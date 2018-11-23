Black Friday is here and the UK's top retailers have been busy putting their deals under the Black Friday deals tree for your morning browsing.

Hot deals have gone live in every category from clothes to holidays, and of course you can also expect great deals on TVs, laptops, games consoles and loads more tech. All the UK's top retailers have gotten involved including Amazon UK, Argos, Mobiles.co.uk, Very.co.uk, John Lewis, Currys, Carphone Warehouse and AO.com and we're expecting new super-hot deals to hit throughout the morning.

This year Black Friday deals are hot on fashion brands and sports sites like Adidas offering 30% off, as well as furniture sites and homes sites offering some excellent clearance sales.

On this page we're rounding up all of the best Black Friday deals at all of the best UK retailers. There have been some amazing deals so far, including the cheapest ever Samsung Galaxy S9 deal at Mobiles.co.uk. Nintendo Switch prices at Amazon as well as a £9.99 broadband deal to name just a few.

We're updating this page constantly with the best Black Friday UK deals so stick with us and we'll find you some bargains!

The best Black Friday deals in the UK:

The best Black Friday deals

Samsung Galaxy S9 | EE | £199 £150 upfront with TECH49 code | Unlimited minutes and texts | 4GB data | £19 per month

Here it is, the very best deal you are going to get on a Samsung Galaxy S9 - it's on EE and it's exclusive to TechRadar. If you use our TECH49 code you will drop the upfront cost down to £150 making it the best value S9 contract online for Black Friday. Given that this phone currently costs £569 SIM free you're effectively only paying £1.50 per month for your 4GB deal with EE - incredible! But you do need to hurry, there is a limited stock - we don't expect this deal to last even until tomorrow. Total cost over 24 months is £606

View Deal

iPhone XR from Mobiles.co.uk | Vodafone | FREE upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £60 £36pm

Oh yes! This is the iPhone XR deal we've been waiting for. We really don't need to add much to the headline details. The bills are fair, the upfront cost has disappeared completely and the data allowance is HUGE. There isn't a better iPhone XR deal out there. Total cost over 24 months is £864

View Deal

iPhone XS from Mobile Phones Direct | EE | FREE Upfront | Unlimited minutes and texts | 60GB data | £58pm

Now we know this may still seem expensive, but this is by far the cheapest iPhone XS deal we've seen. There are no upfront fees and £58 a month is incredibly cheap for what is one of the most expensive phones on the market right now, not to mention you're getting a massive 60GB of data with it AND on the UK's fastest 4G network. Total cost over 24 months is £1392

View Deal

GoPro Hero5 Black bundle: £329 now £249 at Amazon.co.uk

GoPro's Hero5 Black might have been replaced, but with a saving of £70, this is a solid discount on a great action camera that is capable of shooting some silky-smooth 4K footage. The bundle includes a case, shorty (mini extension pole) and 16GB memory card. Deal expires: 23 NovemberView Deal

GoPro Hero7 Silver: £279.99 now £219 at Amazon.co.uk

GoPro's midrange action camera has been out for just under a month, but it's already discounted, with a great £60.99 saving. While the Hero7 Black is the king of the action cameras, this is still a great camera, with 4K video capture, voice control, a rugged design and 10MP still photos. Deal expires: unknownView Deal

Nintendo Switch | Turtle Beach Recon 50 | £269.99 at Amazon

Turtle Beach make quality gaming headsets and you're saving a tenner over buying them separately from this Amazon deal. But actually, seeing as Amazon has knocked £30 off the Switch alone today, you're saving £40 compared to last week's prices.

View Deal

Xbox One S 1TB | Forza Horizon 4 | £239.99 £179.99 at Argos

It's not the newest Xbox, but for those not worried about the latest and greatest this is a fantastic deal getting you the 1TB console along with Forza Horizon 4 with £70 off the list price.

View Deal

Xbox One X 1TB | Fallout 76 | Forza Horizon 4 | FIFA 19 | £399.99 at Amazon

If you want a bigger bundle that has some of the most recent titles, then this could be for you. It includes Fallout 76, FIFA 19 and Forza Horizon 4, so if you prefer a varied gaming library (and plenty of memory to keep it) then this is just the ticket. View Deal

Acer Iconia One 10: £129.99 now £99.99 at Argos

The Iconia One 10 has a great display and powerful speakers for its price. Its performance and battery aren't anything special, but under £100 in this Black Friday deal it's a solid budget buy.

View Deal

Nvidia Shield TV media player and games console with remote £179.99 £129.99 at Amazon

The Nvidia Shield is the best media streamer you can buy. Super powerful and running Android TV, you can stream Netflix and more in 4K and HDR. You can also play games and a whole lot more - this is the cheapest price ever!View Deal

Google Home Hub: £139 £99 at AO.com

The UK doesn't need to feel left out either as the Google Home Hub gets its best ever discount there too. £99 is an absolute steal for the new device and you can get it in either colour from AO. You can also get it from John Lewis, Very, Currys, or Argos for the same price. We imagine it'll have gone back up to £139 by Tuesday at the latest.

View Deal

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd generation) £49.99 £24.99 at Amazon

Just about 50% off this powerful little smart speaker makes for a pretty good deal in our books - with the intelligence of Amazon Alexa, far field voice recognition, and the ability to control your smart home, the Echo Dot is mightier than it looks.View Deal

Amazon Echo: £89.99 now £54.99 at Amazon

You'd have to have been living under a rock to have not heard of the Amazon Echo by now - and this is the model that finally sees Amazon working on some improved sound quality. It's not the greatest audio experience on the market, but for the cash here it's a strong choice indeed.View Deal

Amazon Fire TV Stick: £39.99 now £24.99 at Amazon

The easiest way to turn your television into a smart TV, giving you access to the likes of Netflix, Prime video and a host of catchup and other video apps, is now just £25!View Deal

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: £49.99 now £34.99 at Amazon

Make the most of your 4K Ultra HD TV with the Fire TV Stick 4K, giving you access to fantastically high resolution video streaming from the likes of Prime Video, Netflix, YouTube and the BBC.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S9 | Vodafone | £69.99 £64.99 upfront with TECHBF5 code | 4GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £23pm at Mobiles.co.uk

Very simply put, this is the best Galaxy S9 deal ever! And thanks to the new discount code (exclusive to TechRadar readers), the two year price comes at a mere £616.99. Given that the phone currently costs £599 on its own, that basically means you're paying just 75p per month for your 4GB tariff on Vodafone. Remember to enter TECHBF5 at the checkout to see the upfront spend come down to that lowest price point yet. Total cost over 24 months is £616.99View Deal

Virgin Mobile SIMO with 200GB of data | 5000 minutes | Unlimited texts | £20 per month

This is an astonishingly strong SIM only showing from Virgin. The amount of data for this much cash is just fantastic and unparalleled by the rest of the market. And because Virgin uses EE's 4G coverage, you'll even get the benefit of the UK's fastest mobile data speeds.

View Deal

Google Pixel 3 | O2 | £350 £250 upfront with TECH100 code | 3GB data | 1000 minutes | Unlimited texts | £23pm at Mobiles.co.uk

The Pixel 3 has been on the shelves for little more than a few weeks, but this TechRadar exclusive offer from Mobiles.co.uk means that it's now at its cheapest since release. That massive upfront cost comes down a hefty £100 thanks to the voucher code TECH100 and then you're laughing with monthly bills of just £23. Given that this phone costs £699 on its own, you're effectively only paying £4.29 per month for the O2 contract. Total cost over 24 months is £802

View Deal

Apple iPad 9.7 (2018): £319 now £299 at John Lewis

It's rare to see any sort of discount on Apple products, so £20 off the latest iPad is somewhat of a coop. If you're looking for a great, all-round tablet experience, this is the slate you should buy.View Deal

Nintendo Switch | £249 at Amazon

If you don't need any games bundled in with your Nintendo Switch, then this is the lowest price we've ever seen the standalone console go for. That being said, you never know, you might be able to get it with a game for this price on Black Friday if you keep your fingers crossed (although that would be an all-time best deal). You can choose the grey or Neon version of the controllers via the same link.

View Deal

Oculus Go £199.99 now £169.99 at Argos

Want a virtual reality headset that you can take anywhere but doesn't need your phone slotted inside to work? The Oculus Go is that perfect device, and right now it's £30 off at Argos for Black Friday.View Deal

Audible subscription £7.99 £3.99 a month for four months

Audible is offering a huge discount on its one-book subscription plan for Black Friday. You'll get one audiobook per month, plus unlimited listening to Audible's original podcasts, the ability to exchange any book you don't enjoy, and special members-only deals on extra books. Once the four months are up, the price goes back up to £7.99 per month. Offer ends December 14.

View Deal

Samsung UE49NU7100 49-inch 4K HDR TV £759 £449 at Very

Who would have thought that you'd be able to find a 4K 49-inch Samsung TV for well under £500? That's the advantage of UK pricing being super competitive right now. This TV deal pulls no punches either with a 4K HDR screen with a suite of built-in smart apps.

View Deal

Samsung 32-inch smart LED TV £349 £249 at Currys

If you're on the lookout for a Black Friday TV bargain and you don't need an enormous screen, the Samsung T32E390SX could be perfect. Despite its modest price, it offers great picture quality - clear and vibrant.

View Deal

Sharp 32-inch smart LED TV £269 £169 at Currys

If you're on the lookout for a second screen, you'll be hard pressed to find a better price than this for a 32-incher. The LC-32HI5332KF might not boast HDR or 4K, but it's a perfectly decent set and a bargain with £100 off.

View Deal

Samsung UE40NU7120 40-inch 4K TV £529 £365 on Amazon

This is a fantastic reduced TV sale highlight this week as it's one of the newer 2018 range of Samsung 4K HDR smart TVs. Amazon has knocked £165 off this week making it the best price on a 40-inch TV of this quality.

View Deal

Hisense 50-inch 4K HDR TV £449 £349 at Richer Sounds

This is a fantastic week for cheap TV sales in the 50-inch category and this 4K HDR model is making a strong argument for the best of the lot. Hisense's budget TVs don't have a lot of RRP to lose, so this £100 discount looks like a notable saving to us.

View Deal

Amazon Fire 7: £49.99 now £29.99 at Amazon

Amazon's cheapest tablet is now even cheaper thanks to this Black Friday deal chopping £20 off the asking price. It's great as an inexpensive tablet for web browsing and emails.View Deal

Fitbit Versa £179.99 now £139.99 at Amazon

The Fitbit Versa combines fitness tracking with smartwatch features like Fitbit Pay to make one of the best products the company has ever produced. This is 20% off the best price we've ever seen for the Versa, so you'll want to snap this up as soon as possible.View Deal

Garmin Fenix 5 running watch £439.99 £309.99 at Amazon

There may already be an updated Garmin Fenix 5 range of watches on sale, but this is still a fantastic device if you're after one of the most comprehensive running devices on the planet. This is the first time we've seen this top level running watch this low, so be sure to pick this up and limber up while it's being delivered.View Deal

Garmin Fenix 5S watch £384.99 £349.99 at John Lewis

This is a remarkably similar watch to the Fenix 5 you see above, but it has a slightly smaller build that the company has created for those who want a smaller device on their wrist. It's a touch more expensive in this deal from John Lewis, but it's a worthwhile discount if you want the smaller version.View Deal

Garmin Forerunner 735XT running watch £255 now £189.99 at Amazon

One of our favourite running watches ever is on sale here, and this is the lowest price we've ever seen for the Forerunner 735XT. It's not as feature packed as the Fenix 5 range that you can see below, but it's a sturdy device that's well worth this amount of money.View Deal

Garmin Vivosport £129.99 now £89.99 at Argos

This is one of Garmin's best fitness devices as it comes with GPS built-in as well as an accurate heart rate monitor. You'll get around three days battery with mixed usage, and with that £40 discount this is a great device for those looking to track their exercise.View Deal

Sky Sports 9-month pass £306 £179 at Now TV

Fancy saving a huge £127 on access to every Sky Sports channel without tying yourself down to a multi-year deal? Then this is the ultimate Black Friday Now TV deal and you can order it right now. This'll see you straight through for the rest of the footy season and you'll get to see those England matches that aren't on regular TV. Naturally you're also getting the exclusive coverage for cricket, golf, F1 and a lot more besides.

View Deal

Sky Cinema / Entertainment 12-month pass £215 £99 at Now TV

That's the best deal we've ever seen and better than half price for a whole year of access to Sky Cinema and Sky Entertainment and its excellent selection of channels, box sets and movies that gets bigger every day.

View Deal

Now TV Sky Cinema pass (12 months) £120 £55

If you're not too bothered about getting cheap Sky channels and box set content, but would love to get access to Sky Cinema for a pittance, this is the deal for you. £55 for a year's access is an absolute steal. That much wouldn't get you many trips to a regular cinema now would it?

View Deal

Now TV Entertainment pass (12 months) £96 £45

This gets you a whole year's streaming access to Sky's excellent suite of entertainment channels like Sky Atlantic (say hello to the likes of Westworld and Game of Thrones), Fox, Comedy Central, Sky One and more. Not to mention a huge amount of on-demand content you won't find on Netflix or Amazon Prime.

View Deal

ExpressVPN | £9.98 NOW £5.15 per month

With fast speeds, 24/7 live chat, and best-in-class encryption, ExpressVPN is TechRadar's #1 trusted offshore VPN for privacy and unblocking content worldwide. Black Friday see a massive 49% discount off suggested retail price AND 15 months for the price of 12. The pricing is in dollars, but above are the rough GBP prices.

View Deal

PureVPN | 5 years | 88% off | $79 (around £60.92)

This is a price you just can't miss. PureVPN is offering secure access online and the ability to work around a number of restrictions online associated with IP addresses including country restrictions, bandwidth throttling and so much more. You can connect up to five devices to your VPN - this could include your phone, TV, PlayStation or a number of other gadgets.

View Deal

EXCLUSIVE Onestream Flow Unlimited Broadband | 12 month contract | 11Mb average speed | Line rental inc. | FREE activation | £9.99 delivery | £9.99 per month

This one's just for you, dear TechRadar reader. We've never seen broadband bills for less than a tenner a month - it's an absolute cracker of a Black Friday deal. But there are only 500 to claim, so you'd better get in quick if you want it.

View Deal

TalkTalk Faster Fibre Broadband | 18 months | Avg speeds 36Mb | Weekend calls | FREE activation | £9.95 delivery charge | £19.95pm

TalkTalk is offering one of the best price for fibre optic internet right now. This Black Friday deal gets you fast speeds, unlimited usage and UK weekend calls. The contract price is fixed so you won't be facing any nasty price hikes during the contract. Fantastic value.

View Deal

Phone deals

iPhone XS from Fonehouse | Vodafone | £149 upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £36pm

If the iPhone XS Max was a little bit too much for you, then this could be perfect. A bit cheaper but still with many of the same features, design and power. Total cost over two years is £1,013

View Deal

iPhone X from Fonehouse | Vodafone | £49 upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £36pm

The iPhone X may have come out over a year ago now but it is still a serious performer in the phone market and can compete with the best of the new iPhones. You still get that stunning infinity display and the now iconic Face ID features Apple has become known for. Total cost over two years is £913

View Deal

iPhone 8 on Vodafone | £29.99 Upfront | Unlimited minutes and texts | 100GB data | £36pm

Since the release of the iPhone 8 we've had the iPhone X, XS, XR and the XS Max meaning the iPhone 8 is no longer the newest Apple device you can get but that by no means makes it a bad device. In fact, the iPhone 8 is the perfect device for people that want a strong iPhone without the crazy prices of the newest devices. Total cost over 24 months is £893.99

View Deal

Google Pixel 3 on Vodafone | £29.99 Upfront | Unlimited minutes and texts | 100GB data | £36pm

The Google Pixel 2 had one of the best cameras of any phone when it came out and now the Pixel 3 continues this legacy with an incredible camera backed up by great specs. For just £36 per month and 100GB of data it is an all round great deal. Total cost over 24 months is £893.33

View Deal

EXCLUSIVE Samsung Galaxy S9 at Mobiles.co.uk | EE | £70 £50 upfront with TECH20 code | 9GB data | Unlimited mins and texts | £28pm

We know, we know - EE is the fastest 4G UK network and you won't settle for anything less. Well, you don't have to. It may be a fiver more a month than the Voda deal, but use our TECH20 discount code and the upfront spend is exactly half while the data allowance is more than doubled.

View Deal

EXCLUSIVE | Google Pixel 3 at Mobiles.co.uk | O2 | £350 £250 upfront with TECH100 code | 3GB data | 1000 minutes | Unlimited texts | £23pm

The Pixel 3 has been on the shelves for little more than a few weeks, but this TechRadar exclusive offer from Mobiles.co.uk means that it's now at its cheapest since release. That massive upfront cost comes down a hefty £100 thanks to the voucher code TECH100 and then you're laughing with monthly bills of £23. Total cost over 24 months is £802

View Deal

£40 Currys PC World Gift Card | Carphone Warehouse | On iPhone XR, XS, XS Max and X

iPhone's X series of phones are some of the best handsets out there right now and well worth getting your hands on if you can bear the massive price tag. Carphone Warehouse has sweetened the deal by offering a £40 Curry's PC World Gift Card when you buy an iPhone XR, XS, XS Max, X from them.

View Deal

Moto G6 | £199.95 Now £179.95 at Argos

There are very few smartphones you can get at a price like this, especially when the G6 only came out earlier this year. For this price you are getting an attractive screen and a surprisingly premium design.

View Deal

Google Pixel 3 at Three + FREE Google Home Mini | £99 upfront | Unlimited minutes and texts | 100GB data | £48 per month

This deal really is full of bonuses - not only do you get the Pixel 3 but you also get a Google Home Mini and a whopping 100GB of data! And all for under £50 per month. Deal must end on the 22 November View Deal

EXCLUSIVE OnePlus 6T at e2save | £115 £90 upfront with TECH25 code | Unlimited calls and texts | 9GB data | £28pm

We love this OnePlus 6T deal, we really do. It's the best on the UK market at the moment, in our view. 9GB is a healthy place to be in terms of data, £28 per month for a phone so new is ace and our TECH25 code to apply at the checkout brings the upfront spend to under £100.

View Deal

Sony Xperia XA2 at Virgin Mobile | PlayStation 4 + FIFA 19 | FREE upfront | 1000 minutes | 1GB data | £19 per month

Virgin is offering up a great bundle deal here. Not only are you getting the Sony Xperia XA2 getting the PlayStation 4 bundle as well (which would normally be worth around the £250-mark. An astonishing freebie to celebrate Black Friday. Deal must end on the December 4View Deal

Honor 9 Lite £169 now £119.95 at Argos

The Honor 9 Lite is a top budget smartphone, and with nearly £50 off with this Black Friday deal it makes the premium looking, fingerprint scanner-toting, dual camera snapping handset a real steal.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S9 at Carphone Warehouse | EE | £99.99 upfront | 9GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £28pm

Plenty of data, the UK's fastest 4G network and a delicious balance of upfront spend and monthly bills. There's nothing not to like with this S9 deal. Total cost over 24 months is £771.99

View Deal

iPhone 8 at Carphone Warehouse | O2 |£79.99 upfront | 16GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £34pm

This one's already selling like hotcakes, probably thanks to that really healthy data allowance and possible because of the lure of O2's Priority rewards. A good price this on Apple's 2017 flagship. Total cost over 24 months is £895.99

View Deal

Google Pixel 3 at Carphone Warehouse | Vodafone | £79.99 upfront | 16GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £42pm

How long has the Pixel 3 been out again? We're delighted to see a reduction in price on Google's latest and greatest as the release tariffs were lofty. Thanks Carphone! Total cost over 24 months is £1,107.99

View Deal

iPhone X at Carphone Warehouse | O2 | £49.99 upfront | 45GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £56pm

A big discount on the big iPhone with a big data allowance. This is a BIG bargain. Despite now being over a year old, iPhone X discounts remain rare, so we're glad to see this. Total cost over 24 months is £1,393.99

View Deal

EXCLUSIVE iPhone 6S 32GB on iD | £19.99 upfront | 500 mins | Unlimited texts | 2GB data | £21.99 £17.99 per month

We suppose that you can now fairly call the brilliant iPhone 6S a budget smartphone. And nothing better exemplifies that than this tasty tariff from Carphone Warehouse's own network, iD Mobile. Total cost over 24 months is £451.75

View Deal

Nokia 3.1 | £149 now £119 at Carphone Warehouse

This phone is a little on the budget side, but it manages to preserve a few flagship-esque features in there for good measure. Not the most powerful phone around, but in our review we called it "a solidly built phone with an interesting design"... not bad for that price.View Deal

Virgin Mobile SIMO with 200GB of data | Unlimited calls and texts | £20 per month

This is an astonishingly strong SIM only showing from Virgin. The amount of data for this much cash is just fantastic and unparalleled by the rest of the market. And because Virgin uses EE's 4G coverage, you'll even get the benefit of the UK's fastest mobile data speeds.

View Deal

EXCLUSIVE 4GB SIM only on iD/Carphone Warehouse | £9 a month | Unlimited calls and texts

We know that most of you look to SIMO as a way of reducing your bills on an existing mobile at the end of your contract. Well here you'll be paying less than a tenner a month for a decent 4GB of data and unlimited everything else.

View Deal

7GB 9GB SIM on iD/Carphone Warehouse | 300 minutes | Unlimited texts | £10 per month

This just has to be our favourite of everything that Carphone Warehouse's iD Mobile is offering. The bills go up to a tenner each month, but check out the 9GB data allowance. This is one of the best value SIM only deals in the UK right now.

View Deal

TV deals

Black Friday 43-inch TV deals:

TCL 43DP648 43-inch 4K TV £399 £329 on Amazon

TVs in this category haven't offered much of a saving over the 50-inch+ offers recently, but this is a great price for a 43-inch model. This TCL model itself isn't going to win any awards, but as cheap TVs go, you could do far worse than this model with smart apps built in and HDR technology included too.

View Deal

Hisense H43A6250UK 43-inch HDR 4K TV | £329 at Argos

This is a new model from Hisense and the reviews have been strong too. You're getting a 4K screen with HDR features, which is great news for gamers with a PS4 Pro or Xbox One X. Movie/TV fans can enjoy the same high quality visuals via the built-in Netflix and Amazon Prime apps.

View Deal

LG 43UK6300PLB 43-inch 4K TV £599 £347 on Amazon

We had to double check this was an LG model at this super low price. It really is though and a 2018 model at that, which makes this one of the best cheap TV deals of the week. Save a massive £254 today on this excellent 4K smart TV.

View Deal

Sony Bravia 43-inch HDR LED TV £699 £549 at Currys

If you want a decent sized picture but don't want to dedicate a whole wall to your TV, this Sony Bravia screen is a good choice - and a great price. It packs the same tech as larger sets, including Sony's excellent 4K upscaling and Google Assistant.

View Deal

Black Friday 50-55-inch TV deals:

TCL 55DP608 55-inch 4K TV £499 £379 on Amazon

TCL is making a fresh push into the UK market for cheap 4K TVs. It's causing quite a stir already too with deals like this one where you can get a 55-inch HDR 4K smart TV for just under £380. Bring on the price war! The eventual winner? You, dear reader. You.

View Deal

Samsung 55-inch 4K HDR LED TV £699 £499 at Currys

The UE55NU7020 was already one of Samsung's most affordable 55-inch models, and with a further £200 off, it's a whole lot of TV for your money. It boasts a high refresh rate and fast processing to keep action scenes sharp.

View Deal

Samsung UE55NU7100 55-inch HDR 4K TV: £800 now £499

Amazon has knocked over £300 off this excellent 4K Samsung Smart TV. That's a stunning price, especially given this is the 2018 model, so you're getting the most recent version of Samung's excellent Smart Hub, which will run your streaming apps like a dream. Dynamic Crystal Colour and HDR 10+ will be a fine match for modern gamers too.View Deal

Sony Bravia 55-inch 4K HDR TV £2,499 £1,899 at Currys

When we reviewed the Sony Bravia KD55AF8BU, we were impressed by its outstanding picture processing, stunning black levels and clever audio system that provides rounded, detailed sound. With £600 off, it's a brilliant buy.

View Deal

Samsung UE55NU7100 55-inch HDR 4K TV £799 £504 on Amazon

Amazon has just knocked £295 off this excellent 4K Samsung Smart TV. That's a stunning price, especially given this is the 2018 model, so you're getting the most recent version of Samung's excellent Smart Hub, which will run your streaming apps like a dream. Dynamic Crystal Colour and HDR 10+ will be a fine match for modern gamers too.

View Deal

Toshiba 55U6863DB 55-inch 4K HDR TV £529 £379 at Currys

If TCL are a bit too much of an unknown entity for you then may we point you towards this Toshiba model? £379 for a 55-inch 4K HDR screen really is excellent value for money. Naturally, you're getting built-in smart TV apps too, although it looks like there's no Amazon Prime Video included.

View Deal

Samsung UE55NU7300 55-inch curved 4K TV £899 £578 on Amazon

This 2018 edition Samsung TV has a gorgeous 55-inch curved 4K HDR screen for an incredible immersive experience. £578 is a super cheap TV price too for a set of this calibre, saving you £296 today.

View Deal

Hisense H55U7AUK 55-inch 4K HDR TV £799 £599 at Amazon

This is a fantastic 4K HDR model from Hisense. It has a centre stand instead of feet on the sides too, which is much better for smaller TV cabinets or tables when buying a smart TV this large.

View Deal

LG OLED55C8PLA OLED HDR 4K TV £1999 £1599 at John Lewis Looking to treat yourself to the world of high-end OLED TVs? This version has punchier and brighter colours than older editions and does a fantastic job at upscaling non-4K content too. It's beautifully designed with small bezels and curved stand – with a reassuring five-year guarantee too. We've rounded up some more offers on our OLED TV prices guide.

View Deal

Black Friday 65-inch TV deals:

Techwood 65AO6USB 65-inch 4K TV £649 £549 at AO.com

If you really want a massive, but cheap TV, then Techwood could be the brand for you today. This smart 4K TV lacks HDR, but given the super low price, we can let that slide. £549 for a 65-inch TV? What a world!

View Deal

Toshiba 65-inch 4K TV: £779 now £599 at AO.com

You can save £180 on this Toshiba 65U5863DB 65-inch 4K TV. This LED display offers a wealth of smart TV features, including 4K streaming, while there's also Freeview Play built in with 70 channels to choose from.

View Deal

LG 65UK6300PLB 65-inch 4K TV £799 £699 at AO.com

LG TVs are amongst the best out there and that often keeps the prices high. Not today though as this HDR10 4K smart TV with a huge 65-inch screen is available for just £699. Considering this was £1399 not so long ago, that's one hell of a deal.

View Deal

Samsung 65-inch 4K HDR LED TV £999 £799 at Currys

We've mentioned this further up, but with 10 extra inches of real estate, there's a big argument for the 65-inch model. The UE65NU7020 has the same great picture quality, the same smart design with pulled-back bezels, and the same £200 saving pre-Black Friday.

View Deal

LG OLED65B8PLA 65-inch 4K HDR OLED TV £2499 £1999 at Currys

Now £500 cheaper! Currys has just knocked a huge amount off this gorgeous OLED TV model. OLED TV prices are considerably more expensive than regular LED 4K TV deals for sure, but they offer the best screens in the business. So if you want the best possible category of TV for 4K and HDR, then OLED's the way to go.

View Deal

Black Friday 75-inch TV deals:

Sony Bravia 75-inch 4K HDR LED TV £2,399 £1,999 at Currys

John Lewis has now matched the price of this enormous TV, but if you stick with Currys then you'll receive a refund on the difference if its price drops on Black Friday. It's a whole lot of screen, and has Google Assistant built in.

View Deal

LG 75-inch 4K HDR LED TV £1,799 £999 at Currys

An unbelievable price drop on this 75-inch LG television, in Currys Black Tag sales. You don't get an OLED display for the price – see the set below for that – but you're still getting a truly high-end television for almost half the price. LG's webOS smart platform is one of the best out there, too.

View Deal

Hisense 75-inch 4K HDR TV £1,499 £1,199 at Richer Sounds

Sometimes you just want a big, big screen. Hisense's 75-inch set comes with HDR at a notable £300 discount for Black Friday. You're probably better off with the LG set above, but this is still a smart saving on what was already well-priced for the size.

View Deal

LG 77-inch HDR OLED TV £12,999 £9,999 at Currys

This is a truly colossal TV. Even in the Black Friday sale it's a serious investment, but the OLED panel delivers superb picture quality. Pair it with a high quality soundbar and you'll have a proper home cinema experience.

View Deal

AV deals

JBL C45BT wireless Bluetooth headphones £69.99 £49.99 at Currys

This is the best price we've seen for these comfy on-ear headphones. They're foldable for easy carrying (though sadly they don't come with a case) and they're nicely padded to avoid putting too much pressure on your ears. Sound quality is good - particularly the bass.

View Deal

JBL E50BT wireless Bluetooth headphones £119 £64 at Currys

Another pair of decent quality JBL cans, these have an over-ear design that provides better sound isolation, sealing out distractions, and improved comfort. This set also features a microphone, making them a good choice for multiplayer gaming and video calls.

View Deal

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H4: £249 now £134.99

Premium style and sound at a not-so-premium price, the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H4 are at a particularly attractive price at Amazon, so long as you pick up this snazzy charcoal colour option.View Deal

Sony WH-1000XM2 Bluetooth noise-cancelling headphones £329.99 £199.99 at Currys

There's a huge saving on these premium over-ear headphones for Black Friday. They're not Sony's latest model, but they've stood the test of time well, and still deliver excellent sound clarity and noise cancelling.

View Deal

LG PK5 XBOOM Go Bluetooth speaker £149.99 £79 at Currys

The XBOOMPK5 offers 20W output power compared to the PK7's 40W, making it a good choice for smaller parties. Other retailers have now matched this price, but if it drops further, Currys will refund the difference.

View Deal

LG PK7 XBOOM Go Bluetooth speaker £199.99 £99 at Currys

This water-resistant portable speaker is part of LG's 2018 lineup of speakers, so it's surprising to see such an impressive price drop already. It delivers great sound and its fun LEDs change colour in time with the beat.

View Deal

Marshall Acton Bluetooth speaker £169.99 £99.99 at Currys

When we reviewed this retro-style speaker, we loved its detailed sound and support for Bluetooth, Apple Airplay, Chromecast and Spotify Connect. We weren't so enamoured with its high price, but with £70 off, it's seriously tempting.

View Deal

UE Megaboom Bluetooth speaker £249.99 £99.99 at Currys

When we reviewed the UE Megaboom, we loved everything about it except its price. With this colossal discount for Black Friday, it's impossible not to recommend. It offers great battery life and big, vibrant sound anywhere.

View Deal

Sonos Play:1 smart speaker £149 £139 at Currys

This isn't a huge discount, but the Sonos Play:1 is such a brilliant speaker (our reviewer was "hugely impressed") that any saving is worth investigating. The Sonos Play:1 is that rarest of things - a smart speaker that delivers genuinely great sound quality. If you're serious about your music, look no further.

View Deal

JVC TH-D227B 2.0 compact sound bar £99.99 £39.99 at Currys

This (now) cheap and cheerful sound bar supports Bluetooth for wire-free streaming, but also comes with cables if you don't mind being tied down. It won't blow you away like the Samsung bars, but it's hard to argue at £40.

View Deal

Panasonic wireless compact sound bar £199.99 £79 at Currys

If you've picked up a great deal on a TV, you'll want an equally bargainous sound bar to go with it. This Bluetooth bar is a no-frills affair, with no surround sound, but it does the job admirably with 80W output.

View Deal

Samsung Sound+ 2.1 sound bar £699.99 £249 at Currys

If your pre-Black Friday budget won't quite stretch to the bar above, this is a good choice. It offers 2.1 surround sound compared to 5.1 above, and has six built-in speakers rather than nine, but still sounds fantastic.

View Deal

Samsung Sound+ 5.1 sound bar £699.99 £299 at Currys

This exceptional sound bar is less than half price in Currys' Why Wait sale. The Samsung Sound+ HW-MS650 has nine built-in speakers, and features Wi-Fi and Bluetooth so you can stream audio without the clutter of wires.

View Deal

LG SK8 wireless soundbar £699.99 £349 at Currys

In our tests, this Dolby Atmos-equipped soundbar performed admirably, with open, clear audio. There's only one HDMI input, which is a shame, but there are lots of other source options. It's a steal in the Black Tag Event.

View Deal

Plantronics Backbeat Fit 500 £74 £59 at AO.com The Backbeat Fit 500s should offer a comfortable listening experience with padded earcups and no need for messy wires with Bluetooth connectivity. The have on-ear controls and are splash proof so you don't need to worry about rain cramping your style.View Deal

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H4 £249 £134.99 at Amazon.co.uk Premium style and sound at a not-so-premium price, the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H4 are at a particularly attractive price at Amazon, so long as you pick up this snazzy charcoal colour option.View Deal

Lenovo Smart Display 8-inch: £179 now £129 at AO.com

This is a fantastic price for Lenovo's clever Smart Display which has Google's AI voice assistant built in, allowing you to control your smart home and answer any burning question you may have.View Deal

Gaming deals

Black Friday PS4, PS4 Pro and PSVR deals

Xbox One and Xbox One X deals

Xbox One X Gold Rush Edition with Battlefield V £379.99 at Amazon

Amazon has just knocked £80 off this excellent Xbox One X bundle. It comes with a new style of console with a cool gold to black fade on top. Better yet it comes with a free copy of Battlefield V: Deluxe Edition which would set you back an eye-watering £70 if bought separately.

View Deal

Xbox One X | Fallout 76 | £359.99 at Amazon

Amazon has just chopped £70 from the price of this Xbox One X Fallout 76 bundle. We're surprised to see it involved with the discounts given how new it us. But we do love a Black Friday surprise!View Deal

Xbox One X 1TB | White | 3 Months Game Pass | 3 Months Xbox Live |£379.99 at Amazon

If you're wanting to get an Xbox One X but aren't sure which games you want with it, then this bundle could be for you. Including 3 months of Game Pass and Xbox Live membership, you'll be able to play a selection of Microsoft titles without having to pay (while you're a member). View Deal

Xbox One X 1TB | Fallout 76 | Forza Horizon 4 | FIFA 19 | £399.99 at Amazon

If you want a bigger bundle that has some of the most recent titles, then this could be for you. It includes Fallout 76, FIFA 19 and Forza Horizon 4, so if you prefer a varied gaming library (and plenty of memory to keep it) then this is just the ticket. View Deal

Nintendo Switch deals

Nintendo Switch | £249 at Amazon

If you don't need any games bundled in with your Nintendo Switch, then this is the lowest price we've ever seen the standalone console go for. That being said, you never know, you might be able to get it with a game for this price on Black Friday if you keep your fingers crossed (although that would be an all-time best deal). You can choose the grey or Neon version of the controllers via the same link.

View Deal

Nintendo Switch | Pokémon: Let's Go Eevee! | £291.99 at Amazon

If you'd prefer the Eevee edition of the new Pokemon game, this this is the Nintendo Switch bundle for you. Pokemon bundles are going to be massive sellers before Christmas, so we wouldn't wait long on deals like this.

View Deal

Nintendo Switch Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Edition Mario Pack | £339.99 at Nintendo

This excellent UK-exclusive bundle comes with the limited edition console dock and controllers, a carry case, a steelbook for the game and a GameCube-style controller (an essential for any serious Smash Bros fan. Oh and it comes with the new game too of course.

View Deal

Laptop deals

Black Friday's Cheap laptop deals:

Lenovo Ideapad 120S £219.98 £149.98 at Ebuyer

If you're looking for a budget laptop for browsing the web and working on documents - but not much else - then this is worth looking into, especially with a £70 price cut. It's fine for simple tasks with a Pentium N4200 processor and 14-inch display.

View Deal

Inspiron 15 3000 Intel Celeron £298.99 £245.52 at Dell

This early Black Friday deal from Dell cuts £20 off the asking price of this laptop. It's not very powerful, but it is cheap, and it will do the job for easy day-to-day tasks. Use the code BLACK12 to knock a further 12% off, for total savings of £53.47.View Deal

HP 14-bs039na Intel Pentium 4GB RAM £339.97 £249.97 at Laptops Direct

If you're after a budget Windows 10 laptop at a rock bottom price, this is a tempting offer, though make sure you know what you're getting before you buy. This isn't a powerful laptop, as it only has an Intel Pentium N3710 processor and 4GB of RAM, and its 14-inch screen only supports 1366 x 768 resolution. For for a basic laptop for light web browsing and document editing, it'll do the job.View Deal

Lenovo Ideapad 330 Core i3, 4GB RAM, 1TB £519 £279 at Currys

This is a decent budget laptop that's fine for simple tasks like writing emails and browsing the web. The Intel Core i3 processor is a 6th gen affair, so it's showing its age, and it only has 4GB of RAM, but the £240 price cut makes this a good deal if you're looking for a very cheap laptop.View Deal

Lenovo IdeaPad 330S laptop and bag £349.99 £279.99 at Argos

If you're looking for a budget laptop and don't need it to be very powerful, then this is a good deal that knocks 20% off the normal price, and includes a bag as well. The Pentium processor and 4GB of RAM means this isn't a powerful laptop, but fine for web browsing, media watching and office work.View Deal

Lenovo Ideapad 330S £419 £279 at Currys

Currys has taken £140 off the price of this good all-rounder that can handle day-to-day tasks like browsing the web and working on documents. Comes with an AMD A9-9425 processor, 4GB RAM and a speedy 128GB SSD.

View Deal

Asus Vivobook X540LA 15.6-inch laptop £349 £279 at AO.com

If you don't mind a slightly older machine, then this is quite good value. It comes with a 5th gen Core i3 processor, 1TB hard drive and (you've guessed it) 4GB of RAM. Only to be used for web browsing and light work.

View Deal

HP 15.6-inch Intel Core i3 laptop £549 £329 at Currys

This Windows 10 laptop would be a great choice for working on the move. Its specifications are impressive for the price - particularly its huge 1TB hard drive. The 4GB RAM is a little stingy, but you can easily upgrade it.

View Deal

HP 15.6-inch Intel Core i3 laptop £549 £329 at Currys

If you don't need a super-powerful laptop, then this 15.6-inch HP laptop is a good choice. It comes with a Core i3 processor, which is enough for day-to-day tasks, plus 4GB of RAM. Essentially the same as the laptop above, but in Pale Gold colour.

View Deal

Microsoft Surface Go (4GB/64GB/Wi-Fi) £379.99 £344.95 at Amazon

This is the base model with 64GB of eMMC storage, and it’s been reduced by £35 which is a tidy saving of just over 8%. Again, as with all the US deals, the Type Cover isn’t bundled with these offers.View Deal

HP 250 G6 4WU13ES £399.99 £329.98 at Ebuyer

Here's another decent budget laptop that manages day-to-day tasks, as long as you don't expect too much from it. A 7th gen Intel Core i5 powers it, and it comes with a 15.6-inch screen, 500GB hard drive and Windows 10 Home, plus a £70 price cut.

View Deal

Lenovo Ideapad 330-15ARR £519 £379 at Currys

This is a really great price for a brilliant laptop. It's similar to the Ideapad 330S above, but it comes with a much better processor, the AMD Ryzen 3, and 8GB of RAM. Storage is also huge with 2TB of the stuff, and there's £140 off!

View Deal

Lenovo Ideapad 330 Core i5, 8GB RAM, 1TB £619 £399 at Currys

This model of the Ideapad 330 is a more robust offering that has a Core i5 7th gen processor and 8GB RAM, which makes a big difference to performance. This is a workhorse of a laptop that can handle day-to-day tasks easily, and Currys have knocked off £399 from the asking price.View Deal

HP 15.6-inch Intel Core i5 laptop £599 £399 at Currys

If you need something with a little more power, this is pretty much the same model as above but with a speedier processor and an additional 16GB Intel Optane memory for faster boot times. There's £200 off before Black Friday even starts.

View Deal

Acer Aspire 3 A315-53 15-inch laptop £499 £369 at AO.com

AO.com has released some early Black Friday laptop deals, including this decent Acer laptop with a 7th gen Core i5 processor and 1TB hard drive. It only has 4GB of RAM, though, but the £130 saving means you can invest in an upgrade later.

View Deal

Lenovo V330-15IKB Core i5 £559.97 £417.97 at Laptops Direct

Here's another decent business laptop for work. Comes with an 8th gen Core i5 processor, 500GB hard drive and 15.6-inch screen. Also features a DVD-RW drive, a bit of a rarity these days, and Windows 10 Pro. Only has 4GB of RAM, though, but the £142 price cut makes up for it.View Deal

Lenovo V130 Core i5 £579.97 £449.97 at Laptops Direct

This mid-range 15.6-inch laptop has had £130 cut from its price and offers a 7th gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD and a 1080p display. This is a good choice for business use.View Deal

Lenovo IdeaPad 330S Core i5 8GB RAM £579.99 £449.99 at Argos

This version of the Lenovo IdeaPad 330S comes with an 8th gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD, making it an excellent all-rounder that can handle Windows 10 and various apps with ease. Argos has cut £130 from its price for Black Friday.View Deal

Microsoft Surface Go £509.99 £450 at Amazon

Amazon has cut the price of Microsoft's brilliant tablet/laptop hybrid by £60. Comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD for an impressively low price. It's worth noting that it doesn't come with the Type Cover, however, so you'll need to buy that separately if you want a keyboard.View Deal

HP 15.6-inch Intel Core i7 laptop £699 £499 at Currys

Currys has taken £200 off the asking price of this Intel Core i7-toting laptop, that comes with 4GB RAM, 16GB Intel Optane memory, 1TB hard drive and a full HD display.

View Deal

Medion Akoya S3409 Core i3 4GB RAM £599.99 £499.99 at Very

Medion's Akoya range are budget laptops that lack frills, but come at compelling prices, especial when deals like this, which cuts £100 from the already-low price, come around. It's got a 7th gen Core i3 processor and only 4GB of RAM, so don't expect amazing performance, but it'll do the job for most day-to-day tasks, and its got an impressively-thin design as well.View Deal

Inspiron 15 5000 Intel Core i5 8GB RAM 1TB hard drive £598.99 £509.52 at Dell

This configuration comes with an 8th gen Core i5 processor and includes a 1TB hard drive. It's not as speedy as an SSD, but offers plenty of storage space while keeping the price low. With the BLACK12 code you can cut this price down by £89.47.View Deal

Dell Inspiron 13 5000 Core i5, 8GB RAM £729.95 £529.95 at John Lewis

Dell's convertible laptop comes with a 13.3-inch 1080p display, a powerful 8th gen Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB solid state drive, which means this is a speedy portable laptop that can also be used like a tablet. John Lewis has taken £200 off the price.View Deal

Inspiron 13 5000 Core i7 8GB RAM 256GB SSD £818.99 £703.12 at Dell

This compact and powerful laptop has had £115.87 taken off the price with the BLACK12 code. It comes with a Core i7 processor, 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD to keep it feeling fast and responsive when in use.View Deal

Inspiron 15 7000 Intel Core i7 £868.99 £747.12 at Dell

This is a great deal that knocks £121 off the price of the Inspiron 15 7000 that comes with an 8th generation Core i7 processor, 8GB of RAM and Nvidia GeForce MX150 graphics card, which is fine for casual and indie games. Use the BLACK12 code for the full reduction.View Deal

Lenovo Yoga 730 £1,099.99 £799 at Currys

This accomplished 2-in-1 device from Lenovo comes with an 8th gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD for speedy performance, plus a 1080p touchscreen display for using the laptop as a tablet. Currys has taken a huge £300.99 off the usual asking price for Black Friday.View Deal

HP Envy x360 £1,009.95 £829.95 at John Lewis

HP's versatile Envy x360 convertible laptop has had £180 knocked off the model with an AMD Ryzen 7 processor, 8GB of RAM, 512GB SSD and a 13.3-inch 1080p touch screen.View Deal

Acer Swift 5 Intel Core i7, 8GB RAM £1,099.95 £849.95 at John Lewis

This is a great portable laptop that weighs less than a kilogram, making it easy to carry around with you while you're out and about. It comes packed with great hardware including an Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB RAM and a 512GB SSD, plus a £250 price cut!View Deal

Inspiron 15 7000 2-in-1 Core i7 16GB RAM 512GB SSD £1,068 £891.64 at Dell

This versatile 15.6-inch laptop can be flipped into tablet mode, and packs some impressive components including a Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. A hefty £177 discount drops this below £1,000. Use BLACK15 to knock 15% off for the discount.View Deal

Microsoft Surface Book 2 £1,199 £1,099 at John Lewis

John Lewis has taken £100 off the price of Microsoft's stylish laptop hybrid device. With the Surface Book 2 the screen detaches so it can be used like a tablet, and it comes with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM and a 128GB SSD.View Deal

Black Friday's ultrabook deals:

Asus ZenBook UX331UN Core i5, 8GB RAM £999.95 £749.95 at John Lewis

John Lewis has discounted this ZenBook by £250. As with other ZenBooks, you're getting a beautifully-designed thin and light laptop with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD. This is a great price for a great laptop.View Deal

Asus ZenBook S UX391UA Core i7, 8GB RAM £1,099.95 £899.95 at John Lewis

Asus' stunning ZenBook series of Ultrabooks are gorgeous thin and light powerful devices that showcase the very best of laptop technology. This model comes with an Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB RAM and speedy 256GB SSD, which means it's as powerful as it is stylish. It's exclusive to John Lewis and there's been a £200 price cut.View Deal

Dell XPS 13 Core i5 8GB RAM 256GB SSD £1,218.98 £1,019.14 at Dell

Dell's XPS 13 is one of the best laptops ever made, and it's had a huge £199.84 taken from it's price tag. It comes with a Core i7 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. Use BLACK15 at the checkout to get this deal.View Deal

(Image: © Huawei) Huawei MateBook X Pro 13.9-inch, 512GB £1,499.99 £1,399.99 at Amazon

If you want some more storage space, then this is the same model as the one above, but with a 512GB solid state drive, again for £100 less in this brilliant early Black Friday laptop deal.

View Deal

Dell XPS 15 Core i7 16GB RAM 512GB SSD £1,918.99 £1,614.14 at Dell

This brilliant XPS 15 laptop comes with a Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD for speedy performance in Windows 10. A price cut of £304 is taken from the price using the BLACK15 code.View Deal

Dell XPS 15 Core i7 32GB RAM 1TB £2,318.98 £1,954.14 at Dell

If you're after one of Dell's brilliantly powerful XPS 15 machines, then this is an amazing early Black Friday deal, with a saving of £364.84 for the laptop with an i7 processor, 32GB of RAM and 1TB SSD. Use BLACK15 for this price.View Deal

Black Friday Macbook deals:

Apple MacBook Air 13.3-inch £798 £749 at John Lewis

This is one of the cheapest offers for last year's MacBook Air. It comes with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD. If you don't mind slightly older hardware, then this is a deal well worth considering.

View Deal

Apple Macbook (2017) 12-inch £1,249 £1,099 at John Lewis

John Lewis has knocked £150 off the asking price for last year's MacBook 12-inch. This version comes in Space Grey and features an Intel Core m3 processor, 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD. The 12-inch screen is a Retina display for gorgeous image quality.View Deal

Apple MacBook Pro (2018) 13-inch £1,749 £1,649 at Currys

If you're after the 13-inch version of this year's MacBook Pro, then this deal is worth looking into, as Currys has cut the price by £100. You get an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD. This is the model that also features the Touch Bar.View Deal

Apple MacBook Pro (2016) 15-inch with Touch Bar £2,289.97 £1699.97 at Laptops Direct

This is a brilliant deal on a MacBook Pro that knocks £590 off the usual asking price. The 15-inch MacBook Pro comes with 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD and the Touch Bar as well. We'll be hard pushed to find a better deal on a MacBook this Black Friday.

View Deal

Black Friday Chromebook deals:

HP 11-v001na 11.6" Chromebook £179 at AO.com

This is a good deal for an excellent little Chromebook. Chromebooks are less powerful than Windows machines, but as ChromeOS is lighter, they don't need the extra firepower.View Deal

Acer Chromebook R11 £279 £209 at Currys

This is a great Chromebook that can flip 360 degrees so you can use it like a tablet. The touchscreen lets you use touch gestures and draw on the screen, and ChromeOS runs well on the hardware, which is packed in Acer's excellent build quality. Curryshas cut the price by £70.99.View Deal

Asus C101PA-FS002 Chromebook Flip £349.99 £299 at Amazon

The Asus Chromebook Flip is one of the best Chromebooks in our view, and Amazon has cut the price by £50. It features some great specifications for a Chromebook, including 4GB RAM and a design that allows it to be used as a tablet. This deal ends at 11:59pm November 28.View Deal

Google Pixelbook £999 £699 at Currys

This Pixelbook comes loaded with 8GB of RAM, a 128GB hard drive, a quad HD display and an i5 processor. We're surprised to see such a big discount, as we thought the previous best price of £799 would be as good as it got for some time. It's also available to at the BT Shop if this deal sells out.

View Deal

Black Friday gaming laptop deals:

Medion Erazer P6681 Core i5 8GB RAM GTX 1050 £779.98 £619.97 at Laptops Direct

If you're looking for a budget gaming laptop that can handle modern games, but you don't need all the graphical effects dialled up to 11, then this is a good choice with a 7th gen i5 proceesor, 8GB RAM, 1TB storage and a GTX 1050 graphics card, all for £160 less than usual.View Deal

Acer Nitro 5 £749.99 £649 at Currys

This brilliant affordable gaming laptop strikes a good balance between price and power, with an 8th gen Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, 1TB hard drive and GTX 1050 4GB graphics card. It's enough to play modern games at medium settings, and has had a £100.99 price cut.

View Deal

Asus FX504 Core i5 8GB RAM GTX 1050 £799.99 £699.99 at Argos

This is a decent mid-range gaming PC that comes with an 8th gen Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and a GTX 1050 graphics card, which will handle most modern games, though you may need to lower the graphical settings on some of them. Argos has cut the price by £100.View Deal

Medion P6689 Core i5 8GB RAM GTX 1050 £749.99 £649.99 at Argos

This decent budget gaming laptop has had £50 knocked off its price. It comes with an 8th gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, 1TB hard drive and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 graphics card, which is fine for most games.View Deal

MSI GF62 15.6-inch gaming laptop £999.99 £799 at Currys

This deal knocks £200 off the asking price of this decent gaming laptop. Comes with an 8th gen Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, 1TB hard drive and 128GB SSD. The graphics card (a GTX 1050 Ti) isn't the most powerful, but it'll handle modern games at medium to high settings.

View Deal

Asus FX504 Core i5 8GB RAM GTX 1060 £1,199.98 £899.97 at Laptops Direct

This deal cuts the price of this mid-range gaming laptop by £300. You get a very good performer, mainly thanks to its GTX 1060 6GB graphics card, and you also get a bag and mouse thrown in as well, plus £149 worth of free games.View Deal

Asus FX504GM Core i7 8GB RAM GTX 1060 £1,349.98 £989.97 at Laptops Direct

With a £360 price cut, this excellent gaming laptop is now under £1,000, and features an 8th generation Core i7 processor, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, 1TB hard drive and a GTX 1060 6GB graphics card. The 15.6-inch 1080p screen has a refresh rate of 120Hz. It's also part of Laptops Direct's promotion that comes with £149 worth of games.View Deal

Medion Erazer X6805 Core i7 8GB RAM GTX 1060 £1,249.99 £1,049.99 at Very

Medion often make good performing gaming laptops that are a fair bit cheaper than its competitors. This one comes with an 8th gen Core i7 6-core processor, 8GB RAM and a GTX 1060 6GB, which will handle pretty much any modern game on its 1080p 15.6-inch screen. Plus, it's had a price cut of £200.View Deal

Asus ROG Strix GL703GM Core i7 8GB RAM GTX 1060 £1,479.97 £1,197.97 at Laptops Direct

This is a similar laptop to the Asus FX504GM, but comes with a 17.3-inch screen instead, so if you like more immersive gameplay at the expense of portability, this could be the laptop for you, especially with a £282 price cut and £149 worth of free games.View Deal

Acer Predator Helios 300 £1,299.99 £1,199 at Currys

Save £100 off this gorgeously-designed gaming laptop from Acer, which packs an 8th gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, 1TB hard drive, 256GB SSD, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 graphics card and a 144Hz 1080p display.

View Deal

Asus FX504GM 15.6 gaming laptop £1,399.99 £1,049.99 at Amazon

This is a great gaming laptop deal from Amazon that cuts £350 from the usual price. You get an 8th generation Core i7 processor, Nvidia GTX 1060 6GB graphics card and a 120 Hz 15.6-inch display for silky-smooth gameplay.View Deal

Medion Erazer X7859 Core i7 16GB RAM GTX 1060 £1,399.99 £1,249.99 at Very

This is another good gaming laptop from Medion that offers an impressive level of power considering its price. It features a 17.6-inch G-Sync display, 6-core Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, a GTX 1060 6GB graphics card, 1TB hard drive and 256GB SSD, all for £150 less than usual.View Deal

Asus ROG Strix GL703GS Core i7 16GB RAM GTX 1070 £2,019.97 £1,499.97 at Laptops Direct

This impressive deal knocks a huge £520 off the price of this powerful VR-ready gaming laptop with a large 17.3-inch 144Hz 1080p display, backlit keyboard and 1TB of storage space. The GTX 1070 graphics card will handle modern games with ease. This deal also comes with £149 worth of games.View Deal

Asus ROG Zephyrus GM501 Core i7 16GB RAM GTX 1060 £1,749.95 £1,599.95 at John Lewis

The ROG Zephyrus range proves gaming laptops can be thin and light as well as powerful. This is a great offer that knocks £150 off the price of the Zephyrus with a GTX 1060 graphics card, which is fine for most modern games.View Deal

Dell XPS 15 Core i7 16GB RAM 512GB SSD GTX 1050Ti £1,898.99 £1,614.14 at Dell

You might not think of the XPS 15 as a gaming laptop, but this version comes with an Nvidia GTX 1050Ti graphics card, which means it does a decent job at playing modern games, as long as you tweak the settings a bit. It's gorgeously thin and has £304 off with the BLACK15 voucher.View Deal

Asus ROG Zephyrus GX501 Core i7 8GB RAM GTX 1070 £2,359.97 £1,797.97 at Laptops Direct

Asus' ROG Zephyrus laptops are some of the best gaming laptops in the world thanks to their gorgeously-thin designs that still pack powerful components. This deal, which is selling fast, knocks £562 off the list price with a 7th generation Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM and a GTX 1070 graphics card. Plus you get £149 worth of games.View Deal

MSI Raider RGB GE63 £1,899.99 £1,699 at Currys

This is another high-end gaming laptop that's had a price reduction. For £200 less than usual, you get an 8th gen Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB hard drive, 256GB SSD and a GeForce GTX 1070 graphics card. At 15.6 inches this is a more portable powerhouse.

View Deal

Asus ROG Zephyrus GM501 Core i7 16GB RAM GTX 1070 £2,099.95 £1,799.95 at John Lewis

This model of the ROG Zephyrus is well worth considering if you want a thin and light gaming laptop that can handle demanding games thanks to its GTX 1070 graphics card. John Lewis has also cut the price by a huge £300.View Deal

Asus ROG Strix GL703GS £1,999.99 £1,749 at Currys

This is a seriously impressive gaming laptop from the experts at Asus, with an 8th gen Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB hard drive, 512GB SSD, 144Hz screen and a beefy Nvidia GTX 1070 8GB graphics card. It's pricey, but Currys has knocked £250 off.

View Deal

Asus ROG Zephyrus GX501 Core i7 16GB RAM GTX 1080 £2,699.98 £1,999.97 at Laptops Direct

If you want an even more powerful version of the above, this ROG Zephyrus GX501 comes with 16GB of RAM and the brilliant GTX 1080 graphics card, both of which will handle even the most demanding games with ease. This deal comes with £700 knocked off the usual price, plus £149 worth of free games.View Deal

Asus ROG Strix G703GI Core i7 32GB RAM GTX 1080 £3,369.97 £2,499.97 at Laptops Direct

This incredibly powerful gaming laptop has had a massive £870 knocked off the price. You get some of the best gaming laptop hardware money can buy, including a 144Hz G-Sync screen, GTX 1080 GPU, 8th gen Core i7 processor and a huge 32GB of RAM (and £149 worth of free games). This deal is selling out fast.View Deal

Asus ROG Zephyrus GX501GI Core i7 16GB RAM GTX 1080 £2,799 £2,699 at Currys

The ROG Zephyrus is one of the best gaming laptops ever made, packing a huge amount of power (including a Core i7 processor and Nvidia GTX 1080 8GB graphics card) into a seriously slim design. This is a very premium laptop with a price to match, but Currys has knocked £100 off. It comes with a more recent 8th generation processor compared to Laptops Direct's Zephyrus offer above.

View Deal

Computing deals

Acer Aspire Intel Core i3 all-in-one PC £549 £469 at Currys

If you're looking for a new PC this Black Friday but your budget and desk space are limited, this stylish number from Acer could be just the ticket. Its Core i3 processor isn't ideal for gaming, but for everyday work it's ideal.

View Deal

Lenovo AMD Ryzen 5 all-in-one PC £749 £579 at Currys

This Lenovo all-in-one PC is perfect for creatives, with plenty of power for photo and video editing. It's not intended for gaming, but its 8GB RAM, AMD Ryzen 5 processor and AMD Radeon RX Vega 11 graphics mean it's a great choice for multitasking.

View Deal

HP Intel Core i5 all-in-one PC £799 £599 at Currys

Currys has knocked £200 off this all-in-one PC, which boasts impressive specs for the price including an Intel Core i5 processor, 1TB HDD and 8GB RAM. It's a lot of oomph for the price, and it looks great too.

View Deal

PC Specialist AMD Ryzen 3 gaming PC £599 £499 at Currys

A mid-range gaming PC for a bargain price, this PC Specialist machine comes with an AMD Ryzen 3 2200G processor, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 graphics card, 8GB RAM and 1TB HDD. Not a monster, but still powerful and a great deal for a hair under £500.

View Deal

HP Omen Intel Core i5 gaming PC £899 £799 at Currys

If your budget won't quite stretch to the gaming rig above, this is a good compromise. You get a slightly less powerful Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 and a Core i5 processor rather than i7, but it's still an excellent gaming machine - particularly with £100 knocked off the usual asking price.

View Deal

HP Omen Intel Core i7 gaming PC £1,349 £1,199 at Currys

This powerful gaming PC is a great deal for Black Friday. It's equipped with an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 - the king of mid-range graphics cards - plus 16GB RAM and a 1TB HDD. It'll handle demanding games with aplomb.

View Deal

iPad and tablet deals

Black Friday iPad deals

Apple iPad 9.7 (2018): £319 now £299 at John Lewis

It's rare to see any sort of discount on Apple products, so £20 off the latest iPad is somewhat of a coop. If you're looking for a great, all-round tablet experience, this is the slate you should buy.View Deal

iPad Pro 10.5 (2017): £619 now £569 at John Lewis

Saving £50 on an iPad is never to be sniffed at, but when it's last year's iPad Pro 10.5 even less so. It's the base model for 64GB, but it's still got reams of power and support for the Pencil, even if there is a newer, improved model out there.View Deal

Black Friday Android tablet deals

Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 10.5: £599 now £495 at Amazon

This is a huge saving on the new Galaxy Tab S4 with over £100 slashed off the price. If you're looking for the ultimate Android tablet - boasting loads of power and a brilliant screen - the Tab S4 is a great buy at this price.View Deal

Acer Iconia One 10: £129.99 now £99.99 at various

The Iconia One 10 has a great display and powerful speakers for its price. Its performance and battery aren't anything special, but under £100 in this Black Friday deal it's a solid budget buy.

Buy today from: Argos, Currys

Huawei MediaPad M5 8.4: £299 now £229.99 at Amazon

Save almost £70 on this mid-range Android tablet which now boasts a more budget price tag thanks to this early Black Friday deal. It's a premium slate that's a great alternative to the iPad Mini 4.View Deal

Huawei MediaPad M5 10: £346.48 now £269.99 at Amazon

Save over £70 on this big-screened Android tablet which has now become highly affordable with this early Black Friday deal. There's plenty of power, a big 2K screen and a premium design to be had.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 9.7: £469 now £389 at John Lewis

The Galaxy Tab S3 has been replaced by the Tab S4, but it's still a top Android tablet with plenty of power and a great display. It's price is dropping too - by £80 in this Black Friday deal - and this is the cheapest we've seen it yet.View Deal

Black Friday Amazon Fire tablet deals

Amazon Fire 7: £49.99 now £29.99 at Amazon

Amazon's cheapest tablet is now even cheaper thanks to this Black Friday deal chopping £20 off the asking price. It's great as an inexpensive tablet for web browsing and emails.View Deal

Amazon Fire HD 8: £79.99 now £49.99 at Amazon

The Fire HD 8 has only just been rebooted, but it's still getting the Black Friday treatment with £30 off. You get a HD display, 10 hours of battery life and new storage options.View Deal

Amazon Fire HD 10: £149.99 now £99.99 at Amazon

If you want big-screen tablet action at a bargain price the Fire HD 10 Black Friday deal is the one. There's a full HD 10-inch display, 10 hours of battery and plenty of storage for all your movies and games.View Deal

Fire 7 Kids Edition: £99.99 now £59.99 at Amazon

If your kids break the Fire 7 Kids Edition, Amazon will replace it, no questions asked. It comes with a protective bumper case and a kid-friendly interface to keep them safe online and give you control of usage.View Deal

Fire HD 8 Kids Edition: £129.99 now £89.99 at Amazon

If your child breaks the Fire HD 8 Kids Edition, Amazon will replace it, no questions asked. It comes with a protective bumper case and a kid-friendly interface to keep them safe online and give you control of their usage.View Deal

Camera deals

Black Friday DSLR deals

Canon EOS 4000D DSLR kit: £369 now £329 at Argos.co.uk

We reckon you're probably better off buying a cheap used DSLR than the low-spec'd EOS 4000D, but if you do want to buy new and are looking for a dirt-cheap DSLR, this isn't a bad buy thanks to the inclusion of a handy 50mm f/1.8 prime lens. Deal expires: 27 NovemberView Deal

Canon EOS 77D: £1,079 now £909 at WexPhotoVideo

Canon's enthusiast DSLR is a solid choice for those looking to upgrade from a beginner model or compact, with a decent 45-point AF system and polished touchscreen interface. Kit includes a versatile 18-135mm f/3.5-5.6 IS lens. You save £170 with this double cashback promotion. Deal expires: 3 DecemberView Deal

Nikon D3500: £499 now £399 at Amazon.co.uk

This is the cheapest price we've seen for our pick of the beginner DSLRs out there right now. This deal sees Nikon's great D3500 come bundled with an 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6 VR lens (you can up the non-VR image stabilised D3500 kit for £20, but it's worth spending the extra) for under £400, saving you £100 on the original price. Deal expires: unknownView Deal

Nikon D500: £1,699 now £1,514 at JohnLewis.com

This is the best price we've seen for Nikon's flagship DX format DSLR. Packing in a brilliant 20.9MP APS-C sensor and highly sophisticated 153-point AF system, Nikon's D500 is perfect for those who want to shoot sport or wildlife. You save £185 with this cashback promotion. Deal expires: 15 January

View Deal

Black Friday mirrorless camera deals

Canon EOS M50: £649 now £509 at WexPhotoVideo

If you're looking for a mirrorless camera that offers great image quality, is easy to use and has a decent autofocus system, the EOS M50 is a great choice. 4K video is a little disappointing though. Kit includes a 15-45mm f/3.5-6.3 IS lens. You save £140 with this double cashback promotion. Deal expires: 3 DecemberView Deal

Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark III: £629 now £494 at WexPhotoVideo

The OM-D E-M10 Mark III is one of our favourite mirrorless cameras for beginners. Small, well-made and easy to use, it comes with a compact 14-42mm f/3.5-5.6. Along with £85 cashback, you can also save an extra £50. To make your saving, all you have to do is enter OLYEM10-50 at checkout. Deal expires: 30 NovemberView Deal

Panasonic Lumix G7: £499 now £349 at JohnLewis.com

The 16MP sensor is a little dated compared to newer rivals, but the Lumix G7 is still a very nice camera made even more tempting by the £150 discount. Featuring a 14-42mm f/3.5-5.6 zoom lens, the G7 can also shoot great 4K video. Deal expires: unknownView Deal

Panasonic Lumix G7: £599 now £449 at Amazon.co.uk

Same 4K video and 16MP sensor as above, but with a wider 12-60mm focal lens. A similar £150 saving on Amazon makes this just as tempting, though only for the next few days. Deal expires: November 26

View Deal

Panasonic Lumix G80: £749 now £549 at Jessops.com

With and excellent electronic viewfinder and touchscreen, Panasonic's Lumix G80 is a great mirrorless camera for the new user, while the bundled 12-60mm zoom lens is great for a range of subjects. You save £200 with this cashback promotion. Deal expires: unknownView Deal

Panasonic Lumix G9: £1,299 now £1,049 at JohnLewis.com

Panasonic's Lumix G9 delivers excellent images, up to 60fps burst shooting, polished handling and a wealth of advanced, while this deal sees the G9 bundled with 12-60mm f/3.5-5.6 OIS lens.On top of the £290 saving that's already be applied, there's also a £250 cashback promotion that drops the price down to a very tempting £1,049. Deal expires: unknownView Deal

Sony Alpha A6300: £849 now £399 at Amazon.co.uk

An amazing deal on an amazing compact system camera. The RRP on this is £1,250, and Amazon normally sells it for £849 - but not only is it down to £599 for Black Friday, you can also claim £200 cashback from Sony, bring the price down to a ridiculous £399. And the price includes a 16-50mm power zoom lens as well. Deal expires: 23 NovemberView Deal

Sony Alpha A7: £875.24 now £509 at Amazon.co.uk

If you're looking for a very cheap full-frame camera, then this is it. Sony's Alpha A7 mirrorless camera has a hefty £216.24 knocked off to make it be far the most affordable full-frame camera you can buy right now. Then there's £150 cashback you can claim back as well making it only £509. This price includes a versatile 28-70mm zoom lens. It might be getting on a bit, but this is still a great buy. Deal expires: 23 NovemberView Deal

Sony Alpha A9: £4,299 now £3,699 at ParkCameras.com

If you fancy getting hold of Sony's flagship full-frame mirrorless camera, then you can make a whopping £600 saving right now. This is a true pro-spec camera with a performance to match. Deal expires: unknownView Deal

Black Friday compact camera deals

Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark II: £499 now £419 at WexPhotoVideo

One of our favourite compact cameras, the PowerShot G7 X Mark II packs in a great 1.0-inch sensor with a fast zoom lens and solid image stabilisation system. There's no built-in electronic viewfinder, but the flip-out 3.0-inch touchscreen works well. You save £80 with this double cashback promotion. Deal expires: 3 DecemberView Deal

Nikon Coolpix B500: £239 now £214 at JohnLewis.com

It's a small saving of £25, but this budget bridge zoom camera from Nikon is now just over £200. Featuring a 40x optical lens, you'll get much more zoom range than your smartphone, but don't expect much better image quality. Deal expires: unknownView Deal

Olympus Tough TG-5: £349 now £329 at WexPhotoVideo

The Tough TG-5 is our favourite waterproof compact camera you can buy right now, delivering best-in-class photos and good 4K video. You can save £20 when you enter TOUGH20 at checkout. Deal expires: 30 NovemberView Deal

Panasonic Lumix TZ200: £629 now £529 at JohnLewis.com

The Lumix TZ200 from Panasonic is our favourite travel compact camera right now, with a great 15x optical zoom, large 1.0-inch 20.1MP sensor and electronic viewfinder. You save £100 with this cashback promotion. Deal expires: unknownView Deal

Panasonic Lumix LX100 II: £849 now £749 at WexPhotoVideo Packing a 17MP multi-aspect Micro Four Thirds sensor and fast 24-75mm f/1.7-2.8, the Lumix LX100 II is a great compact for enthusiast photographers. You save £100 with this cashback promotion. View Deal

Panasonic Lumix FZ2000: £879 now £679 at WexPhotoVideo

If you've looking for a versatile all-in-one camera, Panasonic's Lumix FZ2000 bridge camera is a great solution. It features an impressive 20x optical zoom and large 1-inch 20.1MP sensor. You save £200 with this cashback promotion.View Deal

Panasonic Lumix FT7: £399 now £299 at JohnLewis.com Panasonic's tough compact is waterproof down to a depth of 31m, while it's also shockproof from a height of 2m. There's a handy built-in viewfinder too. Images are quite a match for the Olympus TG-5, but you save £100 with this cashback promotion.View Deal

Sony Cyber-shot WX500: £254 now £199 at Amazon.co.uk

If you're looking for a decent little compact that won't break the bank, this is a good option from Sony. You can save yourself £55 on this travel zoom compact camera that features a 30x optical zoom lens and flip-out screen that's great for selfies. Deal expires: 23 NovemberView Deal

Sony Cyber-shot RX100 IV: £589 now £419 at Amazon.co.uk

If you're looking for a powerful pocket compact camera, you're not going to go wrong with one of these. Sony's RX100 IV might be two generations old, but still packs a great sensor, 4K video, a built-in electronic viewfinder and fast 28-70mm zoom lens. On top of the £100 saving, you can also claim £50 cashback. Deal expires: 23 NovemberView Deal

Black Friday action camera deals

GoPro Hero5 Black bundle: £329 now £249 at Amazon.co.uk

GoPro's Hero5 Black might have been replaced, but with a saving of £70, this is a solid discount on a great action camera that is capable of shooting some silky-smooth 4K footage. The bundle includes a case, shorty (mini extension pole) and 16GB memory card. Deal expires: 23 NovemberView Deal

GoPro Hero7 Silver: £279.99 now £219 at Amazon.co.uk

GoPro's midrange action camera has been out for just under a month, but it's already discounted, with a great £60.99 saving. While the Hero7 Black is the king of the action cameras, this is still a great camera, with 4K video capture, voice control, a rugged design and 10MP still photos. Deal expires: unknownView Deal

GoPro Hero7 Silver: £279.99 now £219 at Currys.co.uk

Get your hands on one of GoPro's latest action cameras for a bargain price. The Hero7 Silver hasn't be available that long, but you can save £60.99 on this 4K action camera that's waterproof down to 10m, while there's a handy 2-inch touchscreen on the rear. Deal expires: unknownView Deal

Black Friday lens deals

Canon EF-S10-18mm f/4.5-5.6 IS STM: £236.98 now £159 at Amazon.co.uk

If you're looking for an affordable ultra-wide-angle lens you can't go wrong with this deal. Canon's STM tech means focusing is fast, quite, and - importantly for video - super-smooth, while the stabilisation is worth four shutter speed stops. It's down to £179 for Black Friday, but you can claim £20 cashback from Sony, bringing the price down to £159. Deal expires: 23 NovemberView Deal

Canon EF 100mm f/2.8L Macro IS USM: £862.96 now £713.97 at Amazon.co.uk

'L' is for 'luxury in Canon's lens lineup, and this is a high-end and high-performance macro optic. It offers life-size 1:1 reproduction of subjects, and with a minimum focusing distance of 0.31m you can get up close and personal if you need to. You can get another £60 off this lens if you buy it with selected Canon cameras. Deal expires: 23 NovemberView Deal

Canon EF 24-70mm f/4L IS USM: £799 now £449 at ParkCameras.com

Every photographer should have a standard zoom, and this is a fantastic buy for Canon photographers. Perfect for full-frame DSLR users, this will also be a decent option for APS-C photographers too. You save £350 with this cashback promotion. Deal expires: 3 December View Deal

Canon 85mm f/1.4L IS USM: £1,379 now £1,179 at ParkCameras.com

This is a stunning lens that's perfect for the portrait photographer thanks to its fast f/1.4 max aperture and the way it renders 'bokeh'. That's not forgetting the built-in IS system. You save £200 with this cashback promotion. Deal expires: 3 December

View Deal

Save 15% on selected Canon L-Series lenses at WexPhotoVideo

L-Series lenses are Canon's top of the range optics, and you could save yourself 15% on a new lens (though not all L-Series lenses are covered). To make your saving, all you have to do is enter LSERIES15 at checkout. Deal expires: 26 NovemberView Deal

Save 15% on selected Canon L-Series lenses at ParkCameras.com

If you're a Canon shooter, you'll love the sound of this deal. You could save yourself 15% on one of Canon's high-end L-Series lenses (though not all L-Series lenses are covered). To make your saving, all you have to do is enter BF18-CANONL-15 at checkout. Deal expires: 27 NovemberView Deal

Software deals

Bitdefender Antivirus Plus 2019 | £39.99 Now £19.99 a year

50%. That's the saving that Bitdefender is throwing at you for Black Friday this year. So that means that the awesome Bitdefender Antivirus Plus 2019 is down to £20 for an entire year of PC protection. A real bargain, this.

View Deal

ExpressVPN | $9.98 NOW £5.15 per month

With fast speeds, 24/7 live chat, and best-in-class encryption, ExpressVPN is TechRadar's #1 trusted offshore VPN for privacy and unblocking content worldwide. Black Friday see a massive 49% discount off suggested retail price AND 15 months for the price of 12. The pricing is in dollars, but above are the rough GBP prices.

View Deal

PureVPN | 5 years | 88% off | $79 (around £60.92)

This is a price you just can't miss. PureVPN is offering secure access online and the ability to work around a number of restrictions online associated with IP addresses including country restrictions, bandwidth throttling and so much more. You can connect up to five devices to your VPN - this could include your phone, TV, PlayStation or a number of other gadgets.

View Deal

Adobe Photography Plan | £9.98 £8.32 per month

Get access to Adobe Photoshop CC, Lightroom CC and Lightroom Classic, plus a massive 1TB storage in the Adobe Cloud so you can access your photos anywhere. This is a great bundle that includes everything a photographer needs.

View Deal

Broadband deals

EXCLUSIVE Onestream Flow Unlimited Broadband | 12 month contract | 11Mb average speed | Line rental inc. | FREE activation | £9.99 delivery | £9.99 per month

This one's just for you, dear TechRadar reader. We've never seen broadband bills for less than a tenner a month - it's an absolute cracker of a Black Friday deal. But there are only 500 to claim, so you'd better get in quick if you want it.

View Deal

BT Superfast 1 Broadband | 18 months | 50Mb avg speed | Weekend calls | £9.99 router delivery | £29.99pm + £120 Reward Card

The rapid speed of BT's best value fibre broadband package equates to roughly 6.25MB per second. That means super fast downloads and silky streaming. When all's said and done, this is our favourite of BT's broadband deals and it's even better for Black Friday.

View Deal

TalkTalk Faster Fibre Broadband | 18 months | Avg speeds 36Mb | Weekend calls | FREE activation | £9.95 delivery charge | £19.95pm

TalkTalk is offering one of the best price for fibre optic internet right now. This Black Friday deal gets you fast speeds, unlimited usage and UK weekend calls. The contract price is fixed so you won't be facing any nasty price hikes during the contract. Fantastic value. Total cost of 18 months £369.05 Get the UK's cheapest widely available fibre from TalkTalk

Post Office Unlimited Broadband | 12 months | 11Mb avg speed | Line rental + free weekend calls inc. | FREE upfront | £15.90 per month

Stand aside Sky, Plusnet and TalkTalk...Post Office is currently leading the way for the best cheap broadband prices. That's thanks to its guaranteed low, low monthly bills and free upfront cost. The result is an absolute bargain of a broadband deal. Total cost of 12 months is £190.80 Grab 'Britain's lowest price broadband' from Post Office

BT Superfast 2 Broadband | 18 months | 67Mb avg speed | Weekend calls | £9.99 router delivery | £39.99pm + £140 Reward Card

An extra tenner a month lets you really ramp up the broadband speed to a rapid 8MB+ per second. Ideal if you have loads of people in your household all trying to use the internet at once or if you stream a lot of 4K content. You immediately shave £140 off the price with BT's most benevolent Reward Card.

View Deal

TalkTalk Faster Fibre + TV Box + Sky Cinema Boost | 18 months | Up to 36Mb | Weekend calls | All 11 Sky Movies channels | £9.95 delivery charge | £49.50 £27.95pm

For an extra £8 a month on top of TalkTalk's super cheap fibre package you can get a TV box and Sky Cinema Boost. This gets you over 80 channels and the ability to pause and rewind live TV and not to forget TalkTalk's cheap fibre broadband. Click to get this deal - must end on 29 November

BT Broadband | 18 months | Up to 10Mb | Weekend calls | £19.99 for activation and delivery | £24.99pm + £70 Reward Card

This is the least you can pay to get BT broadband. Anything under the £25 per month-mark is a-OK by us. As if the price wasn't attractive enough, you also get that lovely little Mastercard making the effective monthly spend around £21.

View Deal

Toy deals

Anki Cozmo robot £179 £129.99 at Anki.com

Ever wanted your own personal robot buddy? Cozmo, the smart toy that learns about its owner, is like having your very own R2-D2. Get £50 this deals season. (Deal runs between 23 and 27 November).View Deal

Anki Vector robot £249 £199.99 at Anki.com

We loved Anki's Cozmo, but Vector is like its bigger, smarter, tougher brother. For more advanced kids, this is a great way to learn code and make a robot friend. Knock £50 off the asking price during the sales. (Deal runs between 23 and 27 November)View Deal

Anki Overdrive racers £149 £99.99 at Anki.com

Scalextric meets smartphone apps. With powerups and AI opponents, it's like having a game of Mario Kart take place on your living room floor. Get £50 this Black Friday. (Deal live until 27 November)View Deal

How to prepare for Black Friday 2018

The big question you're probably asking though: will there be any massive deals this year? Or is it just a ruse from retailers to shift old stock?

Well, firstly: no, there are always some cracking deals to be had. We're already seeing them. Perhaps there won't be as many though, especially in the consumer electronics space, as GlobalData analysts are predicting that the sector is only going to grow around 3.2% in the UK.

That hasn't stopped retailers moving away from a short, concerted burst of deals that can tax stock levels and crash servers, and instead allow consumers more time to sit and think about the best purchase - and that's where TechRadar comes in to help.

Consider this: the last five Black Friday periods have been the biggest-spending Britain has ever seen, and this year's black Friday UK deals are very likely to smash the record again - with only days left to plan still.

Or... are you going to plan at all? According the McKinsey, 92% of shoppers in the UK are aware of Black Friday, with 30% definitely planning to buy something this year and a further 47% expecting to at least have a look to see what's around.

But when you look into their planning habits, well, it seems we Brits are far less interested in preparing for the Black Friday sales, with 48% stating they do nothing at all.

The best deals will be online, after all - 98% of the UK's Black Friday shoppers are planning on doing so online - and now that the deals are flowing through we'll be putting some of the best we've seen in this page - so do bookmark to see what's changed of late.

No matter if you're after a new 4K TV, a laptop, a new phone or something else entirely, we'll point you to the right products at the best prices from the UK's most trustworthy retailers.

We've pored through the data to work out whether it's best to get spending now to avoid the rush or to wait it out and find something that represents a true bargain among the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

Console bundles are a great way to save money

Well, our advice would be to hold onto whatever cash you've got left from payday, as saving is the number one goal. Sadly Black Friday lands just before payday in the UK, so you want to be able to use cash rather than dipping into a credit card or overdraft.

What we know from Black Friday last year is that if you go into this period with a little bit of savings, setting yourself a budget on key things to buy for this period, then you're more likely to be able to find the right thing for you.

For instance, if you're after a BIG Christmas present, then you'll probably want to think about console bundles - we always get some great Black Friday gaming deals this time of the year, so if you're thinking of buying someone a PS4 or Xbox One X, then you can get some nifty choices (see below for some great advice on nabbing the best deal).

Or you might be thinking about a big screen TV - the thing there is to know which TVs are likely to be discounted (OLED sets are always a pretty good bargain compared to the RRP) and also be aware of what you want.

To help, we've rounded up the best advice in our Black Friday TV deals advice - helping you work out HDR from 4K, given many of us haven't bothered looking for a new television for the last seven years.

So here, homework really helps. Some retailers up prices in October so they can offer supposedly amazing discounts on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, so don’t be fooled by such shenanigans.

They’re particularly prevalent on expensive consumer electronics such as TVs or laptops with product numbers rather than names, with products worth a few hundred pounds apparently having RRPs that look astronomical. Once again, CamelCamelCamel and PriceSpy can help you detect both shenanigans and tomfoolery.

It’s also a very good idea to be flexible. For example, if you fancy a Samsung UHD TV it’s best to think about the features you want rather than a specific model number – the BRV553ABD34-82C-9218-X may not be discounted on Black Friday 2018, but an almost identical set with the specification you want probably will be.

Ambilight from Phillips is one of our top 4K TV types, and worth keeping an eye out for

As James Miller, senior retail consultant at Experian Marketing Services, told the BBC : "there is little doubt Black Friday has dramatically changed the way people shop in the run-up to Christmas, and has created an expectation of deep discounts that arguably did not exist before."

That’s good news for us and potentially bad news for retailers, because Black Friday and Cyber Monday don’t magically give us more money to spend. They just change when we spend our money, so perhaps rather than waiting until the week before Christmas to buy our presents we do it on Black Friday and Cyber Monday instead.

So the advice is simple: know who you need to buy for (if you're getting your Christmas shopping done) know the budget for each (and be honest on the maximum) and if you're looking for a big ticket item then be aware of your needs and don't deviate from them, no matter how good the deal looks!

Black Friday and Cyber Monday: what's the difference?

There's not a huge amount of difference, to be honest. Many Black Friday deals last all the way through to (and beyond) Cyber Monday too.

Cyber Monday was originally unconnected to Black Friday – the term was coined to mark the date when everybody went "Yikes! It’s nearly Christmas and I haven’t bought any presents!" and ordered tons of things online when they were supposed to be working.

It used to be that Black Friday - mostly in store in the US - was focused on consumer electronics, and Cyber Monday more on clothing and jewellery, but the lines are pretty much fully blurred now.

They're now what might more accurately be described as Black Friday And Cyber Monday And The Week Before And After And A Bit More If You’re Amazon, as the online giant spreads its sales rather widely.

But that’s too long to type, and BFACMATWBAAAABMIYA is a terrible acronym – so let’s stick with Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

We're expecting some awesome deals on noise-cancelling headphones this year (Image: © Truls Steinung)

Why do Black Friday and Cyber Monday matter?

For consumers, the Black Friday / Cyber Monday sales frenzy means a whole week or more of what appear to be good deals – and if you’re savvy, and take advantage of TechRadar's Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals monitoring, you really can save a lot of money.

This shopping period has changed the way we shop in the run-up to Christmas, and they’ve had a massive effect on the retail industry, especially online.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are overwhelmingly online phenomena. Many retailers offer Black Friday deals in their physical stores (Cyber Monday, as the name suggests, has always been an online thing), but with a few headline-grabbing exceptions of the fistfight-in-a-supermarket kind it doesn’t significantly increase footfall.

In fact, there’s some evidence that it has the opposite effect, with tumbleweed blowing down high streets as we all shop from our homes, schools or workplaces instead. After all, it's much easier and far less backbreaking, especially if you're after a new large kitchen appliance.

That's why Amazon is one of the biggest players in this space - we're already seeing some Amazon Black Friday deals emerge from the brand way in advance of the big event, and that's a brand worth keeping an eye on as having some of the top discounts.

What Black Friday deals will we see in 2018?

Black Friday has fallen into a rhythm, so some deal predictions are safe bets:

Amazon will heavily discount its own products like the Kindle Fire, Echo and Fire TV

Apple will offer something small, such as gift cards

TVs are going to get massive discounts - especially large, 4K models

There will be really big price drops on laptops

Some accessories will be brilliant value

You really don’t want to take out a phone contract in the months leading up: networks' Black Friday deals slash the up-front and monthly costs

Camera buffs will be able to save a small fortune on bodies and compacts

eBay will run Black Friday deals on new products, not just second-hand items

What sort of deals will we see on Cyber Monday 2018?

Like Black Friday, Cyber Monday deals have also become pretty predictable too. You can expect:

Fashion retailers such as ASOS to offer site-wide discounts

Electrical retailers to offer deals on small appliances and white goods

A continuation of many retailers’ existing Black Friday promotions

The best Black Friday UK deals last year :

There were some really good bargains among the best Black Friday deals 2017, including money off the then-rare Nintendo Switch, the cheapest iPhone 7 deal ever, a massive discount on the iPhone X and deep discounting on the Google Pixel 2 and Samsung Galaxy S8.

There was £400 off Lenovo’s convertible Yoga laptop, massive discounts on PS4 and Xbox One bundles, and more than £1,000 off TVs such as LG’s wonderful 55-inch 4K OLED TV, down from a frightening £2,499.99 to a much more reasonable £1,499.

In addition to its usual discounting, Amazon’s own product range always gets deep cuts on Black Friday: it offered really good discounts on Fire tablets, Kindle ereaders and its Echo devices.

The best Cyber Monday UK deals last year:

Of course, we tracked the best Cyber Monday deals in 2017 too. We saw the lowest-ever price of the Samsung Galaxy 8 on contract, massive discounting on VPN services, Xbox Ones sold with a bunch of free games and huge discounts on Dysons.

Even the in-demand Nintendo Switch was available with decent discounting, while premium products such as Sonos Play speakers and Microsoft’s Surface Pro got significantly cheaper too.

The Sonos One speaker won big at TechRadar's awards this year

And Amazon’s deals, including the discounts on its Echo smart speakers, Kindle ereaders and Fire tablets, continued into Cyber Monday and beyond.

TechRadar's top tips One thing we noticed in 2016 and again in 2017 is that in many cases the available discounts changed as the month progressed. Headline-grabbing stuff aside, the best-value deals tended to appear later in the month on more expensive products, where retailers could still make a profit while knocking a hefty amount off the price. That’s partly due to upselling and cross-selling opportunities too – many retailers and brands hope that if you buy a Super Expensive Gizmo for a bargain price, you’ll then buy some accessories to go with it.

What to expect from Black Friday 2018 and Cyber Monday 2018

The 2018 Black Friday and Cyber Monday season is going to be longer than ever before. In 2017 Black Friday went from a weekend to a week and in some cases a month, and you can expect that trend to continue.

It makes sense for lots of reasons: retailers can spread demand over multiple days, reducing the stress on their sites and delivery partners; deals are more likely to stand out if every single rival isn’t offering discounts on the same day; and it can make what’s really just a sale seem much bigger than it actually is, so many will have week-long events.

Not to blow our own trumpets once more, but that's why we do this. We try to find the deals that are real, not just the ones that had a fantastic RRP that was never truly seen on the shelves.

Top deals to expect on Black Friday 2018 and Cyber Monday 2018

While there's no way to know for sure what Black Friday and Cyber Monday will bring, we can take some educated guesses, and based on those the following are worth looking out for…

New iPad (2018) and iPhone X

Last year's iPhone could be a real bargain

Apple kit is so rarely discounted that even a little bit off is a really big deal. As with Black Friday 2016 and Black Friday 2017 we’d expect Apple itself to offer gift cards rather than deals, but you can expect cuts on last year's handsets - the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X - if there's still some stock kicking around.

For those hoping for savings on the latest Apple devices, we're unlikely to see any significant reductions for the new iPhone XS, XS Max and iPhone XR - they have simply not been out for long enough and Apple's kit is some of the best tech when it comes to holding its value.

The new iPad (2018) has been around long enough to attract decent discounting too, so keep your eyes peeled for that – it's a brilliant devices at any price, but particularly worth looking at if you can get any money off.

Apple Black Friday: how to get the best from the brand

Samsung Galaxy S9

The Samsung Galaxy S9 is set to be a big winner for Black Friday 2018 in the UK

As with iPhones, so with Galaxies: not just the Samsung Galaxy S9 but the Note range too.

We saw Black Friday deals wiping out the entire up-front cost on contract Samsung handsets, and with the phone having been on sale since early 2018 we’ll be amazed if there aren’t some delicious deals to be had around Black Friday 2018.

PS4 and Xbox One

Get ready for some great Xbox One X bundles

Tech-wise they’re still brilliant, but in retail terms these consoles are getting long in the tooth. With rumours of a PS5 swirling (and Sony effectively admitting that the PS4 isn't long for this world), and a pretty saturated market, we’d expect to see some great deals on both consoles, especially bundles, where retailers have much more room to manoeuvre.

We’d also expect to see discounting on the PlayStation VR headset, which hasn’t been quite the smash-hit Sony was hoping for. There’s a good range of good VR content now, which wasn’t really the case when it launched, so keep your eyes out for cut-price head helmets.

PSVR’s a much better proposition this year than it was last year, and many of the older VR titles are widely available for pennies now the novelty’s worn off.

That said, do keep your eyes out for PS4 deals in the lead up to Black Friday - if you see a bundle you like the look of, it's worth going for it rather than risking it not getting dropped in the Black Friday / Cyber Monday furore.

4K HD OLED TVs

4K TV will be a huge winner this year, we think

Black Friday is always brilliant for TV prices, but (as ever) beware hilarious RRPs: the price a manufacturer puts there is very rarely the price anybody pays, so use the likes of PriceSpy and CamelCamelCamel to check a price history.

There will be deals out there, though – OLED tech in particular is still incredibly expensive and improving fast, which means that, much to the chagrin of early adopters, there will be massive discounts on relatively recent sets.

The difference between OLED and even very good LED TVs is really dramatic, and you’re not going to regret the upgrade – especially if you get it at a knock-down price.

That doesn’t mean you should overlook LED TVs, though. The competition in that market is absolutely fierce, and that means sets that cost more than a car last year will be much, much cheaper this Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Amazon Echo devices, Fire TV sticks, Kindles and Fire tablets

The Amazon Echo range will be pushed strongly by, well, Amazon

It wouldn’t be Black Friday or Cyber Monday if Amazon wasn’t slashing the price of its own-brand devices, and last year we saw some superb deals on the Echo speaker range, Fire tablets, Kindles and Fire TV devices.

The full-size Amazon Echo was reduced from £89.99 to £69.99, while the Echo Dot was down from £49.99 to £34.99 and the hub-enabled Echo Plus was down from £139.99 to £109.99 – and there were even bigger savings to be had if you bought two or more Echos.

There are sure to be similar deals this year, and with Amazon expanding its smart speaker lineup with the Echo Show and Echo Spot, Black Friday and Cyber Monday will be the perfect time to create a multi-room Echo setup without breaking the bank.

Amazon's tablets and ereaders also saw some generous discounts, with the Kindle Paperwhite down from £109.99 to just £79.99 and the Alexa-enabled Fire HD 10 Tablet getting a whopping £40 off, bringing it down from £149.99 to £109.99. The Fire TV and Fire TV stick were also on sale – and if Amazon's new Fire TV Cube makes it to the UK in time for Black Friday 2018 it'll likely get a price drop too.

What's in a name? Why is Black Friday called Black Friday? The first known mention of Black Friday was in November 1951, when the journal Factory Management and Maintenance used it to describe the issue of people calling in sick the day after Thanksgiving so they could have an extra day off work. At the same time, police in the US were using the phrases 'Black Friday' and 'Black Saturday' to describe the horrendous traffic jams that occurred at the beginning of the pre-Christmas shopping season. In 1961 some retailers tried to market the day as 'Big Friday' instead, but that one didn’t take off. Why is Cyber Monday called Cyber Monday? The term was coined by Ellen Davis and Scott Silverman, and it was a deliberate move to promote online shopping back in 2005, when the internet was made of wood and powered by steam. It was intended to help smaller retailers compete with the big names who were banging on about Black Friday, although of course those big names promptly jumped on the Cyber Monday bandwagon too.

Are Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday deals real?

Oooh, the big question: and generally speaking, yes they are – although in some cases the discounts have been negotiated well in advance with suppliers, so they’re not as spontaneous as the sellers might have you believe.

As with any sales event you’ll see a mixture of genuine bargains, discounted end-of-line stock and strange things found in the back of a warehouse somewhere. In 2016, consumer magazine Which? accused retailers of some pretty dodgy behaviour.

If you avoid the slightly-shifty stuff, though, you can get some really great deals. For example, last year we got tons of money off 5K iMacs (end of line stock), Hi-Res audio players (deep discounting in the hope of selling headphones), wireless headphones (from another retailer hoping to sell Hi-Res audio players) and tons of Christmas presents.

And some TechRadar writers were physically restrained from spending all our savings on electric guitars, which were getting some serious discounting on high-end models.

Can I get cashback on Black Friday deals?

Sometimes, yes. Your debit card or credit card may offer cashback on purchases, and cashback websites such as Quidco often offer cashback for new customers of big-name online shops. It’s definitely worth looking into, not just for Black Friday 2018 and Cyber Monday 2018 but for online shopping in general.

Am I protected when I buy on Black Friday and Cyber Monday?

In the UK, yes. Anything you buy from a company online is covered by a wealth of consumer protection legislation, including the Consumer Contracts regulations, which give you the same rights as with any other online purchasing. However, be aware that it can be difficult enforcing the regulations if the company you’re buying from is located outside Europe.

How can I stay safe on Black Friday and Cyber Monday?

Black Friday and Cyber Monday bring out the fraudsters and fakers as well as the sellers, so be wary of any unsolicited emails or any links to deals being shared on social media, no matter how legitimate they look; as ever with the internet, anything asking you for card details or login details is a scam.

Phishing sites rake in big piles of cash on Black Friday, so be extra suspicious, and if you’re on a PC, make sure your anti-malware software is up to date – many security suites automatically block known scammers, fraudsters and phishers.

What about physical safety? Wasn’t everybody kung fu fighting on Black Friday?

Yes, they were. In fact, it was a little bit frightening. The combination of bargain-crazed shoppers and poor crowd control has long made Black Friday synonymous with injuries and the odd scuffle, and sometimes much more serious trouble – in 2011 a woman pepper-sprayed rival bargain hunters in a California Walmart, while in 2016 a shopper was shot outside a Macy’s in New Jersey.

When the UK imported Black Friday it imported some of the trouble too, although thankfully it hasn't yet proved fatal. In 2014 police had to shut down a Tesco in north London because everybody was battling in the aisles, and there were scuffles in ASDA stores too, prompting that retailer to stop running Black Friday promotions from 2015 onwards.

Cyber Monday didn’t attract the same kind of trouble as it’s always been an internet event, and the more Black Friday moves online the fewer fisticuffs we're seeing.