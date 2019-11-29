Black Friday phone deals: the best of 2019 in the UK for all budgets, brands and users

If you're on the hunt for a new smartphone or SIM, Black Friday 2019 has so far really spoiled us. The sales event of the year started a week or two ago in truth, and there have been some seriously impressive Black Friday phone deals to choose from.

We hunt high and low for smartphone bargains all year and so have been looking forward to seeing what Black Friday phone deals would emerge. We've been particularly excited for massive price cuts on the iPhone 11, Google Pixel 4 and Samsung Galaxy S10e. Simply put...we haven't been disappointed!

Consider this page your one-stop guide to the very best offers. We're talking about hundreds of pounds off in some case; awesome freebies in others. Whether you're after iPhone or Android, contract or handset - there's something for you. And if you need a SIM only deal to pair with your new phone, there's some smashers there, too.

And with the likes of Amazon, Argos, John Lewis and Carphone Warehouse all playing ball, we're extremely confident that you won't leave this article without finding your perfect Black Friday phone deal...

Top ten Black Friday deals available now:

Black Friday is now just one week away and the deals have already started flooding in. In the lead-up to the big event we tend to see a load of top-notch deals across a range of phones - these are the best so far:

Three: SIM only | 12 months | Unlimited data | Unlimited calls and texts | £18 a month

What can we say...Three's done it again. Knocking its prices even further down, it has taken the position of best SIM only deal for the second Black Friday in a row. Whether or not something will come along and beat this is yet to be determined but what we do know is, this is the best SIM only deal available right now.View Deal

Apple iPhone XR from Amazon | SIM-free | £629 £549

Apple's awesome 2018 flagship phone is still super popular over one year since release. It's not hard to see why - the beautiful 6.1-inch screen, powerful A12 Bionic chipset and fantastic 12MP camera will make you wonder why anybody would bother with the much pricier iPhone 11.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S10e: at Three | £29 upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £29pm

What more can we say about this offer other than...its excellent. Not only is it one of the cheapest S10e deals around but it also manages to pack in an absolutely whopping 100GB of data, we would struggle to come up with an issue here.View Deal

Huawei P30: at Amazon | SIM-free | 128GB | £700 £489.99

One of the best phones of the year? For photography, at the very least! The Huawei P30 has great photography smarts, as well as a beautiful design and snappy functionality, and this could genuinely be one of the best discounts we see in any phone this Black Friday.



View Deal

Moto G7 Play: at Giffgaff | SIM-free | £129 £99

The Motorola G phones are some of the most reliable affordable phones around, so the fact one is now under £100 is pretty hard to believe. If you need a decent smartphone with features that are reaching above its price tag, this is certainly one to consider.

View Deal

iD Mobile SIM only | 30-day contract | 2.25GB data | 250 minutes | Unlimited texts | £5 per month

Honestly, we probably should have seen this coming. iD has rolled out this trusty tariff for the last two Black Fridays running and done very well by it. It's brilliant value and you can revel in monthly bills of a mere fiver a month. And if you're worried about wasting unused data at the end of each month, you can roll over what's left for the months where you do need that little bit extra.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Note 10, S10, S10e and S10 Plus deals

Samsung Galaxy S10 at Affordable Mobiles | EE | £135 £105 upfront (with code TRBF30) | 24GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £29 a month

Thanks to our EXCLUSIVE voucher code, the total two year cost of this S10) deal comes down to a really impressive £801. That's not entirely peerless, but certainly can't be matched if you want to be on EE and have so much data to Netflix binge and Spotify stream with away from Wi-Fi.



Samsung Galaxy S10e: at Three | £29 upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £29pm

What more can we say about this offer other than...its excellent. Not only is it one of the cheapest S10e deals around but it also manages to pack in an absolutely whopping 100GB of data, we would struggle to come up with an issue here.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus: at from Fonehouse | EE | FREE upfront | 75GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £43pm

We currently rank the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus as the best phone on the market and it is clear to see why. And, if it is a phone that has caught your attention, this is an excellent offer to choose. It's on EE - the UK's fastest 4G network, there is nothing to pay upfront and there's a whole load of data to use each month.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Note 10: at Fonehouse | EE | FREE upfront | 75GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £46pm

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is an expensive phone, there's no getting around that! But with this offer from Fonehouse, you can cut those bills quite drastically down. This offer only ends up charging £48 a month and absolutely nothing upfront. For that price you get a massive amount of data.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S10 on O2 | FREE upfront | 60GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £37pm + £96 cashback

We know that the S10 is going to be a big battleground this Black Friday, but this one's a real tempter. You get a shedload of data without having to pay a penny upfront. In fact, you can even claim £96 back in instalments over the course of the contract.

View Deal

iPhone 11, XR and XS deals

iPhone 11 Pro: at Three | £79 £49 Upfront | Unlimited minutes and texts | 100GB data | £57 £55pm

Yes, the iPhone 11 Pro is a big jump up in price from the iPhone 11 but it brings with it a range of boosted specs. And, with this offer you're getting a pretty low price on this high-end handset while still scoring a whopping 100GB of data - not bad at all!

View Deal

iPhone XR: at Three | £29 upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £37 per month

Simply need more data? Then it's worth taking a look at this alternative from Three. There isn't much at all to pay upfront and the bills aren't even that bad considering the sheer amount of data you get - ideal for Netflix bingers and podcast addicts. Consider the free roaming in 71 countries and personal hotspot use, and this is a highly recommended XR deal. View Deal

EXCLUSIVE iPhone XS from Fonehouse | Three | £49 FREE upfront with BFTRXS code | Unlimited minutes and texts | 100GB data | £41 per month

This really is a special bit of pricing on 2018's iPhone XS. We recall with a cold sweat some of the £60+ bills you had to pay when this phone first hit the market. But £41 now feels very affordable indeed - especially when you can use our exclusive code to ensure you won't pay a thing upfront.

View Deal

iPhone 11 Pro Max: at Three | £79 £49 Upfront | Unlimited minutes and texts | 100GB data | £65 £60pm

Finally, Apple's top dog device - the iPhone 11 Pro Max. At £60 a month this might not look like it but this is actually one of the cheaper Pro Max deals we've seen. And, like the two options above, Three will go ahead and throw in 100GB of data to really sweeten the deal.

View Deal

Huawei P30 and P30 Pro deals

Huawei P30 Pro: at Virgin Mobile | 36 month contract | 50GB data | FREE upfront | £51 £40 a month + Free Nintendo Switch

This offer from Virgin Mobile is very similar to the above deal from EE but with a few key differences. Firstly, it's a whole lot cheaper and has more data but unfortunately, that is where the positives end. Virgin's offer requires a 36 month commitment, only offers the Switch (no TV) and doesn't offer up the same superfast 4G speeds as EE.

View Deal

Google Pixel deals

Google Pixel 4: at Affordable Mobiles| EE | FREE upfront | 75GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £41pm

While this isn't technically a Black Friday phone deal, it is one of the best prices we've seen on the Google Pixel 4 since it was launched. There's nothing to pay upfront, the monthly bills are excellent, there's a load of data on offer and most importantly, it's on EE - the UK's fastest 4G network.

View Deal

Black Friday SIM only deals

Three SIM only | 12 months | Unlimited data | Unlimited calls and texts | £18 a month

What can we say...Three's done it again. Knocking its prices even further down, it has taken the position of best SIM only deal for the second Black Friday in a row. Whether or not something will come along and beat this is yet to be determined but what we do know is, this is the best SIM only deal available right now.View Deal

Three SIM only| 24 months | Unlimited data, calls, and texts | £10 a month for the first six, then £20 a month

Getting unlimited data for just £10 is a rare sight and one that only Three has managed to achieve so far. Of course, those bills only last for six months and then you'll have to pay £20 a month for the last 18, which is still one of the best prices around. The only issue is that it lasts for 24 months. Too long? Try the offer above.View Deal

Large SIM only plan from Smarty | 1 month rolling | 8GB 45GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £15 per month

This plan from Smarty has a lot to offer so let us break it down for you. Firstly, with 45GB data you can stream and social pretty much all day without worrying about running out of data. That cap will go a long way! Secondly, you're only paying £15 each month, and that's before you consider the credit you may get back for unused data. Finally, with a 1-month rolling contract, you can stay for as long as you want or leave at any time.

View Deal

iD Mobile SIM only | 30-day contract | 2.25GB data | 250 minutes | Unlimited texts | £5 per month

Honestly, we probably should have seen this coming. iD has rolled out this trusty tariff for the last two Black Fridays running and done very well by it. It's brilliant value and you can revel in monthly bills of a mere fiver a month. And if you're worried about wasting unused data at the end of each month, you can roll over what's left for the months where you do need that little bit extra.

View Deal

SIM only plan from Voxi | 1 month rolling | 6GB 8GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £10 per month

The cheaper of the two options, this is an excellent price for 8GB of data. And, with Voxi's 1-month rolling contracts, you don't have to worry about being stuck a long contract. While 8GB of data might not be quite enough for some people, the unlimited use of social media helps balance that out.

View Deal

SIM only plan from Voxi | 1 month rolling | 15GB 20GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £15 per month

Jump up by a fiver a month and you get an impressive increase to your data cap. A hefty 20GB of data paired with Voxi's unlimited social media should mean that you have no problems with running out midway through the month. If you need a bit more data, this is one of the best prices around this data point.



View Deal

Three SIM only| 12 months | 8GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £8 per month

Costing just £8 a month, Three has taken the spot of the best price tag at this data point. You can go cheaper but that will mean a massive drop in data. In fact, without jumping up to the unlimited regions of data, this feels like the best value SIMO plan around right now, shooting past Vodafone's 8GB data SIM for £10 a month.

View Deal

Virgin Mobile SIM only deal | 12-month contract | 10GB data | 5000 minutes and unlimited texts | £16pm £10pm

If you don't want to spend too much on your next SIMO this offer could be ideal. You only end up paying £1 a month for each GB which makes this an excellent price to pay and the cheapest offer around for this much internet access. You even get unlimited texts and 1500 minutes which will be plenty.

View Deal

Virgin Mobile SIM only deal | 12-month contract | 50GB data | 5000 minutes and unlimited texts | £25pm £19pm

The above offer not quite fulfilling your data needs? With this deal you knock your data cap all the way up to 50GB. That will be plenty for the majority of data users, allowing for streaming, socialising and downloading all for just £19 a month.

View Deal

iD Mobile 250MB SIM only | 30-day contract | 250MB data | 150 minutes | Unlimited texts | £4 per month

Here it is...a SIM only deal unparalleled when it comes to sheer affordability. £4 a month really does show the value you can now get from SIM only deals. Of course, this will only suit a select number of people that literally just need a SIM and barely any data or calls. But for an extra £1, you can really boost things...

View Deal

Mobile phone deals with free gifts

Cheap iPhone deals:

iPhone 8 Plus: at Mobiles.co.uk | Vodafone | FREE upfront | 60GB data | Unlimited texts and minutes | £27pm + £144 cashback by redemption

There's a lot going on here but sort through it all and it holds up as one of the best iPhone 8 Plus deals around. There's nothing to pay upfront (good start) a mass amount of data at 60GB and then monthly bills of £33. That does sound high but when you throw in the £144 in cashback you're getting, you end up effectively paying just £27 a month.View Deal

iPhone 7: at iD Mobile | £19.99 upfront | 500Mb data | Unlimited texts | 500 minutes | £19.99pm

Wow! A shiny new iPhone for less than £20 per month! This is ideal if you're not bothered about having the newest iPhone but still want all that iOS goodness. Not convinced you'll have enough data? Just a few extra quid a month will let you add more to the tariff.

View Deal

iPhone 7: at Three | £9 upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited texts and minutes | £29pm

Most cheap phone contracts seem to lack the data allowance that makes them great. With this iPhone 7 deal, you're still managing to get 100GB of data. While this isn't necessarily a Black Friday deal, it still fits in comfortably as one of the best iPhone 7 deals we've seen in a long time.View Deal

SIM-free phones

Apple iPhone XR from Amazon | SIM-free | £629 £549

Apple's awesome 2018 flagship phone is still super popular over one year since release. It's not hard to see why - the beautiful 6.1-inch screen, powerful A12 Bionic chipset and fantastic 12MP camera will make you wonder why anybody would bother with the much pricier iPhone 11.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S10: at Argos | SIM-free | £649 £549

If you've had your eye on the Samsung Galaxy S10 and have been waiting for the ideal SIM-free deal, this could well be it. You're saving £100 on the price and getting it at a price cheaper than any other UK retailer. However, the S10e deal Argos ran before sold out rapidly and this is likely to do the same.View Deal

Huawei P30: at Amazon | SIM-free | 128GB | £700 £489.99

One of the best phones of the year? For photography, at the very least! The Huawei P30 has great photography smarts, as well as a beautiful design and snappy functionality, and this could genuinely be one of the best discounts we see in any phone this Black Friday.



View Deal

Huawei P30 Pro: at Amazon | SIM-free | 128GB | with case | £900 £615

This is the best smartphone you can buy for photography right now, and it's an incredible device even if you forget all about the camera. Amazon first discounted the device from £900 to £800, and now it's even cheaper, much more than it has been all year. We've linked to the device bundled with a case, because the case-less bundle is almost sold out at the time of writing.

View Deal

iPhone 8 256GB: at Amazon | SIM-free | £749 £566

This is the finally iPhone to use Apple's older design, but it's still a great device for people that don't need the most cutting-edge tech. Its price is now much lower than when the phone came out, so it's a great choice for anyone looking for a new iPhone without breaking the bank and it has oodles of storage.

View Deal

iPhone XS 256GB: at Amazon | SIM-free | £1,149 £849

Last year's iPhone is a whopping £300 off, saving you a huge amount of cash on a phone that's still one of the best around. This is a great deal, and the price of the phone is now decidedly less than it was upon launch. We'd expect this deal to go fast though, so grab it while you can!

View Deal

iPhone XS Max 512GB: at Amazon | SIM-free | £1,449 £1,151

You can save almost £300 on the biggest storage variant of the largest 2018 iPhone with this impressive deal. While this isn't the cheapest we've seen the phone, it's never dipped into triple figures, and it may be a few years before it actually does so.View Deal

Huawei P30 Lite: at Currys | 128GB | SIM-free | £279.99 £229.99

The Huawei P30 Lite takes the things we love about other Huawei phones – a decent camera system and eye-catching design – and chops off some of the unnecessary extras, like a top-end processor and multiple speakers.View Deal

Moto G7 Plus: at Currys | 64GB | SIM-free | £269.99 £199.99

The Moto G7 phones are always champion budget devices, and the G7 Plus is the most accomplished of its family, with relatively good screen quality, a decent processor, and enough storage for all your needs.View Deal

Moto G7 Play: at Giffgaff | SIM-free | £129 £99

The Motorola G phones are some of the most reliable affordable phones around, so the fact one is now under £100 is pretty hard to believe. If you need a decent smartphone with features that are reaching above its price tag, this is certainly one to consider.

View Deal

Moto G7: at Amazon | SIM-free | £239 £179.99

This is a pretty big price cut on one of the best affordable phones out there right now, making the Amazon-exclusive phone a device you should really consider if you want a new handset without breaking the bank.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus: at Amazon.co.uk | SIM-free | £549

Originally £799, this is a great price for Samsung's main 2019 flagship, especially if you don't need the larger screen of the Galaxy S10 Plus.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus: at Amazon.co.uk | SIM-free | £735

Originally £899, the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus is one of the biggest and best flagship phones of 2019, with a 6.4-inch screen and a great triple-lens camera, so at this reduced price it's definitely worth grabbing.View Deal

Sony Xperia 10 Plus: at Amazon | SIM-free | £349 £249

The Sony Xperia 10 Plus has quite a big screen for a budget device, and it's got pretty decent battery life too. Thanks to this Black Friday phone deal it's now at a pretty good price tag, so if you want a Sony phone that won't break the bank, this could be it.

View Deal

Sony Xperia 1: at Amazon | SIM-free | £849 £639

Save a whopping £210 on Sony's most premium handset of 2019 in this fantastic Black Friday phone deal. Enjoy the iPhone-rivalling processing power, fantastic screen, and bespoke film-making app with this great device. This also comes with a 64GB memory card for those who like their apps or take a lot of pictures.

View Deal

Best of the rest

Huawei Mate 20 Pro: at Three | £19 upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £26 per month

It might not have the same fame as the Huawei P30 and P30 Pro are currently experiencing but the Mate 20 Pro is still one of the best Huawei devices out there, while sporting a much lower price. For just £26 a month you can score yourself a hefty 100GB of data - not bad at all!

View Deal

OnePlus 7 Pro: at Three | £29 upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £37pm

The OnePlus 7 Pro is pretty similarly priced to the iPhone X and yet packs a much harder punch. It features a better screen, camera, processor - a better everything really. And with this offer you can get a massive 100GB of data for your money.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy A70: at Mobiles.co.uk | Vodafone | 99p upfront | 2GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £20pm

£20 a month bills on a 2019 handset is a great place to be and considering Mobiles has its price promise in place, you don't even have to worry about it coming out with something cheaper. The only issue we can see is the relatively low data cap - but a wonderful price if you wouldn't describe yourself as a 'power user'.

View Deal

Honor 20: at Mobiles.co.uk | O2 | FREE upfront | 10GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £24pm

Considering the prices Mobiles.co.uk are offering, this is a handset performing way above its price tag. The monthly bills come in at £24 while still offering you 10GB of data and the upfront costs aren't even that high! If you're looking for a high performing phone at a low price, this will be the offer to go for.

View Deal

Honor 20: at Fonehouse |EE | FREE upfront | 2GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £20pm

A 2019 smartphone for just £20 a month? Yes please! There might not be a huge amount of data on offer here but the pricing is so good we're willing to happily forgive that factor. The Honor 20 is one of our favourite mid-range phones competing with the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S10e and Huawei P30.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy A70: at Mobiles.co.uk | Vodafone | 99p upfront | 2GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £20pm

£20 a month bills on a 2019 handset is a great place to be and considering Mobiles has its price promise in place, you don't even have to worry about it coming out with something cheaper. The only issue we can see is the relatively low data cap - but a wonderful price if you wouldn't describe yourself as a 'power user'.

View Deal

Black Friday phone deals: FAQ

The key retailers for Black Friday Phone deals:

These were the retailers that we saw all of the best Black Friday phone deals come from last year. From cheap SIM-free phones to the best iPhone deals we saw last year, each of these retailers came out with something worth going for. This year is likely to be exactly the same.

While no Black Friday offers are available yet, there are also some great offers in the build up. Head on over to these sights to see what is currently available.

Contracts:

SIM-free:

The best Black Friday phone deals from last year:

A whole year on and looking back at the prices from last year gives us hope for some incredible offers this year. Judging from the contracts available in 2018, the flagship devices will be the ones to go for. Last year that meant the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S9, iPhone XS and OnePlus 6T. This year look out for offers on the Samsung Galaxy S10, Google Pixel 4 and iPhone 11 series.

Below we've listed the best offers we saw back in 2018 to give you a flavour for what to expect.

EXCLUSIVE Samsung Galaxy S9 at Mobiles.co.uk | EE | £199 £150 upfront with TECH49 code | Unlimited minutes and texts | 4GB data | £19 per month

During Black Friday last year, the S9 was selling like crazy. We were seeing offers left, right, centre - pretty much every angle really. But out of all of the offers we saw, this was our personal favourite. Although we know we're unlikely to see a S10 deal this cheap, we can't help but hope for something along this line in 2019.



iPhone XR from Mobiles.co.uk | Vodafone | £50 upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £36pm

The iPhone XR hadn't even been out that long when Black Friday rolled around and yet they were able to pull out this stunner! This is a price that would even be impressive right now an entire year on from the iPhone XRs launch. This year we're hoping to see an iPhone XR drop below £30 a month.



AYCE SIM only plan from Three | 12 months | All-you-can-eat data | Unlimited calls and texts | £27 £20pm

When Three dropped this offer over Black Friday we were beyond impressed. They then brought it back a few months later and have continued to run with it. It remains to this day one of the best SIM only deals we've ever seen but will Three be able to top it this year? We really hope so.



EXCLUSIVE 4GB SIM on iD/Carphone Warehouse | Unlimited calls and texts | £9 per month

Unlike the Three offer above, some people just want the cheapest SIMO they can get. This iD deal was exclusive to TechRadar readers and offered up 4GB of data for £9 a month. If we're lucky, iD Mobile will go big on cheap SIM only deals this year.



iPhone XS from Fonehouse | Vodafone | £149 upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £36pm

This might look like an expensive offer but for the iPhone XS, its pretty mind-blowing. Fonehouse were able to offer 100GB of data on what was one of the world's most expensive phones, while still keeping bills down to £36. This year, we're hoping to see this price drop even more.



Moto G6 | £199.95 Now £179.95 at Argos

This was easily one of the best Black Friday phone deals back last year. To get a phone as impressive as the Moto G6 for just under £180 was a spectacular offer. We're hoping Argos will be the place to be for budget phones over Black Friday 2019.



iPhone XS Max from Affordable Mobiles | Vodafone | £215.99 upfront | 32GB 80GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £37pm

Much like the iPhone XS deal above, we were very impressed with this deal. A load of data, bills under £40 and the upfront cost wasn't even all that bad. If we could see the iPhone 11 Pro Max come down to a price like this, Black Friday 2019 will be a very happy time!

EXCLUSIVE OnePlus 6T at e2save | £115 £90 upfront with TECH25 code | Unlimited calls and texts | 9GB data | £28pm

This OnePlus 6T deal was one of our favourite offers on a plus sized phone during Black Friday, mainly due to those excellent monthly bills. And thanks to the exclusive code for TechRadar readers it was even cheaper. Maybe we'll get lucky and see the OnePlus 7 Pro come down in price this year?



Google Pixel 3 at Three + FREE Google Home Mini | £99 upfront | Unlimited minutes and texts | 100GB data | £48 per month

Normally we're not swayed by a free gift but this offer was great! The Google Pixel 3 had only just come out when this phone contract went up and yet, Three was happy to drop a free speaker, 100GB of data and a pretty decent price tag.

What kind of Black Friday phone deals can I expect?

In years gone by, we've seen savings pretty much across every device when Black Friday comes around. However, this year there are a Black Friday phone deals that we're really hoping for.

iPhones:

For those looking to try and score a cheap iPhone in the Black Friday sales, you're in luck. Every year we see Apple come flying down in price and that includes the flagship iPhones. We saw some pretty incredible price points on the iPhone XR, iPhone XS and XS Max in 2018 so this year we're fully expecting the iPhone 11 to be excellently priced.

For those who would rather go for last year's iPhone XR or XS, prices are just as likely to come down and monthly bills under £30 are highly likely. Perfect for those who want some Apple power without the price.

Finally, if you're just hoping to get one of the cheapest iPhones, the likes of the 7, 8 and the plus versions of these models will all likely be lowered in price and if we're lucky, they could all hit their lowest prices yet.

Android:

If you're more interested in getting an Android in the Black Friday phone deals then there is equally a massive amount of choice. We saw price cuts across the likes of Google, Huawei, Samsung and OnePlus last year, giving a massive variety of choice.

The offers we're really hoping for are some major price cuts on the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus, the Huawei P30 Pro and if we're lucky, the Google Pixel 4 which will have only been on the market for a very short time when Black Friday rolls around.

Much like iPhone, the cheaper Android devices are equally likely to come down. SIM-free prices on the likes of the OnePlus 6T, Google Pixel 3a and Samsung Galaxy S10e could win you a fantastic phone at a very low price. We're hoping for someone like Argos or Amazon to pull through on this one.

Should I get a SIM-free or contract Black Friday phone?

When choosing a new phone contract, you do have to make the big decision between SIM-free and contract. On Black Friday in years before, we've seen some major discounts on both options.

Realistically, we usually see the best Black Friday phone deals on contract. That's where we saw the absolute best bargains last year and we expect the same this year.

However, don't doubt what's available SIM-free. If you're looking for a budget phone, this will likely be the best way to buy it. And, we tend to see a load of SIM only deals also come down in price over this time meaning its the perfect time to pair the two and get a discount.

Will there be any 5G Black Friday phone deals?

Ah yes, 5G phone deals - the next generation of phone technology. Considering 5G only really made steps into the phone world in 2019, it is impossible to say if 5G phones will appear over Black Friday.

We would say it is unlikely that you will see a huge amount of 5G options over Black Friday, however there will certainly be a few offers to pique your interest. Considering the massive costs of 5G phones so far we wouldn't hold out too much hope for a major discount though.

Are SIM only deals discounted over Black Friday?

Like we said above, we saw some tremendous SIM only deals last year from the likes of iD and Three. This year, we're hoping for more of that - cheap SIM only deals and some big data options.

We saw Three's unlimited data plan come crashing down in price, leading to the impressive £20 a month option now available, could we see it come lower in price? We really hope so.

On top of that, retailers such as BT Mobile, Mobiles.co.uk and Carphone Warehouse are all likely to also join in the SIM only reductions over Black Friday.