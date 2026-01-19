Google Chrome users will soon be able to opt-out from an AI model

Chrome added an AI model as part of the 'enhanced protection' mode

The AI model was hosted locally on the user's device

Google has added a new toggle to the experimental ‘Canary’ version of Chrome which allows users to disable the AI model that assists in scam detection.

The locally-hosted AI model was added to scam detection last year in what was communicated as a way to enhance “real-time” protection.

Google has also confirmed that the AI model was being hosted locally on your device through Google Chrome.

A rare opt-out in the AI era

Google’s scam detection tool scans websites, extensions, and downloads that the web browser deems to be potentially unsafe to check if they could be part of a scam.

At a time when software is being loaded with non-optional AI, Google’s choice to allow users to opt-out from using the AI model is a rare win for internet users who call Chrome home.

The exact benefits that the AI-assisted version of the scam detection tool provided against the non-AI version aren’t exactly clear. Many of the best antivirus software often include AI-scam detection software that is trained in pattern recognition - so it wouldn’t be too much of a logical jump to assume Google’s tool was doing something along the same lines.

(Image credit: Google Chrome)

X user Leopeva64 spotted the addition of “enhanced protection” powered by AI way back in November 2024, and subsequently spotted the addition of the latest opt-out toggle in the latest Chrome Canary release.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In order to opt-out of the AI powered enhanced protection mode, users need to navigate to the Chrome settings, head to ‘System’, and then turn off "On-device GenAI." While the option is only currently available in Canary, the opt-out will likely be available to all Chrome users in the next update.