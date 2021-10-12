Best Sony WH-1000XM4 Black Friday deals 2021: early sales now live

If you're after Sony WH-1000XM4 Black Friday deals, then 2020 might just prove to be the best year yet for Sony's best-in-class over-ear headphones. The WH-1000XM4s, alongside other Sony-branded products like the WH-1000XM3 headphones and WF-1000XM4 wireless earbuds, routinely deliver fantastic sound and solid noise-cancelling - they are, however, often a bit on the expensive side.

That's where this year's Sony WH-1000XM4 Black Friday deals come in. Falling on November 26 this year, this retail event is the best chance all year to snag yourself a discount on a pair of WH-1000XM4s or similar Sony headphones. That said, you might not have to wait to score a bargain - there are in fact a ton of excellent deals to check out already.

Walmart, for example, is currently selling WH-1000XM4 over-ear headphones for the lowest price we've ever seen - just $275. That's $4 cheaper than Amazon's lowest ever price and a great saving from the retail price of £349. We'd typically recommend holding off until around the Black Friday period before committing, but this recent surge of Sony headphones deals are well worth jumping on.

A similar price drop is happening over on Amazon UK, which has discounted the pair to just £264 (down from £349). Or if you don't mind purchasing an ever so slightly older model, Sony's WH-1000XM3 over-ear headphones have a stunning discount on Amazon right now at just £199, down from the RRP of £329. That's a huge £130 saving.

So, now's actually not a bad time to be shopping around for a pair of WH-1000XM4s or similar Sony headphones. If you did want to wait for Black Friday 2021, however, then holding off to see how things play out is a sound strategy too. Even though it's hard to tell, the discounts could get bigger - just bear in mind popular items like the WH-1000XM4s often sell out over Black Friday.

US: Early Black Friday Sony headphones deals

Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones: $349.99 $274.97 at Walmart

Save $75 - You'll find the Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones sitting at their lowest price ever at Walmart right now. That's a stunning turnaround for the best headphones on the market right now and a price you simply can't ignore if you're looking for a set of these seriously powerful cans. Will we see a bigger discount on Black Friday? Perhaps, but it might not get much lower...View Deal

Sony WF-1000XM3 wireless earbuds: $199.99 $128 at Amazon

Save $71.99 – Featuring industry-leading noise cancellation and fantastic battery life, the Sony WF-1000XM3 consistently ranked as TechRadar's favorite pair of wireless earbuds before being usurped by a newer model. This discount makes them a bit of a bargain ahead of Black Friday, especially compared to their $229 RRP.View Deal

UK: Early Black Friday Sony headphones deals

Sony WH-1000XM4: £349 £264.62 at Amazon

Save £85 – We've seen prices for the Sony WH-1000XM4 drop as low as £201, so we'd recommend waiting for Black Friday - however, this is still a decent discount on the best headphones you can buy today. With excellent noise cancellation, a brilliant audio performance, and a slick design, you're certainly getting your money's worth.View Deal

Sony WF-1000XM3 wireless earbuds: £220 £114.77 at Amazon

Save £105 – We've seen these excellent true wireless earbuds for slightly cheaper, but this early Black Friday deal on the WF-1000XM3 is well worth picking up. For your money you're getting ANC, a stellar audio performance, and a stylish design.View Deal

Today's best Sony WH-1000XM4 deals

As mentioned, now is actually a fantastic time to jump on some great Sony WH-1000XM4 deals, alongside many other Sony-branded headphones and earbuds. If you want to gauge just how good these discounts are, be sure to check out our best Sony WH-1000XM4 deals as well as the best Sony WH-1000XM3 deals to see which pair is right for you. For a wider scope, our best Sony headphones guide is also well worth checking out and chock full of professional, tested advice.

Perhaps the best thing about today's discounts is that they grant you options. Black Friday 2021 is still highly likely to feature some fantastic price drops on the best Sony headphones you can buy, but there's absolutely no harm in shopping now to take advantage of some great discounts.

Black Friday Sony WH-1000XM4 deals 2021: our predictions

How much will Black Friday Sony WH-1000XM4 deals cost? Now that they've been out for just over a year, we're starting to see some excellent discounts on the Sony WH-1000XM4 over-ear headphones. And because we're already seeing price drops of around 20-30%, we expect this to be consistent with what we'll see on Black Friday 2021. And potentially those deals that are now just a few weeks away could be even cheaper than what we're seeing now. Of course, prices will still vary even with steep discounts, with the WH-1000XM4 likely to be the most expensive of the bunch. But that just means that you have options. The WH-1000XM3 isn't too big of a step down from its successor (be sure to check out our WH-1000XM4 vs. WH-1000XM3 guide to learn about the key differences), and will certainly feature an even heavier discount. As a general ballpark, the WH-1000XM4s retail for around $349 / £349, while the WH-1000XM3s come in at just a bit less at $329 / £329. We expect the former to most likely maintain that 20-30% off discount across Black Friday, while the latter - as an older model - could drop by as much as 50% or possibly a little more. This would take the XM3s down to around a staggering $160 / £160, extremely hard to pass up for such an excellent pair of headphones. But what if you're looking for something a little less bulky? You're in luck, then, as Sony also manufactures a range of compact wireless earbuds. The cream of the crop in this regard are certainly the relatively new Sony WF-1000XM4 wireless earbuds (don't be confused by the similar naming conventions, note the "F" in place of the over-ear's "H"). As a relatively new pair, we think we'll start seeing some fairly decent discounts for the WF-1000XM4 wireless earbuds during Black Friday 2021, but nothing especially stunning. At $279 / £249, don't expect a pair of these to drop much below $249 / £219. We have seen some superb discounts already for the preceding pair, the WF-1000XM3s, so we expect to see some solid half price discounts for these superb wireless earbuds over Black Friday.

Tips for buying Sony headphones during Black Friday 2021

(Image credit: Aakash Jhaveri)

When you're browsing through Black Friday 2021 Sony headphones deals, you should be aware that a lot of outlets will be trying to get rid of old stock en masse. In this case, you might see massive discounts that are just a bit too good to be true. If a pair of headphones doesn't have modern features like active noise cancellation or Bluetooth 5.2, then they're likely to be a much older model, especially in the case of Sony.

Thankfully, Sony make knowing which model you're buying fairly easy to identify. As pointed out, the Sony WH-1000XM4s are the successor of the previous model, the WH-1000XM3. This pattern is identical with the WF-1000XM4s compared to the WF-1000XM3s. They key difference here is, as you've probably noticed, the use of "WH" and "WF." For Sony's modern headphones, "WH" will refer to a pair of over-ear headphones, while "WF" refers to more compact wireless earbuds.

One big reason you'll want to buy a new pair of headphones is features like active noise cancellation, which removes most background noise while you've got your headphones on, and is a standard across most of the best headphones you can buy today. Active noise cancellation (or ANC) is typically found in over-ears, but is becoming increasingly common across true wireless earbuds, too. If you're looking at a pair of cans that don't feature ANC, then they're most likely an older pair that are significantly outdated.

In terms of battery life, around 20 hours is a solid number, though you can expect more from newer models of headphones. Both XM4 and XM3 headphones excel in this regard, however, offering a superb 30 hours of battery life with noise cancelling on, and 38 hours with the feature switched off.

The 3 best Sony headphones Black Friday deals to look out for

We're focusing on the Sony WH-1000XM4s this Black Friday 2021, but that doesn't mean the tech giant doesn't have other phenomenal headphones in its roster of products. If you're not sure where to begin looking, the following three products come highly recommended from us.

(Image credit: Sony)

Sony's WH-1000XM4s are about as top-tier as a pair of over-ear headphones can get. Featuring superb noise cancellation and incredible sound, the only notable drawback is that they're not the most water resistant pair of cans out there. That, and the retail price will understandably turn some consumers away.

Hopefully that's set to change this Black Friday 2021, however, as we expect some big discounts on Sony's latest pair. Now that they're over a year old, we're predicting some steeper discounts on the XM4s than ever before, and we're already seeing some before Black Friday, particularly in the UK.

We've seen some quality discounts of around 20-30% at retailers like Amazon and Walmart so far, and we're expecting roughly the same price drops to occur over Black Friday 2021.

Read the full review: Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones

(Image credit: Sony)

Releasing in 2019, the Sony WH-1000XM3 are only a slight step down from their successor and definitely the next best pair for those on a tighter budget. Still featuring brilliant ANC and overall sound quality, you still can't go wrong with a pair of XM3s.

The XM3s are especially likely to feature big discounts over Black Friday 2021 in both the US and UK markets. Retailers like Walmart and Amazon typically feature the best deals, though OnBuy in the UK has impressed us recently with some bargain prices on the cans.

Usually $329 / £329 at retail price, the Sony WH-1000XM3s have frequently been discounted in recent months. This year, we're expecting price drops of around half price, and potentially beyond as the headphones enter their third year of existence in 2022.

Read the full review: Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless headphones

(Image credit: Sony)

If you're on a bit of a tighter budget, then you may want to consider Sony's excellent WF-1000XM3 true wireless earbuds. They're not the most recent model available, but are still remarkably impressive with surprisingly great noise cancellation and fantastic sound.

While it's true that the WF-1000XM4 are the better pair, they're likely not to feature massive discounts over the Black Friday period as they are relatively new. The WF-1000XM3s on the other hand might just offer up a bargain we've yet to see for the superb pair.

Starting at $230 / £220, these phenomenal earbuds are actually frequently discounted, and we often see them pushing the half price mark, especially on Amazon, where the retailer has dropped their price to as little as $130 / £115.

Read the full review: Sony WF-1000XM3 true wireless earbuds