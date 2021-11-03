Black Friday phone deals 2021: early offers and what to expect

Now that we're into November, Black Friday phone deals are starting to pop up here and there, with retailers offering their best early Black Friday offers for you to get stuck in with.

Of course, it won't be until later in the month and especially the final weekend of November where we'll see the leading prices. In previous years, we've since market-leading and giant price cuts on Apple, Samsung, Google, OnePlus and other big name brands.

Alongside the chance to grab a phone contract, Black Friday is also a fantastic time to get your hands on SIM only deals with all of the main networks looking to bring their prices down.

So far the Black Friday phone deals that have gone live have focused on two main brands - Samsung and Apple - surprise, surprise! We'd expect to see a growth in offers on the Pixel series from Google and OnePlus's big name handsets.

However, something to keep in mind this year is the stock issues we're seeing. A lot of big handsets like the iPhone 13 series, Google Pixel 6 and Samsung Galaxy S21 range might struggle to stay in stock during Black Friday.

When is Black Friday 2021?

There is still plenty of time to prepare for Black Friday with it set to kick off on November 26. The sale will continue over the weekend, leading into the Cyber Monday sales on Monday, November 29.

While the official date is the end of November, retailers keep getting earlier and earlier with their discounts and deals. We would expect to start seeing offers kick in early in November.

The best Black Friday Android phone deals:

Image Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3: at Tesco Mobile | 36 month contract FREE upfront | 6GB data | unlimited minutes and texts | £29.99pm

Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 3 is a device bringing folding features to an affordable price point, something Tesco has really embodied here. With this deal, you'll get the nearly £1000 smartphone for only £29.99 a month. That comes with 6GB of data making this easily one of the best prices on this device yet. View Deal

Image Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra: at Fonehouse | Three | £19 upfront | 100GB data | unlimited calls and texts | £52pm

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is an expensive handset but this deal from Fonehouse is one of the best overall value options right now. It will only cost you £19 upfront and then £52 a month but for that price, you'll get a very healthy 100GB of data - plenty for most people's monthly needs.

View Deal

Image Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: at Tesco Mobile | 36 month contract FREE upfront | 25GB data | unlimited minutes and texts | £24.99pm

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE came out a year ago but remains a fantastic choice from Samsung. With this deal, you'll get 25GB of data for only £24.99 a month and, you don't need a Clubcard to get it. That's a very affordable price for that much data. View Deal

Image Google Pixel 6: at Mobiles.co.uk | Vodafone | £45 upfront | 54GB data | unlimited minutes and texts | £34/pm

Overall, this offer from the retailer Mobiles.co.uk leads the way for the Google Pixel 6 right now. It only costs £45 upfront and then just £34 a month. For that price, you'll get a very capable 54GB of data plan. That will be plenty for most, offering hours of streaming and general phone use.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S21 Samsung Galaxy S21: at Mobile Phones Direct | O2 | £19.99 upfront | 120GB data | unlimited minutes and texts | £37pm

If you prefer the O2 network to Three or know you'll need more data than whats available above, this deal will be the way to go. It only costs £19.99 upfront and then £37 a month. For that price, you'll get 120GB of data. That will be loads for the average person, offering hours of streaming, gaming and more.

View Deal

The best Black Friday iPhone deals:

Image iPhone 13: at Mobiles.co.uk | Vodafone | £20 upfront | 100GB data | unlimited minutes and texts | £43/pm

This iPhone 13 deal is going to be one of the best options around right now. It only costs £20 upfront and then after that, £43 a month. For that price, you'll get a very comfortable 100GB of data. That's plenty for the majority of people's monthly usage, offering hours of streaming, gaming and more.

View Deal

Image iPhone 12 Pro Max: at Tesco Mobile | 36 month contract | FREE upfront | Unlimited data, minutes and texts | £49.99pm

The iPhone 12 Pro Max has fallen in price since the release of the iPhone 13 series and now, it is a great choice for flagship specs. If you're a Clubcard holder, you can get unlimited data, calls and texts for only £49.99 a month with Tesco which is a brilliant price. If you don't have a Clubcard, 25GB is available for £44.49 a month instead. View Deal

Image iPhone XR: at Tesco Mobile | 36 month contract FREE upfront | 12GB data | unlimited minutes and texts | £24.99pm

Another great price for those holding a Clubcard. The iPhone XR has now been discontinued by Apple but it remains a fantastic device. With this deal, you'll get a comfortable 12GB of data for £24.99 a month. If you don't have a Clubcard, Tesco can also do an increased 25GB of data for only £25.99 a month instead - arguably the better option. View Deal

iPhone 12 iPhone 12: at Fonehouse | Three | £29 upfront | unlimited data, calls and texts | £36pm

This offer from Fonehouse on the Three network is a fantastic option for those who use a lot of data each month. It supplies a completely unlimited data, calls and texts plan for only £36 a month and £29 upfront. You'll be hard-pressed to find a better offer for that kind of price.

View Deal

What Black Friday phone deals to expect this year

Black Friday really does cover the full spectrum of phone deals, ranging from Apple to the best of Android like Samsung and Google and all the way through to the lesser-known brands for the UK like RealMe, Oppo and Xiaomi.

Whether you're after something SIM-free or on a contract, both options tend to be readily available. When making your purchase, the two core factors to consider are how much the price has come down and what features are thrown in.

The upcoming iPhone 13 will be an area a lot of retailers will look to lead the way on as well as other key iPhones including the iPhone 12, SE and 11. We would expect to see some especially interesting pricing on the iPhone 12.

As for Android brands, we would keep our eyes out on the obvious choices in Samsung, Google and OnePlus. These three dominated last year and by then Google should have launched its new Google Pixel 6.

Samsung fans will have plenty of choice with the Galaxy S20, S21 and Note 21 series all likely to be discounted. We could also see the first discounts on the still pretty new Galaxy Z Fold and Flip 3.

There are always loads of big promotions on Samsung's Galaxy A series. As the brand's affordable line, there is the potential there to get a really cheap handset over Black Friday.

Black Friday phone deals: FAQ

Will there be any iPhone deals this year?

There will definitely be iPhone deals this year over Black Friday. Apple has massively cut down its range over the years, leaving just a few devices, these include:

iPhone 13 series

iPhone 12 and 12 mini

iPhone SE

iPhone 11

These are the devices we'll be seeing the most discounts on. Expect retailers to try and compete for the cheapest prices on the new iPhone 13 series with the iPhone 12 and 12 mini being the other devices with big discounts.

Alternatively, the iPhone SE and 11 will be the cheap iPhones to go for. After receiving its second price cut in its lifetime recently, the iPhone 11 is going to be a very affordable option.

What Android phones should you look out for?

If you're less of an Apple fan and want to track down the best Android devices, there are a few brands and models to keep your eye on this year. While Samsung is the obvious choice, it's not the only one that will feature heavily over Black Friday.

Google and OnePlus are also likely to be featured with big discounts for Black Friday as well as the likes of Xiaomi, Oppo and Sony.

Flagship phones are usually the ones with the largest discounts. The likes of the Samsung Galaxy S21, Plus and Ultra, Google's Pixel 6 (if its launched in time for Black Friday) and the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro.

Is Black Friday the best time to buy a new phone?

Realistically, Black Friday is going to be the best time of the year to invest in a new handset, especially when it comes to Apple. Other than the release of new devices, Apple rarely discounts its handsets.

The same goes for a lot of Android brands. For Samsung, OnePlus, Google and a host of other brands, this is likely to be the time that you will find the best overall prices of the year.

However, if you have a specific device in mind, there is no guarantee there will be discounts. Newer options like the iPhone 13 series or Google Pixel 6 are less likely to be discounted but slightly older options like the Samsung Galaxy S21 are ripe for some discounts.

The best deals from Black Friday 2020

Apple iPhone 12 iPhone 12 : at Affordable Mobiles| EE | 100GB | Unlimited minutes and texts | £49 £19 upfront with code TR30 | £44/pm

At the time, this exclusive iPhone 12 deal was absolutely excellent. Through the use of our exclusive Black Friday code - TR30 - you were able to get an EE iPhone 12 for just £44 a month and £19 upfront. This came with 100GB of data and is better than some iPhone 12 deals around now!



Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus Samsung Galaxy S20: at Mobile Phones Direct | O2 | 45GB data | £119.99 upfront | £30 a month

The Samsung Galaxy S20 has fallen off the radar since the release of the S21 but over Black Friday 2020, it was an awesome device to get your hands on. This deal was a great way to do it, somehow costing less than buying the handset SIM-free without a SIM!



iPhone SE 2020 EXCLUSIVE iPhone SE: at Fonehouse | EE | 24 months | £20 upfront (use code TRBF99) | 4GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £21 per month

iPhone SE deals saw significant reductions in price during the Black Friday sales and this exclusive offer was one of the cheapest we saw. You were paying £21 a month and thanks to a TechRadar code, just £20 upfront.



Google Pixel 5 EXCLUSIVE Google Pixel 5 128GB: from Mobiles.co.uk | Vodafone | £90 upfront (use code TRPIX5) | 60GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £26pm

Black Friday 2020 featured a lot of Samsung and Apple deals but for those looking for something else, this Google Pixel 5 deal was a real winner. It only cost £26 a month and with a TechRadar code, £90 upfront. For that price, you were still able to get 60GB of data each month!

