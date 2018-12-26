John Lewis Boxing Day deals: grab great discounts on flagship phones and more

John Lewis Boxing Day deals 1. Best John Lewis Clearance deals

Looking to spend the John Lewis gift card you got for Christmas? There are some fantastic John Lewis Boxing Day deals to be had this year in its Clearance Event – but, it can be tricky to navigate them all.

That's why we've compiled all of our favorite deals in the John Lewis Clearance Event this year into one handy place – including a huge £400 off the Sony Bravia KD75XF8596 75-inch 4K HDR LED TV , meaning John Lewis could be the place to go for your next telly.

Another reason to head to John Lewis for your Boxing Day sale shopping is its two year guarantee on a huge selection of items at no extra charge (five years on TVs!), which is great for peace of mind when buying high-spec electrical items.

So, read on for what we consider to be the best Boxing Day deals at John Lewis this year, and you could save yourself an awful lot of money on some big-ticket items.

Best deals

Best John Lewis Clearance deals

TV deals

Best John Lewis Clearance TV deals

43-inch TV deals

Toshiba LED HDR 4K 43-inch smart TV: £369 now £299

This cheap 4K TV deal at John Lewis comes with a tidy £70 saving. The Toshiba 43U6863DB boasts HDR support, Freeview HD and Freeview Play, giving you plenty to play with. It has been cheaper this year, but at under £300 this is still a great price.View Deal

55-inch TV deals

Toshiba LED HDR 4K 55-inch smart TV: £529 now £399

The cheapest John Lewis Clearance deal for a 55-inch TV is for the Toshiba 55U6863DB. Despite the low price, it still packs a range of features including HDR, 4K Ultra HD, Freeview HD and Freeview Play while saving you £130. It's not the cheapest it's been in 2018, but it's still a top deal.View Deal

LG OLED55B8SLC HDR 4K 55-inch smart TV: £1,299 now £1,199

This is the cheapest OLED TV Clearance deal at John Lewis with £100 off the asking price of the LG OLED55B8SLC. You get Freeview Play, Freesat HD, Dolby Atmos and an Ultra HD Certified display.View Deal

60-inch TV deals

LG LED HDR 4K 60-inch smart TV: now £599

There are a lot of cheap TV with screens in the 60-inch plus category today. This one's really caught our eye though, not just for being a lovely large LG, but for the suitably huge free five year warranty attached to the LG 60UK6200PLA.View Deal

75-inch TV deals

Sony Bravia LED HDR 4K 75-inch smart TV: £2,299 now £1,899

John Lewis has a fantastic five year guarantee on the enormous Sony Bravia KD75XF8596. It's a whole lot of screen, and has Google Assistant built in. Better yet, it's £400 cheaper today than a few weeks ago.View Deal

Computing deals

Best John Lewis Clearance computing deals

Lenovo IdeaPad 720 laptop £949.95 now £779.95

John Lewis has included a two year guarantee with this Lenovo laptop deal. And that's on top of a £179 discount. This IdeaPad comes with an i7 processor, 8GB of RAM, a Full HD screen and a whopping 256GB SSD.View Deal

Samsung 32-inch curved HD monitor: £249 now £199

Oh my, this is a tempting monitor deal. Curved monitors aren't particularly commonplace in these parts as they're usually quite pricey. The Samsung C32F391FWU is a great option for gaming or hooking up to a PC/laptop for work.View Deal

Phone deals

Best John Lews Clearance phone deals

Nokia 5.1: £149.95 now £129.95

If you're after a cheap Android smartphone, this Boxing day deal from John Lewis is just the ticket with £20 off. You'll get a sizable 5.5-inch full HD dispay, fingerprint scanner, 16MP camera and a pure Android interface.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S8: £549 now £449

It may be getting on for two years old, but the Samsung Galaxy S8 is still an excellent smartphone with plenty of power and a solid camera - especially at this price and when you're saving £100.View Deal

Google Pixel 3 64GB: £639 now £589

Packing what it arguably the best camera phone experience on any smartphone right now, you can save £50 on the compact Google Pixel 3. You also get a 5.5-inch full HD display, the latest flagship power under the hood and sleek design which sits nicely in the hand.View Deal

Huawei Mate 20 128GB: £699.99 now £599.99

Save a healthy £100 on the excellent Huawei Mate 20, with a 6.53-inch full HD display, powerful flagship chipset, 6GB of RAM, sizable 4,000mAh battery and not one, not two, but three rear cameras.View Deal

Google Pixel 3 XL 64GB: £769 now £719

The Pixel 3 XL arguably has the best camera phone experience on any smartphone right now - and you can save £50 with this Clearance deal. You also get a 6.3-inch QHD display, the latest flagship power and dual front cameras.View Deal

iPhone X 256GB: £949 now £849

The iPhone X may be a year old, but it's still a top-notch smartphone with plenty of power, a solid screen, premium design, the latest iOS 12 software and superb rear cameras. Plus, you save £100 with this Boxing Day deal.View Deal

Tablet deals

Best John Lewis Clearance tablet deals

Amazon Fire HD 8: £79.95 now £59.95

The Fire HD 8 was only rebooted in 2018, but it's still getting the Boxing Day sales treatment with £20 off. You get a HD display, 10 hours of battery life and new storage options.View Deal

Fire 7 Kids Edition: £99.95 now £79.95

The Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition comes with a protective bumper case and a kid-friendly interface to keep them safe online and give you control of usage - with £20 off at John Lewis and a two year guarantee its a great family buy.View Deal

Fire HD 8 Kids Edition: £129.95 now £99.95

The Fire HD 8 Kids Edition comes with a larger screen at a higher resolution which makes for better gaming and video playback. Plus you get a protective bumper case and kid-friendly interface to keep them safe online.View Deal

Amazon Fire HD 10: £179.95 now £139.95

If you want big-screen tablet action at a bargain price the Fire HD 10 is the one. There's a full HD 10-inch display, 10 hours of battery and a huge 64GB of storage for all your movies and games.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.5 32GB: £289 now £249

There's a cool £40 off the Galaxy Tab A 10.5, making this mid-range Android tablet more affordable. There's enough power under the hood to comfortably run mobile games and stream video, and the full HD display will keep things looking good.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 9.7: £469 now £389

The Galaxy Tab S3 has been replaced by the Tab S4, but it's still a top Android tablet with plenty of power and a great display. It's price is dropping too - by £80 in this Boxing Day deal.View Deal

Audio deals

Best John Lews Clearance audio deals

Google Home Mini: £49 now £29

The Google Home Mini may not be the most powerful voice activated speaker, but it's the cheapest way to buy into Google's home ecosystem. With £20 off the original price, this deal proves you don't need to break the bank when you're buying a smart speaker.View Deal

Google Home £129 now £99

This super smart speaker can play your music (with deep bass), answer your questions, and control your smart home - and it's been reduced by £30 at John Lewis, making it more attractive.View Deal

Google Home Hub: £139 now £109

Pick up Google's smart screen and speaker for £30 off the asking price. Home Hub has Google Assistant built in, allowing you to bark commands at it, while also getting visual information back via the 7-inch display.View Deal

UE Megaboom Bluetooth speaker: £149.99 now £119.95

You're unlikely to find the powerful UE Megaboom cheaper anywhere else, thanks to this great Boxing Day sales deal from John Lewis taking £30 off the price. With great sound and long battery life, it gets the party started whether you are.View Deal

