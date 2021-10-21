The cheapest unlocked Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro SIM-free prices in October 2021

Google Pixel 6 Fact File (Image credit: Future) Release date: October 19 2021

Launch Price: $699 | £599 | AU$999

Platform: Android 12

Storage: 128GB, 256GB

Camera: 50 + 12MP

Screen: 6.4-inch, AMOLED

Colours: Sorta Seafoam, Kinda Coral, Stormy Black

Google Pixel 6 deals are the latest option from the search engine giant. Offering 2021 specs, a host of software improvements and a stylish new design, there is a lot to like with the Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro.

With the cheaper model coming in at £599 / $699 / AU$999, the starting prices here are actually very affordable. This puts the Google Pixel 6 well below the Samsung Galaxy S21 and iPhone 13 mini.

For that price, you're getting a very capable handset, featuring a 6.4-inch OLED display and 4614mAh battery. Google has fitted the device with its new 'Google Tensor' processor - a chip Google has promised big things from.

As for the cameras, you're getting a 50MP wide angle and 12MP ultrawide, plus a wide range of improvements around lighting, skin colour detection and more.

If you make the upgrade to the Google Pixel 6 Pro, you will see your price jump up to £849 / $899 / AU$1299. While that is quite a fair bit more, there are a lot of key upgrades here.

The screen size jumps up to 6.7-inches with a QHD+ display and 120Hz refresh rate. On top of that, you'll get a 5003mAh battery and the same camera as the Google Pixel 6, with the addition of a 48MP telephoto lens.

Whichever device interests you more, we've listed the best SIM-free Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro devices unlocked below.

Today's cheapest Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro unlocked / SIM free prices: