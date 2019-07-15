The best Amazon Prime Day GoPro deals live today: bag an action cam bargain

Sign up for Prime Day
You'll need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of Prime Day deals. You can sign up for a free trial, which will see you through Prime Day and which you can cancel after 30 days.
Amazon Prime Day is now in full swing, and we're seeing some serious Prime Day deals on a number of GoPro models from the action camera titan.
Sure, the company may have been battling cheaper competitors for a number of years now, but if you're set on a GoPro then a day like Amazon Prime Day is precisely the time to swoop in and get an otherwise pricey model on the cheap.
We've scoured all the deals to find the most attractive options right now, from the newest Hero 7 range through to some older models that can still be bagged new. So, whether you're in the US or the UK, here's where to get the best Prime Day GoPro bargains:
The best Amazon Prime Day GoPro Deals in the US
Right now, if you're okay with one of the older Hero 5 or Hero 6 models you'll be delighted to learn that both can be bagged with significant savings, but the newest Hero 7 Black has also come down in price from its lofty $399 RRP.
GoPro Hero5 Black |
$399 $183.99 $149.99 on Amazon
This is a Lightning Deal so once it's gone it's gone. As a former Hero flagship model, this was launched at a price of $399 but it's now a fraction of that, despite packing 4K video, 12MP stills and waterproofing straight out of the box. View Deal
GoPro Hero 7 Black |
$399 $343 on Amazon
The boss of the Hero7 family, and now with a tasty $56 cut from its RRP, the Hero7 Black packs HyperSmooth stabilization, live-streaming and support for vertical shooting, all inside its rugged waterproof shell.View Deal
GoPro Hero 7 Black battery + card bundle | $359 on Amazon
Exactly the same as above, but for only $16 more you get a spare battery, a 32GB microSDHC memory card and a 16GB microSD card to make sure you never run out of juice or storage space.
GoPro Hero 6 Black | $232.98 on Amazon (Renewed)
This renewed version of the Hero 6 Black is a hell of a lot cheaper than the newer Hero 7 Black, despite that fact that the bones are very similar. You don't get the fancy HyperSmooth tech, but you still get advanced stabilization to keep footage silky, together with Voice Control, 12MP stills and 4K recording.View Deal
The best Amazon Prime Day GoPro Deals in the UK
Chunky savings on the GoPro Fusion and Hero 6 Black models are the main draws in the UK, although the Hero 7 Black option has also fallen some way from its launch price. Here are the best deals on GoPro cameras right now in the UK for Amazon Prime Day.
GoPro Hero 7 Black |
£379.99 £318 on Amazon
The most advanced Hero to date, the Hero 7 Black can be snapped up for just £318 right now at Amazon, which is almost £62 less than if you were to grab it through GoPro's website. HyperSmooth stabilization makes everything you capture fluid, while the TimeWarp feature is something you'll fast get addicted to – trust us.View Deal
GoPro Hero 7 Silver |
£279.99 £247.93 on Amazon
If you still want 4K video but you can live without the HyperSmooth stabilization system and that front LCD, then skip the Black version and go straight for the Silver one. It's just as easy to use as its bigger brother, and produces very dandy-looking 4K videos.View Deal
GoPro Hero 6 Black Holiday Club Bundle | £299 on Amazon
The Hero 6 alone costs £309, but we spotted this Black Holiday Club bundle that also throws in the Shorty Pole and Tripod, a 32GB SanDisk Extreme micro SD Card and a case – for £10 less. That's right: by paying less you're getting more. Madness.View Deal
GoPro Hero 7 White |
£179.99 £169 on Amazon
The most junior option of the most recent Hero triplet, the White model hasn't come down in price as much as the Silver and Black versions above, but you can still grab it for a little less than the norm right now over on Amazon. View Deal
GoPro Fusion |
£495 £375 at Wex Photo Video
The Fusion captures 360-degree videos in 5.7K quality, and this deal slices £120 off the RRP. Not even Amazon can match this price right now, which is saying something.View Deal
