and a steady slew in discounts over the past year, this may be the lowest price they've ever been, or is at least certainly close to it. Sony has also just unveiled its latest true wireless earbuds with ANC technology, the WF-1000XM3 earbuds, if small and untethered is more your speed.

The only thing to consider is that Amazon Prime Day is coming up shortly, and running over July 15-16 for 48 hours of deals, and we expect Sony to be taking part in a big way. If you want to hold out for something cheaper, we wouldn't blame you – but otherwise you may want to nab these while you can.