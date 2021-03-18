The best Samsung Galaxy A52 5G deals in March 2021

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G deals are the latest addition to Samsung's affordable 'A' range. Bringing 5G, high-end camera specs and more, this is a mid-range phone punching above its weight.

With a price tag of just £399, this is a change of pace from Samsung's flagship devices and is going to be a great option for Android fans on a budget.

In fact, that price tag puts this directly in line with more affordable handsets like the iPhone SE, Google Pixel 4a or OnePlus Nord. But with that lower price tag, what does the spec sheet look like?

Across the entire phone, there are some surprisingly impressive specs. It features a Full HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate, a 4500mAh battery and a capable processor with either a 5GB or 8GB RAM.

And like many other more affordable phones, Samsung Galaxy A52 5G deals come with a very capable camera set-up. The quad lens array includes a 64MP main sensor with image stabilisation, a macro lens and even a 32MP selfie lens.

Right now, the Samsung Galaxy A52 is looking like an especially good value purchase. That's because Samsung is throwing in a free pair of Galaxy Buds Plus when you buy from a host of retailers.

Below we've picked out the best Samsung Galaxy A52 5G deals for you to compare, including both the best SIM-free prices and the top contracts.

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G deals comparison:

Samsung Galaxy A52 deals: how to trade in your old phone

Even though this is a cheap phone, you can still get the costs even lower! The most obvious way to do this is probably trading in your phone and luckily there is a number of sites that help do this.

One of the most popular ones is Sellmymobile. It compares different recycling sites, listing their TrustPilot scores, how long it will take for you to get paid, how you send your phone and of course, how much you'll get.

In terms of what you can earn, taking the Samsung Galaxy S8 as an example, you can get up to £126 for a working device or £32 for a completely broken device. Or if you have an iPhone 8, you could earn up to £183.



Samsung Galaxy A52 review:

(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G review in brief A truly excellent mid-range 5G handset Specifications Screen size: 6.5-inch Resolution: 1080 X 2400 Rear camera: 64 + 12 + 5MP + 5MP Front Camera: 32MP Weight: 189g OS: Android 11 RAM: 6/8GB Storage: 128/256GB External storage: Yes Battery: 4500mAh Reasons to buy + 5G enabled + 120Hz refresh rate + Great camera experience Reasons to avoid - Thick bezels - Not the most premium phone

Despite its low price, the Samsung Galaxy A52 is a really high performing phone. It offers 5G and a 120Hz refresh rate at a price far below what you would normally need to pay to get those features.

It comes with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display which in our tests we found to offer some impressive brightness, the battery comes in at 4500mAh and it features a 5 or 8GB RAM processor to power all of the 5G features.

Finally, the camera looks extremely impressive on paper. With its ultra-wide sensor, 64Mp main sensor with image stabilisation and even a macro lens and 32MP selfie lens, it's a snapper performing way above its price tag.

Read our full Samsung Galaxy A52 5G review