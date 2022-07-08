MacBook Air pre-orders live: where to buy the new Apple laptop today

(Image credit: Future)

MacBook Air pre-orders are set to take place today from 8am PT / 1pm BST. Since it was announced at WWDC 2022, we've seen that interest in Apple's new laptop is high. Because of that, we're running a live blog today to more immediately share where you can buy the M2-powered device and give you the best chance of securing yours on day one.

The MacBook Air M2 starts at $1,199 / £1,249 for the cheapest version with 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD storage. That starting price is $200 / £250 more compared to the current MacBook Air M1.

It's a considerable jump in price, then, to get the new device that's powered by Apple's latest and upgraded M2 chip. As well as that performance-boosting chip, the laptop comes with a larger and brighter 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, a thinner and lighter design, an 18-hour battery life, a 1080p webcam and MagSafe charging.

If you're looking to pre-order today, then keep an eye quick links to retailers below that already have product pages live. We'll keep this updated and share any important news over the next few hours until MacBook Air M2 pre-orders begin, including insights from TechRadar's writers on the new laptop.

MacBook Air M2 pre-orders: key info

Pre-order date: July 8 from 8am ET / 1pm BST

July 8 from 8am ET / 1pm BST Launch date: July 15

July 15 Price: from $1,199 / £1,249 (RRP)

MacBook Air M2 pre-orders (US)