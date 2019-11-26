Currys Black Friday deals 2019

Currys' Black Friday deals have started landing already, with huge discounts on 4K TVs, appliances, consoles, laptops and more.

As part of its 'Black Tag' sale, Currys is offering price drops on every category of product. While the deals started rolling out as part of Currys' Why Wait sale in mid-November, on Friday a whole bunch more discounts dropped, including deals on Apple products and laptops. This week, gaming joined the fray, with discounts on both PS4 and Xbox One consoles, as well as discounts on VR headsets. Expect the Currys Black Friday deals to roll in as the day in question closes in.

Let's start with the biggest and best deals you can get today at Currys:

It's a particular busy time for appliances in Currys' Black Tag sale right now, with discounts on items like vacuum cleaners, toasters, kettles and heaters. If those are the products you want, it may be worth seeing if you can snap up a bargain.

Currys is making some deals more attractive with a series of incentives. You'll see six months of Spotify Premium membership as an extra bundled with a lot of its tech, so watch out for that message when you're on a product page. Some 4K TVs are being offered with a Google Nest Mini for an additional £10, too, which isn't a bad deal.

Currys' Black Tag event is almost certainly going to drop in more deals in the next few days running up to Black Friday and into Cyber Monday. Keep checking back here for more deals in the meantime.

Something worth keeping in mind is the Currys price match guarantee (check out details here), which will allow you to match the price of a rival retailer up to seven days after your purchase.

Given how crucial the next week's shopping period is, that's a major plus in the tech retailer's favour.

There are other reasons to keep Currys in mind while you shop during the Black Friday period. It offers in-store collection, so if you work or live near a Currys branch, you have another option to get your order. It's also likely to be easier to get advice if you have any issues with your product.

We expect more Black Tag deals to roll out in the days leading up to Black Friday 2019 based on the number of savings already on Currys' website. Keep an eye on TechRadar, as we'll keep updating this page with the best Black Friday Currys deals we've already spotted.

The best Currys Black Friday deals

The best Black Friday deals we've found on Currys so far, updated regularly.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A (2019) with microSD card and cover bundle | 32GB | 64GB memory card: £249 £149 at Currys

This 10.1-inch tablet comes with a microSD card, giving you a more substantial amount of storage space, essential for any tablet. This is a decent discount for an entry-level tablet with a couple of neat extras.View Deal

Google Nest Mini (2nd Gen): £49 £29 at Currys

Currys has matched other retailers' price on the Google Nest Mini. The Google Assistant-operated device offers twice the bass power over the Google Home Mini, plus unlike that device you can mount it on walls. View Deal

Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Generation: £49.99 £22 at Currys

A bunch of UK retailers are price matching Amazon's Echo Dot deal this Black Friday, including Currys. If you live near a Currys, though, you have the added bonus of click and collect, so it could be yours in no time if you don't want to wait for delivery.View Deal

LG B9 55-inch OLED TV: £1,299 £1,099 at Currys

LG's budget OLED TV takes a hit on picture processing to lower the cost, and the result is just about worth the compromise. It comes with 4K resolution, HDR, Dolby Vision, and 2.2 channel audio.View Deal

Apple Watch Series 4 GPS, 40-44mm: £299-329 at Currys

Apple's Watch 4 has plenty of health-related features, like monitoring your heart rate, and tracking the calories you're burning. Plus, you can make voice calls with it. The battery lasts for up to 18 hours. Currys has matched the discount offered by other retailers. View Deal

Dyson AM09 Hot & Cool Fan Heater: £399 £299 at Currys

Hot for those winter months, then cool for our increasingly boiling British summers, save £100 on this useful seasonal appliance. This comes with an easy-to-use remote control, letting you adjust the power and temperature to your liking. View Deal

iPad 10.2-inch (2019) WiFi 32GB: £349 £299 at Currys

Usually available at about £339, and now with a further £30 off for an entry-level iPad. You also get a year of Apple TV Plus with your purchase. 32GB is more suited to light entertainment than heavy graft so bear that in mind when choosing your storage size.View Deal

Fitbit Inspire HR Fitness and Google Nest Mini Bundle: £139 £75 at Currys

Get a device to track your heart rate, and get a Google smart speaker at the same time, complete with Google Assistant. Currys has this combination in a variety of colours, if black doesn't float your boat.View Deal

Google Chromecast (third generation) £30 £20 at Currys

Stream content from Netflix, Prime Video and other services through this handy device, or just it to listen to your music. Like a lot of other Google products, Currys has taken a chunk off the price.

Xbox One X Gears of War Limited Edition bundle | Comes with Gears 5, Tekken 7, Project Cars 2: £449 £299 at Currys

As well as Gears 5, you get the four preceding Gears of War games as downloads with this bundle, meaning you get seven games with the console. You'll see other UK retailers offering similar bundles - the addition of Project Cars 2 and Tekken 7 is Currys' extra incentive to buy. View Deal

Anthem: £29.99 £4.97 at Currys

BioWare's Anthem was far from the year's best game, but now it's less than a pint to have it delivered to your house. That's well worth it for a couple of hours of Iron Man-esque stompy robot shooting. View Deal

Dell Inspiron 15 3000, AMD Ryzen 5, 8GB RAM: £599 £399 at Currys

Save a huge £200 off this great all-round laptop from Dell. With an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD, this is a top laptop for day-to-day use. At this impressively low price, it's also more tempting than ever.View Deal

Dyson V7 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner: £299 £199 at Currys

A few retailers have £100 knocked off this mid-range vacuum cleaner, including Currys. It runs for up to 30 minutes on a single charge, and converts to a handheld vacuum, too. View Deal

Google Nest Hub: £119 £59 at Currys

With Google Assistant integration, listen to music, watch movies or control your smart home with this device. Like a lot of UK retailers, Currys has it discounted by around half price throughout the Black Friday period. View Deal

Samsung UE43RU7470 4K LED TV: £499 £399 at Currys

Looking for a new TV that wont break the bank? This fantastic 4K LED from Samsung is a brilliant choice for anyone who wants the immersion of 4K, without sacrificing space in their living room – and with £100 off, it's an absolute steal.View Deal

TV deals

LG E9 65-inch OLED TV: £3,499 £2,499 at Currys

LG's 'floating' glass display goes under the knife, with this £1,000 saving at Currys. It has the same panel and processor as the C9, but its uniquely gorgeous design is now available for less.View Deal

Samsung UE50RU7020 4K TV: £449 £379 at Currys

Get a big saving on the 50-inch model of this TV, which is currently discounted by £70 – and a 50-inch 4K Samsung TV for under £400 is a great deal in our books.View Deal

Samsung UE43RU7020 4K TV: £379 £329 at Currys

Looking for a 4K TV that doesn't take up your entire living room (or empty your bank account?) This 43-inch model from Samsung is a great choice – and with £50 off, it's a bargain in the Currys Black Friday sales.View Deal

LG 43UM7000PLA 4K TV: £349 £299 at Currys

If you want a 4K TV on a budget, this 43-inch LG model is more attractive at a sub-£300 price. It features Smart TV features, so you can watch Netflix and Prime Video in 4K. And grab a Google Nest Mini for £10 with the purchase, too. View Deal

LG 49UM7000PLA 4K TV: £399 £349 at Currys

A 49-inch LG TV with a little bit sliced off the price. Stream Netflix in 4K, and if you want to drop an extra £10, you can get a Google Nest Mini with this purchase as well. View Deal

Now TV Smart Box with 4K: £49.99 £24.99 at Currys

Want to watch Sky TV shows, but don't want to commit to a lengthy, costly satellite subscription? Now TV is for you, with this box letting you stream shows over the internet on a pay-as-you-view basis.View Deal

Save hundreds on OLED and QLED 4K TVs at Currys

Click to see the complete range of OLED and QLED 4K TVs on-sale at Currys, with price cuts as high as £800, and sizes varying from 42 inches and upwards. So far, we're seeing a lot of discounts on LG, Samsung and Sony.

Laptop deals

Dell Inspiron 15 3000, AMD Ryzen 5, 8GB RAM: £599 £399 at Currys

Save a huge £200 off this great all-round laptop from Dell. With an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD, this is a top laptop for day-to-day use. At this impressively low price, it's also more tempting than ever.View Deal

Lenovo S340 Chromebook: 4GB RAM | 10-hour battery life: £299 £179

This Chromebook weighs just 1.4KG, and it has been hovering around the £200 mark elsewhere on the internet before Black Friday, but this takes that price even lower. View Deal

HP Pavilion 14-ce3506sa: Intel Core i5 | 8GB RAM: £649 £499 at Currys

Now this is more like it. If your budget can stretch to it, paying a bit more for this version of the HP Pavillion 14 will get you a much more powerful device with a Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD – all for £150 off the usual price.View Deal

HP Pavilion 14-ce3504sa Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM: £649 £499 at Currys

This is a great HP laptop from Currys, which knocks £150 off the price of the 14-inch Pavilion. It comes with a 10th gen Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD and 32GB Intel Optane memory. It's a great all-rounder.View Deal

HP 15s-fq1512sa Intel Core i7, 8GB RAM: £679 £529 at Currys

This excellent 15-inch HP laptop has had a £150 price cut. It comes with a 10th generation Intel Core i7 processor and 8GB of RAM, so this is a powerful laptop for work and studying on.View Deal

Chromebooks sale on Currys

A whole bunch of Chromebooks are on-sale in the Black Tag sale on Currys - just look out for that label when you're browsing, so you know there's a discount involved. View Deal

The trick with Currys laptop deals is to think in terms of spec and price rather than specific models: there’s such a huge variety of models from the likes of Acer, Lenovo and HP that while model A might not be discounted, the effectively identical model A1 might get a whopping Black Friday discount.

See all of today's Black Friday laptop deals at Currys

There are plenty of other retailers too in our laptop deals guide

Black Friday 2019 guide: How to buy a gaming laptop

Appliances deals

KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer: £499 £279 at Currys

This powerful and stylish stand mixer is perfect for any star baker, with a 4.8-litre bowl, and attachments for mixing, whisking and kneading. It's available in two colours, latte and black, so you can pick one that suits your kitchen. A fantastic deal on one of the best stand mixers around.

Samsung Ecobubble Washing Machine | 9kg capacity: £449 £379 at Currys

This washing machine boasts energy efficiency, and what's termed 'ecobubble technology', designed to blend into your fabrics and remove difficult stains. You can also use an accompanying app to work out any issues you might have with it down the line. View Deal

Beko BXIF35300X Electric Oven | Stainless steel: £249 £199

This large oven is a Currys exclusive, with 20% knocked off the price. It comes with an integrated grill, and has an 82 litre capacity. The glass door on the front can be removed, too, for easier cleaning. View Deal

Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Bagless Vacuum Cleaner: £399 £299 at Currys

Get £100 off this vacuum cleaner, which can run for up to 40 minutes from a single charge. You've got a softer cleaning head for the hard floors in your home. There's also a handheld mode, if you need a little more precision with the surfaces you're trying to clean. The V7 is £100 less, too. View Deal

LG American-Style Fridge Freezer: £1,299 £849 at Currys

This fridge is 179cm in height, and comes with a water and ice dispenser. You don't have to do any plumbing to get that part working, either: it comes with a 3.5 litre tank you just have to refill. The overall capacity across the fridge and freeze is 61 litres, according to the manufacturer. View Deal

Hotpoint Smart Washing Machine: £299 £209 at Currys

This model has a slightly smaller capacity at 7KG than some of the other washing machines that have been on sale at Currys around this Black Friday period, but the discount is fairly hefty if that's not an object. View Deal

Hoover Link HL1692D3 Washing Machine: £329 £249 at Currys

A few washing machines are cropping up in Currys' Black Friday sales, and this is on the cheaper side when it comes to capacity versus price. It can carry a load of up to 9kg, which is a lot of underpants. Smaller loads can also be washed in as little as 15 minutes.View Deal

Rangemaster Kitchener Dual Fuel Range Cooker: £1,399 £900

A range cooker is a bit of an investment, but this deal shaves almost a third off the price. Just use the offer code BIG10 when you're ready to pay, and another £99 comes off the listed price at checkout.

Dyson AM09 Hot & Cool Fan Heater: £399 £299 at Currys

Hot for those winter months, then cool for our increasingly boiling British summers, save £100 on this useful seasonal appliance. This comes with an easy-to-use remote control, letting you adjust the power and temperature to your liking. View Deal

Nescafé Dolce Gusto Krups Oblo Automatic Coffee Machine: £89.99 £28 at Currys

If you really want a coffee machine on a budget, or just a stocking filler this Christmas, this is a massive saving on a compact little machine. It automatically switches off when done to save you energy, though you will need to buy coffee capsules to go with it. View Deal

Breville Impressions VKJ755 Jug Kettle: £50 £25 at Currys

Get half off the RRP for this Breville kettle, which can hold up to 1.7 litres of water. With a 3000W motor, you shouldn't have to wait too long for your cup of tea, coffee, or, er, Lemsip to be ready. View Deal

Breville Impressions Toaster: £50 £25 at Currys

Live like a king or queen with this half-price toaster, which toasts up to four slices of bread at once, with different controls for two slices at a time. It's basically two toasters combined.View Deal

See all of the Currys Black Friday small appliance and large appliance deals.

iPad and tablet deals

iPad 10.2-inch (2019) WiFi 32GB: £349 £299 at Currys

A decent saving on the entry-level iPad. You also get a year of Apple TV Plus with your purchase. 32GB is more suited to light entertainment than heavy graft so bear that in mind when choosing your storage size.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab A (2019) with microSD card and cover bundle | 32GB | 64GB memory card: £249 £149 at Currys

This 10.1-inch tablet comes with a microSD card, giving you a more substantial amount of storage space, essential for any tablet. This is a decent discount for an entry-level tablet with a couple of neat extras.View Deal

iPad Air 10.5-inch (2019) WiFi 64GB: £479 £448 at Currys

The 2019 iPad Air model offers a power upgrade from the flagship range but doesn't quite reach the lofty heights of the Pro - it's a good middle point if you're planning on using your iPad for both work and play. Currys has cut the price on the 64GB and 256GB models.

iPad Pro 11-inch WiFi 64GB: £769 £719 at Currys

This is the smallest iPad Pro of its generation - but also the cheapest. The iPad Pro 11-inch is part of the 2018 range and offers the A12X bionic chip and the bezel-less display design that has made the Pro range so immediately recognisable. This is certainly a lighter model, and with 64GB of storage you will be able to store a few larger apps and downloads but if you're looking for more power, you might want to fiddle with those specifications.

View Deal

iPad Pro 11-inch WiFi 256GB: £919 £869 at Currys

If you're looking for more storage space, you might want to consider this iPad Black Friday deal from Currys. You'll be able to store a good few high-performance apps as well as a fair number of HD downloads with 256GB.

View Deal

iPad Pro 12.9-inch WiFi 64GB: £969 £929 at Currys

Currys have knocked £40 off the price of the physically largest iPad Pro on the market right now. A massive Liquid Retina display serves as a delightful computing experience, with iPad OS 13 introducing new multi-tasking features that feel tailor-made for the 12.9-inch screen. You can also pick up the 256GB version for £1,069 or the 512GB model for £1,269 (£50 off).

View Deal

Phone deals

Google Pixel 4 | 64GB | SIM-free: £669 £599 at Currys

Currys has matched Google's own Black Friday period discount on the Pixel 4. Take £70 off this camera phone, which features a dazzling 90Hz display. View Deal

Google Pixel 3a | 64GB | SIM-free: £399 £329 at Currys

This isn't Google's newest device (that's the Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL), but this an affordable and powerful phone that's well-specced for the price. Plus, it has a headphone jack, if that's a deal breaker for you.

Huawei P30 Lite| 128GB | SIM-free: £279.99 £229 at Currys

The Huawei P30 Lite takes the things we love about other Huawei phones – a decent camera system and eye-catching design – and chops off some of the unnecessary extras, like a top-end processor and multiple speakers.

Moto G7 Plus | 64GB | SIM-free: £269.99 £199.99 at Currys

The Moto G7 phones are always champion budget devices, and the G7 Plus is the most accomplished of its family, with relatively good screen quality, a decent processor, and enough storage for all your needs.View Deal

Save on Samsung phones: Samsung Galaxy S10 and Samsung A70 at Currys

SIM-free Samsung phones get a bit of a discount in Currys' early Black Friday deals, but shop around before opting for the really expensive models.

See all mobile phone deals at Currys

Gaming deals

Xbox One X Gears of War Limited Edition bundle: Comes with Gears 5, Tekken 7, Project Cars 2 | £449 £299 at Currys

As well as Gears 5, you get the four preceding Gears of War games as downloads with this bundle, meaning you get seven games with the console. You'll see other UK retailers offering similar bundles - the addition of Project Cars 2 and Tekken 7 is Currys' extra incentive to buy. View Deal

PS4 Pro | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare | £329 £299 at Currys

You can get a PS4 Pro console with the brand new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare thrown in for free, a great deal if you're looking to play the latest FPS blockbuster game. If you'd prefer a white PS4 Pro with PS4 exclusive Death Stranding, Currys has that at the same price.

View Deal

PS4 Pro | FIFA 20 | £299 at Currys

If you're more football inclined, you may prefer this similar bundle offering FIFA 20 in place of COD. You're getting a slightly cheaper game included in this bundle, so the value isn't so high - but if it's the game you'd prefer to play then this is the best price by some distance.

View Deal

Oculus Rift S VR Headset £399 £349 at Currys

The Oculus Rift S VR headset includes controllers, and as is customary with VR headsets around Black Friday, it's taken a steady discount. If you're a PC player looking for an entry-level headset, this isn't quite a generational leap forward from the original Oculus Rift, but it is easier to set up and use. View Deal

Headphone deals

Sony WH-XB900N Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones: £199 £129 at Currys

A pretty deep saving on these wireless cans, which feature up to 30 hours of battery life. Our reviewer praised the overwhelming bass and build quality of these headphones. View Deal

Bose QuietComfort QC35 II Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones: £260 £249 at Currys

A lean saving, for sure, but it does come with six months of Spotify Premium, if you're a new Premium customer. Expect world-class noise cancellation and maximum comfort when you pop these on. View Deal

Soundbar and speaker deals

LG PK7 Go Portable Speaker: £199.00 £99 at Currys

This portable speaker has a massive 22 hours of battery life, and it's got the kind of discount you'd hope to see on Black Friday (other retailers in the UK have it at the same price). Enjoy great sound with this big party speaker. View Deal

JBL Flip 4 Portable Speaker: £99.99 £64.99 at Currys

Enjoy up to 12 hours of battery life with this Bluetooth speaker. Our review praised the JBL Flip 4 for its depth of bass and "decent, rugged design". Considering the original asking price, that's a big drop. View Deal

Bose SoundLink Revolve Portable Speaker: £179 £149 at Currys

Enjoy true 360-degree sound with this Bluetooth speaker, which our review awarded four stars out of five. An expensive option, for sure, but the sound is fantastic and the design is lovely to behold. View Deal

Marshall Stanmore II Bluetooth Speaker (Black / Brown): £299 £199 at Currys

If you want the black or brown versions of this retro-style speaker, head to Currys, who are also offering six months of Spotify Premium for free when you buy this product.

LG SK8 Soundbar: £599 £299 at Currys

This Dolby Atmos soundbar comes with a plethora of connectivity options, as well as a wireless subwoofer – and it's now £300 cheaper in this brilliant Currys Black Friday deal.View Deal

See all of today's Black Friday soundbar deals at Currys

Smart device deals

Google Nest Mini (2nd Gen): £49 £29 at Currys

Currys has matched other retailers' price on the Google Nest Mini. The Google Assistant-operated device offers twice the bass power over the Google Home Mini, plus unlike that device you can mount it on walls. View Deal

Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Generation: £49.99 £22 at Currys

A bunch of UK retailers are price matching Amazon's Echo Dot deal this Black Friday, including Currys. If you live near a Currys, though, you have the added bonus of click and collect, so it could be yours in no time if you don't want to wait for delivery.View Deal

Google Home: £89 £49 at Currys

Google's smart speaker gets a significant early Black Friday drop, which we were anticipating. Use Google Assistant to get the information you need, and enjoy ad-supported YouTube Music access. This is a good midpoint price-wise between Google's other similar products. View Deal

Google Nest Hub: £119 £59 at Currys

With Google Assistant integration, listen to music, watch movies or control your smart home with this device. Like a lot of UK retailers, Currys has it discounted by around half price throughout the Black Friday period. View Deal

Fitbit Inspire HR Fitness and Google Nest Mini Bundle: £139 £75 at Currys

Get a device to track your heart rate, and get a Google smart speaker at the same time, complete with Google Assistant. Currys has this combination in a variety of colours, if black doesn't float your boat.View Deal

Google Home Mini: £49 £19 at Currys

The Google Home Mini is the predecessor to the new Google Nest Mini – small smart speaker hubs for your home that offer Google Assistant voice control. This is under half its original price. For £10 more at £30, get the Google Nest Mini, which matches the price of competing retailers. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Watch| 46mm | Bluetooth: £299 £199 at Currys

If bigger is better for you, you better opt for the 46mm Galaxy Watch instead of 42mm. It's subject to £100 off thanks to Samsung's Black Friday sales, but Currys is one of the only shops selling this bigger size right now. The 42mm version is just £179 today.

View Deal

See all the smartwatch deals at Currys

Camera deals

Canon EOS 4000D DSLR with zoom lens: £499 £349 at Currys

As long as you need a zoom lens with your camera, this is a decent deal for a current model of an entry-level DSLR. Capture photos of up to 18 megapixels. View Deal

Canon EOS M50 mirrorless camera with zoom lens: £829 £699 at Currys

This is a pretty good deal providing you're after a zoom lens with your camera, which is bundled in for the price. Capture photos of up to 24.1 megapixels. View Deal

Catch up on all the new Alexa-powered Echo products from Amazon, including the all-new Amazon Echo Dot with Clock and the Amazon Echo Flex

How do I get the best Currys Black Friday deals?

We’ve already mentioned the Currys price promise, so there shouldn’t be differences between its prices and the prices offered by rivals – but it’s worth using a price checker such as PriceSpy to see if you qualify for money back because a rival is cheaper.

You can also save money by using the free click and collect service instead of delivery, and we’d recommend bookmarking the pages of any particular product types you hope will be discounted: deals come and go quickly, so you don’t want to waste time viewing products you aren’t interested in.

As ever, check in with us here: we’ll have entire teams of people scouring Currys sales for the very best Black Friday deals all throughout this week, so bookmark this page and come Black Friday itself it will turn into a veritable hub of information on all the best Currys Black Friday deals.

Everything you need to know about Black Friday 2019

Currys Black Friday deals you missed

Hotpoint Smart Washing Machine: £349 £239

Save £110 on this Currys-exclusive washing machine, which has a 9kg capacity. The 'Smart' name refers to the fact that the machine will detect how heavy your wash load is and adjust the amount of water used and behaviour of the drum accordingly.

Dyson V11 Absolute: £599 £499 at Currys

Absolute by name, absolutely the best vacuum cleaner by nature. Dyson's cordless model offers up to 60 minutes of mains-free sucking power, with a nifty selection of heads to help you maintain all the surfaces in and around your home.

Philips Ambilight 4K 55-inch smart TV | £749 £499 at Currys

We've never seen a price this low for Philips' 55-inch, 4K, UHD television before. With immersive Ambilight LEDs casting every colour from your TV's display to the wall and environment surrounding it, as well as Dolby Vision and Atmos included, you'll never watch your favourite shows and movies in the same way again.



Nintendo Switch | Pokemon Sword | £324 £299 at Currys

A £44 saving on the brand new Pokemon Shield Switch bundle is more than we could have hoped for in all honesty and we'd be very surprised if stock is still available come Black Friday itself. This same deal is available on the version of the console with grey controllers too. Note that this deal was a better £279 originally, and that it's now listed as in-store collection only.View Deal

Nintendo Switch | Pokemon Shield | £324 £299 at Currys

If you like the look of Zamazenta as an obtainable Legendary then you'll want to pick up Pokemon Shield instead of Sword. You're getting the same fantastic (ridiculous) price too. And if those flashy neon red/blue controllers are a bit much, the grey version is the same price at Currys. Note that this deal was a better £279 originally, and that it's now listed as in-store collection only. View Deal

(PRICE INCREASED) Nintendo Switch with Luigi's Mansion 3: £325 £299 at Currys

We've seen slightly better Switch bundles around the £275 mark on Currys, so it might be worth waiting to see if the retailer matches those again. Either way, this is a decent saving on a bundle that ships with a modern Nintendo classic.

Currys Black Friday: when are the Black Friday sales?

Like every other retailer this upcoming Black Friday 2019, the Currys Black Friday date is November 29, 2019 and Cyber Monday is on December 2, 2019. That's because Black Friday always falls on the Friday immediately after the US Thanksgiving holiday and Cyber Monday falls on the Monday after that.

But the great thing about Currys sales is that it doesn’t just limit its sales to Black Friday itself. Last year its Black Tag Event started at the beginning of the Black Friday week and ran into the following week through to Cyber Monday too – and as mentioned above, Currys has already started offering deals ahead of the official date under the same Black Tag banner.

If you're after an early bargain, get hunting now.

Does the Currys price promise apply to Black Friday deals?

It does. We've written a guide on how to use the Currys Price Match this Black Friday. In a pre-Black Friday sale event, Currys was even offering to match its own Black Friday product discounts if the price went lower at a later date, which shows how serious the retailer is about value.