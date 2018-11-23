Apple HomePod plunges to £279 at John Lewis this Black Friday

Looking to get a spot of music in your home, using the power of your voice? Locked into the Apple ecosystem? Then you'll probably enjoy this price drop on the Apple HomePod.

John Lewis has it for just £279, which is a full £50 off the retail cost of the RRP at Apple's site in the Black Friday 2018 campaign.

That's a rather large saving compared to what other retailers are offering, and we'd expect it to be matched rather soon.

Apple HomePod: £319 now £279 at John Lewis

This is the cheapest we've seen Apple's smart speaker so far, with a £50 saving available for both grey and white versions of the high-performing audio device.View Deal

It's worth remembering that you'll need to have a £10 per month subscription per month to Apple Music to really get the most out of this speaker, as otherwise it'll just speak the weather and a spot of radio to you.

You don't get a Bluetooth support or an auxiliary in port, but the sound quality is rather nice indeed.

We're not sure how long this is going to last, as it's the lowest we've seen this Black Friday period - so pick it up if you've had your eye on it for a while.