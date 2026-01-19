IT spending set to hit $1.4 trillion in 2026 - but what exactly are we spending it on?
IT spending is up, but other factors are at play
- AI could be pushing IT spend up in 2026, but geopolitical influences are inflating this
- Rising costs are also forcing companies to fork out more for the same services
- Data center systems are the quickest growing category
IT spending is set to rise 11.1% in 2026 to hit $1.43 trillion - and it comes as no surprise that continued AI deployment will drive much of that growth.
The latest Gartner projections claim Generative AI model spending is one of the biggest categories in Europe especially, with a 78.2% rise expected.
Gartner explained cloud and cybersecurity investments, together with AI tools, will continue despite industry-wide tight budgets and limited headcount growth.
IT spending soars despite headwinds
Although enterprises are set to plough more money into tech, there's a clear evolution at play with a bigger focus on smarter, more efficient and more personalized options.
An overview across five key categories shows the biggest growth coming from data center systems, up 18.8% year-over-year, however this remains the smallest overall expense in terms of dollar value.
The biggest is attributed to IT services, followed by software, communication services and devices.
But the rise in spend isn't necessarily because companies want to expand what they have.
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
"Europe is facing regulatory pressure, competition between countries, geopolitical tensions, and national security concerns-all focused on making sure Europe can develop and manage AI systems on its own, without depending on foreign platforms or providers," Distinguished VP Analyst John-David Lovelock explained.
Separately, Garner expects 35% of countries to be locked into region-specific AI platforms, up from 5% today. This shift towards regionally hosted cloud services is also expected to drive a 24% growth in public cloud spending in 2026.
Worse still, analysts at Gartner explain that price increases are artificially inflating the figure, which suggests growth might not be as high as projections indicate.
Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!
And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.
With several years’ experience freelancing in tech and automotive circles, Craig’s specific interests lie in technology that is designed to better our lives, including AI and ML, productivity aids, and smart fitness. He is also passionate about cars and the decarbonisation of personal transportation. As an avid bargain-hunter, you can be sure that any deal Craig finds is top value!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.