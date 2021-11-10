The best Black Friday Arlo deals 2021: save on video doorbells and security cameras

Black Friday is the ideal time to pick up an Arlo smart doorbell or camera, and we're rounding up all of this year's best offers right here. The day itself arrives on November 26 this year, but some of the best Black Friday deals have already started to land so bookmark this page to make sure you don't miss anything.

Arlo is one of the biggest names in home security, and a great alternative to Ring if you're not interested in investing in Amazon's ecosystem. Arlo's devices are every bit as good (in fact, it holds the top spot in our roundup of the best video doorbells) and its prices are very competitive. They're set to drop even lower for Black Friday 2021, so it's a great opportunity for a security upgrade.

So what's happening right now? So far, not very much; few retailers are offering discounts ahead of Black Friday, and some have even increased prices a little (no doubt to make their special deals seem even more impressive when they roll around, which is rather cheeky). Some of the big retailers have officially announced the start of their Black Friday sales, but deals on Arlo products are few and far between, and we're not expecting the real price wars to commence until the Amazon Black Friday deals start in earnest, which is likely to be around a week before the big day.

Today's best Arlo deals

To get the best possible price on an Arlo video doorbell, security camera or flood light, it's best to wait a little while longer, but if you need one right now, we've rounded up the best deals available right here. We'll be bringing you more offers as soon as they appear, so bookmark this page and come back often.

$549.99 Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera Pack: $549.99 $499 at Amazon

Save $100.99 Amazon has the best price for this set of three Arlo security cameras, and they've not been this cheap since Amazon Prime Day. They're wireless so you can mount them wherever you like, with 2k video and two-way audio.

£179.99 Arlo Essential Doorbell Camera: £179.99 £98.99 at Amazon

Save £81 This wireless video doorbell is back to its lowest ever price at Amazon. It rarely dips below £100, so this is an impressive deal ahead of Black Friday (and you even get a 90-day trial of Arlo Secure Plan).

£259.99 Arlo Pro 3 Outdoor Floodlight: £259.99 £159.99 at Amazon

Save £100 This floodlight briefly dropped to £149.99 in October, but it's rarely this cheap and usually hovers around the £220 mark. It's wireless, so you can mount it anywhere you like, and has color night vision, a 180-degree camera, a siren, and two-way audio.

Black Friday Arlo deals: our predictions

When will Black Friday Arlo deals start in 2021? Black Friday this year lands on November 26, but last year many Arlo camera and doorbell landed well ahead of the day itself. Prices stayed low throughout the week, with occasional flash sales and lightning deals offering particularly good offers. We expect to see the same for Black Friday 2021, with a few last-minute deals cropping up as the event continues.

Which Arlo devices will be discounted for Black Friday? We're expecting a wide range of indoor and outdoor Arlo cameras to be discounted over the Black Friday and Cyber Monday period, along with video doorbells and floodlights. All the big electronics retailers stock Arlo devices, so it's possible that we could see some price wars on Black Friday itself as stores compete to undercut one another. We also expect to see some good Black Friday bundle deals, which cut a big chunk off regular prices. Many of Arlo's cameras and doorbells are compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, so it's quite likely that we'll see offers where smart speakers are bundled together with a smart security device at a significant discount.

The best Arlo devices to look for on Black Friday

(Image credit: Arlo)

In our opinion, Arlo’s first video doorbell is the best available on the market right now. If you already have other Arlo devices, then it's a no-brainer; if not, then it should still be top of the list of considerations.

Slim and stylish, it displays super-detailed footage. Thanks to the camera’s 180-degree field of view and 1:1 aspect ratio, you can view the full length of the person at your door, including any packages on the ground by their feet. It's one of a handful of doorbell cameras that integrates with Alexa, Google Assistant, and HomeKit too.

(Image credit: Arlo)

Looking for a home security camera that ensures tiny details are visible in the footage it records, even if the camera's field of view is taking in a large area. The Arlo Ultra 2, which records in 4K offers just this, and is great for mounting high-up on your property, for example looking over your driveway, ensuring you can still read a car number plate on the drive.

(Image credit: Arlo)

Privacy is a huge concern for many when it comes to choosing a home security cameras. If the thought of the camera in your home watching your every move is too much to bear, the Arlo Essential Indoor Camera will be right up your street.

On test, we found the camera recorded clear full HD footage during the day and at night, although you will need to subscribe to Arlo Secure, which costs $2.99 / £2.49 / AU$4.49 per month, if you want to review footage after it’s been recorded. On top of that. it works with Alexa and Google Assistant.