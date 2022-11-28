59 of the best Cyber Monday deals in the UK: TVs, laptops, mattresses and more

Cyber Monday 2022 has arrived in the UK, and with it thousands more deals on everything from TVs and laptops to blenders, cordless vacuums, gaming consoles and more. We're rounding up the best offers here throughout the day.

You wouldn't necessarily know it was Cyber Monday here though. In the US, it's the biggest shopping event of the year: more spending is done today than on Black Friday. (We're tracking all the best Cyber Monday deals in the US separately - both in a dedicated roundup and via a Cyber Monday deals live blog).

Here in the UK, though, Cyber Monday is more of a continuation of the sales we've seen for the last week: many of the same Black Friday deals are still running, and in fact many of the sales remain labelled as Black Friday sales. Amazon, John Lewis, Currys - there's no mention of Cyber Monday anywhere.

Either way, there are loads of deals today - many of which end today, so if you're umming and ahhing about something you've seen, now's a good time to get it before prices go back up. We've seen quite a few popular products sell out (air fryers, particularly) over the last week. That said, if you're not sure don't feel pressured: we're certain that many of these offers will reappear in the run up to the Boxing Day sales.

Here's our pick of the best deals you can get on Cyber Monday in the UK...

The best sales on Cyber Monday in the UK

59 of the best Cyber Monday deals today

1. Lindt, Cadbury and more chocolate: from £1 at Amazon

A Christmas classic, why not add some chocolate to your checkout while you're shopping this Cyber Monday? Alongside booze, this is the most popular stocking filler that people shop for during this event and Amazon is offering plenty of selection in its chocolate section. Christmas-themed items include reindeer, (edible) Christmas tree decorations, and of course advent calendars.

2. Beer, wine, and spirits: from £4.49 at Amazon

With party season almost upon us, now is a good time to stock up the drinks cabinet. Amazon is here to help you do that for less, with savings of up to 28% on a selection of wines, champagnes, vodkas and whiskies. Single bottles or larger cases are available, including well-known brands such as Jameson and Gordon's. This link here is mostly focused on spirits but you can find a section with beer by clicking on the banner image at the top of the Amazon page too.

3. Amazon Smart Plug: was £24.99 now £12.99 at Amazon

Even if you don't have a house full of smart devices, this handy little gadget from Amazon can add smart capabilities to attached tech such as timers, schedules and voice controls. It also works great with other Alexa devices such as the Echo Dot or Echo Show. Now half-price - it's a super useful and cheap addition to your shopping cart.

4. Tassimo Bosch Style Coffee Machine: was £106 now £29 at Currys

Currys is currently offering this vibrant Tassimo coffee machine for £77 less than its usual retail price. For just £29, the Tassimo Bosch Style will let you brew up to 50 different types of coffee, and will automatically shut itself off when not in use to help you save energy. We'd suggest acting on this deal swiftly as they're likely to prove very popular throughout November.

5. Sony WF-C500 True Wireless Earbuds: was £90 now £49 at Amazon

Under intense review, we called these Sony earbuds "great value for money" – but that was at the full asking price. With 45% off, we think they're an absolute steal and then some. Yes, 20 hours of battery life can be bettered – but 10 hours from the buds alone certainly can't at this price point. They're also light and comfortable, providing an exciting, musical sound. Oh, and they've only been this cheap once before.

6. Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1: was £79.99 now £57.99 at Amazon

Amazon has dropped this Instant Pot down to its lowest price ever. The Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 is one of the best all-in-one cookers you can buy, thanks to the strength of the Instant Pot brand, and the fact that the Duo is a versatile model that balances function and price.

7. Fire TV Stick: was £39.99 now £22.99 at Amazon

This is a solid price for the standard Amazon Fire TV Stick for Cyber Monday. Today's deal brings it to within £3 of the cheapest price ever, so it's a reasonable offer if you missed out on the discount over Prime Day. Simply plug it into your TV to get access to all the main streaming apps, full HD content and Alexa voice controls.

8. Macmillan 24 Days of Beauty Advent Calendar: was £88 now £38 at Boots

There's £50 off this beauty advent calendar at Boots that's made in collaboration with cancer support charity Macmillan. Inside there are two dozen beauty products, including moisturisers, masks, creams and makeup. It's a fantastic price for a lot of products, plus, £2 from every sale is donated to the charity.

9. Lego Harry Potter 2022 Advent Calendar: was £30 now £14.99 at John Lewis

Pick up this advent calendar with a Cyber Monday deal and it should arrive just in time for December 1. Rather than daily chocolate, you get a new mini Lego set to build or a character to assemble from each film in the Harry Potter franchise including Harry Potter, Nymphadora Tonks and Neville Longbottom.

10. Emma Original mattress: was £499 now from £249.50 at Emma

The Emma Original is an all-foam mattress that delivers excellent cushioning for a very reasonable price. This Cyber Monday deal knocks 50% off (or if you're in need of things like pillows and mattress protectors, check out the bundles for bigger savings). With this deal, a double is £379.50, which is the same price it has been since July. As you'll learn in our Emma mattress review (opens in new tab), we found the memory foam super soothing and cushioning, with a medium-firm sleep feel that's perfect for those who like to lie on their side. We wouldn't recommend it to very hot sleepers, as it can run a little warm, and those who habitually lie on their back should look for something a little firmer, but for most people the Emma Original should provide plenty of comfort for a very competitive price. There's a 200-night sleep trial and a 10-year guarantee. Should you shop this deal? Well, while it's nothing special, it's also the cheapest price you can expect (RRP was lower in early summer, but we don't think it'll be dropping for the foreseeable), so you won't be paying over the odds. If you can afford a bit more, consider the Emma Premium (opens in new tab) instead, which does have an above-average discount.

11. Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser: was £99.95 now £49.95 at Hotel Chocolat

Hot beverage connoisseurs will have likely heard of the Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser. It's on a lot of our hit lists as a pricey yet spectacular kitchen appliance, creating the smooth, rich hot chocolate of your dreams. Now, you can get it half-price at Hotel Chocolat with a 6 or 12-month subscription, bringing it down to £49.95 just in time for Christmas. Don't want the subscription? It's also £79 at Amazon (opens in new tab).

12. Oculus Quest 2 (128GB) Cyber Monday bundle: was £399.99 now £349 at Amazon

If you've been after an Oculus Quest 2 this is the perfect time to pick one up. In our four-and-a-half-star review (opens in new tab), we commended the Quest 2's solid specs and easy-to-use nature, plus there are some great games on the platform. This bundle includes two of them: Beat Saber and Resident Evil 4 VR.

13. Tower Air Fryer: was £45 now £38.82 at Amazon

This is one of the cheapest air fryers we've seen that's actually still available to buy right now. It's not technically on sale, but at £45 it's a reasonable price to pay when others that are in stock are around twice the price - or much more. It's so cheap as it's a small 2.2-litre capacity model so best for a smaller home, but still offers multiple cooking options and an in-built timer.t

14. Hisense 55-inch 4K UHD LED Smart TV: was £429 now £329 at Currys

If you need a 4K TV on a budget, check out this Hisense set on sale at Currys. A hefty price cut brings this 43-inch model well under £300, which isn't bad considering you get support for Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and a host of smart TV functions. With Amazon Alexa built-in, this one is a solid all-rounder for those who don't want to spend big.

50-inch: £379 £299 (opens in new tab) | 43-inch: £329 £249 (opens in new tab)

15. LG C2 48-inch OLED TV: was £1,399 now £899 at Amazon

The world's best TV for most people (according to our review (opens in new tab)) hit its cheapest-ever price a few days ago thanks to an extra £100 off voucher. However, that's now unavailable but it's only £50 more. This is a great price for a wonderful OLED TV, and is totally future-proofed, thanks to its great smart TV software and four advanced HDMI 2.1 port.

16. Echo Dot (5th Gen): was £54.99 now £26.99 at Amazon

The latest generation Echo Dot smart speaker offers a step up in audio quality to deliver clearer vocals, more powerful bass and a more vibrant sound overall. Apart from that, it's capable of exactly the same features as previous models, so it's up to you whether it's worth paying extra. It is the first time the brand-new Echo Dot has been on sale since launch, though, so it's a rare deal. Plus, the last-gen model is now sold out, so this is the next best option.

17. Apple iPhone 14 series: save up to £300 with a trade-in at John Lewis

Trade in your old iPhone to get up to £300 off a shiny new iPhone 14 at John Lewis this Cyber Monday - a significant saving on an unlocked device. While still expensive upfront, this is a great option for pairing with a SIM-only deal this November as many of the big networks will be offering standalone SIM deals as part of their Cyber Monday sales.

18. Lego The Mandalorian N-1 Starfighter: was £59.99 now £35 at Amazon

If you want a bit more The Mandalorian action, then you can pick up this N-1 Starfighter set for 20%-off at Amazon right now. You not only get the suped-up Naboo craft but also Mando, The Child, Peli Motto, and BD Droid figures. This model is full of details that make it both a great piece to put on display, or as an action-packed toy so you can take the characters on a Star Wars adventure.

19. Oral-B Pro 1 Electric Toothbrush: was £59.99 now £24.99 at Amazon

A good Christmas gift package now at less than half price, including a Pro 1 rechargeable electric toothbrush in a range of colours and a bottle of White Luxe Blast toothpaste to get you started. The handset is good and comes with Oral-B's 3D cleaning, but only one mode for daily cleansing.

20. Silentnight Comfort Control Electric Blanket: was £60 now from £35 at Amazon

This electric blanket from Silentnight comes in three sizes: single, double and king, each with varying discounts. You can also pay a little more for two additional versions - one gives you dual control for £57 (ideal if you have different preferences to your partner) and the other is made from 'extra fluffy' fleece for extra comfort (from £69). There's a chance the price of all three versions will drop in the coming days - we saw the basic version for around £23 in February/March. But inflation has kicked in since then and there are no guarantees.

21. MacBook Air (M1, 2020): was £999 now £879 at Amazon

Here's the lowest price ever for the MacBook Air M1 on Cyber Monday. This configuration offers 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD, which is a solid spec for all your computing needs. Today's price is the best we've seen ever by £50, so it's a great time to buy.

22. LG A2 48-inch OLED TV: was £899 now £699 at Currys

We gave the LG A2 four stars in our review, because it delivers beautiful colors and ultra-deep contrast at a much lower price than LG's other OLED TVs. It lacks the extra brightness of the LG C2, and it doesn't have next-gen HDMI 2.1 gaming features, but if you want the most cinematic pictures around from a more compact TV in a mid-range price, this 48-inch model is perfect.

23. Philips Essential Air Fryer 4.1L: was £129 now £119.99 at Amazon

This one's dropped in price by £4 over the weekend. With 1400 watts of power and Rapid Air technology, the Philips Essential Air Fryer is snappy when it comes to food. And, it’s perfect for one or two people with its smaller 4.1-litre capacity, a sentiment shared by Amazon users who give it a 4.1 out of 5. So, if you’re in the market for a smaller air fryer, consider this one as it’s currently discounted by £10.

24. Xbox Series S: was £249.99 now £189 at Microsoft

There's currently £60 off the Xbox Series S on Cyber Monday at the official Microsoft Store, which brings it down to its lowest price ever. Microsoft's cheaper current generation console is not as powerful as the Xbox Series X (opens in new tab), but with this deal, it's £260 less and still capable of playing all the same games in 1440p at 120fps. It's a good option if you want to game on a budget.

25. Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds: was £250 now £159 at Amazon

Cyber Monday offers like this don't come along very often. We briefly saw them dip to £169, but this is a whole £10 cheaper than we've ever seen them, and if you don't want to be left feeling sad then strike now, friend! Sony's immersive LDAC, excellent ANC, eight hours of battery life from just the earbuds and stunning five-star sound quality all for £91 off the RRP? Click on through.

26. Sony WH-1000XM5 Noise-Cancelling Wireless Headphones: was £380 now £290.68 at Amazon

Quite simply the newest and best in Sony's class-leading wireless over-ear lineup. The older XM4 were outstanding and the XM3 before it were excellent, so it'll come as little surprise to know that Sony's latest XM5 proposition are also incredibly hard to beat – especially with a whopping 24% off. They've never been this cheap before - and these cans only launched in May 2022. Our advice? This is a top deal on a winning pair of new noise-cancelling headphones.

27. Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee Machine by Krups: was £170 now £69 at Amazon

For its slim size (5.6 inches across), the Nespresso Vertuo Next is versatile and super easy to use. It makes beautifully smooth espressos and americanos, and you can choose five different cup sizes ranging from espresso to a 41ml drink. Amazon is offering this Krups-made model (in either grey or black) for just £69, which is the lowest price we've ever seen.

28. Ring Video Doorbell (Wireless): was £89.99 now £59.99 at Amazon

If your home doesn't have existing wiring, or you'd prefer the convenience of a wireless setup, then you can pick up this version of the Ring Video Doorbell. It's now £30 off back down to the lowest price ever - and you can even choose to add an Echo Dot (3rd Gen) to your order for free. A bargain either way for some smart home tech that can monitor your door and respond to visitors.

29. Xbox Series X: was £449.99 now £429.99 at Very

The Xbox Series X has been relatively easy to find in stock over the last few months so the discounts are here too. Sure, £20 off the price isn't massive, but at least it's something when deals on current-gen consoles are practically non-existent.

30. Tefal 5-Piece Essential Pots and Pans Set: was £78 now £49.99 at Amazon

These are currently a number one best seller on Amazon and it's easy to see why at this price. Tefal is a solid name in cookware and this set includes everything you need for the kitchen - including three pots and two frying pans. They're non-stick and suitable for all hobs, including induction.

31. Flexispot EG1 Standing Desk: was £219.99 now £159.99 at Flexispot

(opens in new tab)The Flexispot EG1 is the manufacturer's entry-level, single-motor standing desk, so it comes with a basic keypad and no memory presets. However, this is a great option if you are looking for a straightforward standing desk at a great price. Consider upgrading to the EF1 if you'd prefer a premium keypad and the option for memory presets.

32. Yankee Candle sale: from £1.89 at Amazon

Set the right mood with this selection of Yankee Candle wax melts and candles from just £1.89. Given the time of year, there's a wide selection of Christmas-themed scents, but you can also pick up some more universal options if you'd rather not have a home smelling of cinnamon and cedar wood just yet.

33. Sony A80J 55-inch OLED TV: was £1,399 now £999 at John Lewis

This TV from 2021 features Sony's phenomenal image processing, plus the rich colours and infinite contrast that OLED is famed for. It's also a 'Perfect for PlayStation' TV, meaning that not only supports the 4K 120Hz and VRR features of the next-gen console (as any TVs do), but also the Auto HDR Tone Mapping features, which make HDR gaming look even better. This is the cheapest it's ever been, and though it's an older TV, getting these kinds of features at 55 inches for under £1000 makes it an excellent deal.

34. Segway Ninebot C20 Electric Scooter: was £249 now £229 at Currys

Currys has a small saving on a solid electric scooter from a top manufacturer. It's proven to be popular already and it currently sits as the second-most purchased Cyber Monday deal at the retailer - above the AirPods and Nintendo Switch. It might sell out soon so best move fast if you're after an electric scooter this Cyber Monday.

35. Fire TV Stick 4K: was £49.99 now £27.99 at Amazon

To stream shows and movies in 4K you need to upgrade to the fittingly-named Fire TV Stick 4K. Today's deal is fine, but we have seen this version of the streaming stick for as low as £24.99 in the past. It's likely that this cheaper offer won't return given the current economic climate, so this is the best price we'll see for the rest of the year.

36. Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1 Electric Multi-Cooker + Air Fryer: was £199.99 now £159.99 at Amazon

We make no secret of our love for Instant Pots, and this Duo Crisp model offers 11 different cooking programs including a very effective air frying mode. With £40 off, it's an even better buy than usual, and its 8 litre capacity means you can make some massive meals.

37. Umi Meat Thermometer: was £11.99 now £6.58 at Amazon

This handy cooking tool, especially with the big Christmas meal coming up, is now 45% off at Amazon. Results are within 0.5 degrees of accuracy and shown on an easy-to-read LED display, so you can feel safe in the knowledge your turkey or meat of choice is cooked through.

38. Energy efficient refrigerators: up to £1,600 off LG and Samsung refrigerators at John Lewis

It's not just tech that's featured in the John Lewis sale on Cyber Monday - you can also get a significant saving on a collection of kitchen appliances. In this promotion specifically, you're getting a huge price cut of up to £1,600 on premium LG and Samsung appliances as well as extended warranties and free recycling options on certain models.

39. Energy efficient appliances: up to £200 off LG, AEG, and Samsung laundry appliances at John Lewis

A new washing machine might not be the most glamorous of Cyber Monday purchases but it'll potentially save you a bundle in the long run in energy and water bills if you pick an energy-efficient model. John Lewis' Cyber Monday deals can bag you a significant discount on a washing machine or dryer from a leading brand today. Listed on sale (and reduced to clear) are models from AEG, Bosche, LG, and Samsung - some of which come with extended 3-year warranties and bundle savings should you buy both a dryer and washer together. Note that you can also find excellent savings at Currys (opens in new tab).

40. Toniebox Disney Favourites Bundle: was £109.99 now £87.99 at Amazon

This popular new spin on the children's storybook is back to its lowest-ever price for Cyber Monday at Amazon. This version comes with four figures that play stories with up to 60 minutes of content, including The Lion King, The Jungle Book and Aladdin. It's a quirky and clever new toy for a screen-free bedtime.

41. Kindle Paperwhite: was £129.99 now £94.99 at Amazon

The latest Kindle Paperwhite is down to its lowest-ever price in Amazon's sale on Cyber Monday today - with a record-breaking deal that beats the previous lowest price by a whole £5. This incredibly handy premium e-reader is packed with features to suit all avid readers, including a 10-week battery life, a glare-free 6.8-inch screen, adjustable warm light, and enough storage space for thousands of books.

42. Samsung Galaxy Tab A8: was £219 now £159 at Amazon

Amazon has the Galaxy Tab A8 for its cheapest price ever - simply tick the box to apply the voucher and get £60 off the price It's one of the best budget tablets you can buy today, with a wide 10.5-inch screen, 32GB of storage, and 13 hours of battery life. The Octa-core processor and 4GB of RAM ensure good performance for everyday tasks if you need an inexpensive slate for web browsing, media streaming and some light gaming.

43. Salter EK2408 Filter Coffee Machine: was £23.99 now £19.99 at Currys

If you're after a basic budget coffee machine then you can't go wrong with this offer at Currys. For just £20 you get a filter coffee machine plus a 420ml travel mug so you can take your brew with you on the go. It also includes a reusable filter that's easy to clean and will save you from buying new ones.

44. Echo Dot (3rd Gen): was £39.99 now £16.99 at Amazon

Amazon's slashed the Echo Dot to £16.99 - that's back down to the lowest price we've ever seen. The best-selling smart speaker can play music, answer questions, check the weather and control connected smart devices around the home such as lighting and heating. It's an older model but functions almost identically to the more modern design.

45. JLab Go Air Pop: was £20 now £17.99 at John Lewis

These fantastic little true wireless earbuds were a stone-cold steal when we first reviewed them. Now, at John Lewis, you can save an extra 10% on these excellent affordable and comfortable buds. They boast Bluetooth 5.1, wearer-detection, three effective EQ profiles, on-ear volume control and a whopping 32-hour battery life. Bargain.

46. Fitbit Inspire 2: was £79.95 now £44.99 at Argos

This is a great way to introduce someone to fitness tracking. If you're just after a cheap way to nudge yourself healthier by counting your steps, tracking your sleep and the calories you expend on a day-to-day basis, this is the deal for you. It even comes with a year of Fitbit Premium for even more exercise data, programs and tracking.

47. Morphy Richards Accents Pyramid Kettle: was £79.99 now £44.99 at Currys

Kettles can be much of a muchness, but this is a good offer on a large and stylish option from Morphy Richards. Multiple colour options are available to suit your decor with a light touch of rose gold. It also features a large capacity of 1.5l that makes up to six drinks and a limescale filter keeps water clean and clear.

48. Amazon Basics Slim Velvet Hangers: was £13.87 now £11.79 at Amazon

A low price for a pack of 30 slim velvet hangers from Amazon. They feature notched shoulders and rotating metal hooks that would suit a variety of different clothing. At about 40p a hanger, it's a good number for relatively little money.

49. PlayStation Plus Essential: was £50 now £34.20 at Amazon

Here's a 25% saving on the basic PlayStation Plus Essential membership - plus a little extra off from Amazon. This comes with exactly the same benefits as the old version, including access to online multiplayer, free games each month, cloud saves, and more.

50. Xbox Wireless Controller: was £54.99 now £34.99 at Currys

This is a great price for the classic Xbox Wireless Controller. The lowest discount for the gamepad yet means that this deal is turning some heads. Multiple colours are available too so you can pick your favourite style.

51. Ring Video Doorbell (Wired): was £49.99 now £34.99 at Amazon

The cheaper wired version of the Ring Video Doorbell is even more affordable now it's back down to its lowest price ever for Cyber Monday. Footage and alerts can be sent to your phone via the app, or other devices around the home such as smart displays and TVs. Note: this version has to be connected to your existing wiring.

52. Amazfit Band 5: was £29 now £21.99 at Argos

The Amazfit Band 5 is a basic and cheap fitness tracker, but is ideal if you want to take this first steps in monitoring your exercise. Sure, trackers and smartwatches from the likes of Apple and Fitbit may be packed with more features, but for the curious out there this is a good place to start. Features include exercise tracking, step and calorie counting, heart rate monitoring, and a 15 day battery life.

53. Eufy HomeVac H11: was £49.99 now £30.99 at Amazon

Getting a handheld vacuum cleaner for just over £30 is a big win. The deal is now live to all on Amazon and makes it the cheapest price it has ever been.

54. Breville Obliq 4-Slice Toaster: was £79.99 now £34.99 at Currys

There's over 50% off this Breville 4-Slice Toaster, dropping it to just £34.99. It's a good price for one of the most vital pieces of kitchen equipment. It comes with a few handy extra features including variable slots for different-sized slices and a high lift to easily and more safely remove smaller items.

56. Asus C204MA Chromebook: was £149 now £119.99 at Amazon

It's not always easy to find a laptop deal for around £100 so don't miss this Asus C204 Chromebook if you only need the most basic device possible. It's not particularly powerful, sure, but it's cheap and all you really need for light use, basic admin tasks and web browsing. The battery lasts a full day, too.

57. Dyson V12 Detect Slim Absolute: was £530 now £400 at Argos

With £130 off the original price, this is the best price we have seen the V12 Detect Slim on sale for over the last week. It's proving to be a 'hot' product and rightly so since we found that it comes with some of the best features of the V15 in our review (opens in new tab), although the dust bin is much smaller - this makes it a good choice for quick vacuum clean-ups around the home.

58. Simba Hybrid Pro: was £1,149 now from £631.95 at Simba

The Simba Hybrid Pro is a very well-made mattress that provides an excellent balance of support and comfort. It's one of our top Cyber Monday mattress deal picks on account that it's one of the few mattresses that is actually cheaper than it usually is – and significantly so, too. There's 40% off and you get a free mattress protector too. In our Simba Hybrid Pro mattress review (opens in new tab), we praised temperature regulation and pressure relief, although be aware that it might be a bit firm for lightweight side sleepers.