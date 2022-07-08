Live
MacBook Air pre-orders live: where to buy the new Apple laptop today
Pre-orders begin from 5am PT / 8am ET / 1pm BST
By James Pickard published
MacBook Air pre-orders are set to take place today from 8am PT / 1pm BST. Since it was announced at WWDC 2022, we've seen that interest in Apple's new laptop is high. Because of that, we're running a live blog today to more immediately share where you can buy the M2-powered device and give you the best chance of securing yours on day one.
The MacBook Air M2 starts at $1,199 / £1,249 for the cheapest version with 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD storage. That starting price is $200 / £250 more compared to the current MacBook Air M1.
It's a considerable jump in price, then, to get the new device that's powered by Apple's latest and upgraded M2 chip. As well as that performance-boosting chip, the laptop comes with a larger and brighter 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, a thinner and lighter design, an 18-hour battery life, a 1080p webcam and MagSafe charging.
If you're looking to pre-order today, then keep an eye quick links to retailers below that already have product pages live. We'll keep this updated and share any important news over the next few hours until MacBook Air M2 pre-orders begin, including insights from TechRadar's writers on the new laptop.
MacBook Air M2 pre-orders: key info
- Pre-order date: July 8 from 8am ET / 1pm BST
- Launch date: July 15
- Price: from $1,199 / £1,249 (RRP)
MacBook Air M2 pre-orders (US)
- Amazon: store page live soon
- Apple: customisation options available from $1,199
- Best Buy: live from 8am ET at this store page
- B&H Photo: limited stock available to buy soon
MacBook Air M2 pre-orders (UK)
MacBook Air M2: our hands-on impressions
So, what do we think about Apple latest's laptop? Well, TechRadar managing editor Matt Hanson had the opportunity to go hands-on with the MacBook Air M2 at Apple's recent WWDC event. He came away feeling very positive about the device, praising the design, performance and new display - though there are some concerns about the price compared to the M1 model.
"Our brief time with the MacBook Air (M2, 2022) convinces us that Apple could have another hit on its hands, with a slimmer, lighter design and a big boost in performance thanks to the new M2 chip," he writes.
"This leap in price is understandable, but it means it feels like poorer value than the older MacBook Air, which is a shame, as one of the best things about the 2020 MacBook Air was its low price and excellent performance."
Good morning
Hello and thanks for joining me this morning as we prepare for the launch of MacBook Air M2 pre-orders! Since it was announced, we've seen significant interest in Apple's latest laptop here at TechRadar so we expect there's going to be a rush to buy one when it's available from 5am PT / 8am ET / 1pm BST.
If you're here, then I'm making the wild assumption you're looking to buy one today. My aim is to help you do that. Check out the list of all the major retailers above that I'm monitoring closely in case anyone goes live early. I'll also keep you updated with the latest news and share all the top insights on the new MacBook Air from TechRadar's stellar computing team should you need some help decided whether you want to pre-order today.
