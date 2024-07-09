Who needs Prime Day? LG's 65-inch C3 OLED TV just crashed to an unbelievable price

Last week, Amazon dropped LG's highly rated 65-inch C3 OLED TV to $1,446, a new record-low price. I coined it the best early Prime Day TV deal and didn't anticipate the price to go any lower - I was wrong.

Amazon now has the best-selling OLED display on sale for just $1,399.99 (it was $2,499.99). That's a $1,100 discount and an incredible price for a 65-inch OLED display.



The LG C3 OLED TV is a successor to last year's best-rated TV, the LG C2, and includes upgrades such as the brand's latest and greatest image processor, the Alpha9 Gen6 chip - which delivers a gorgeous picture with improved brightness and contrast. The LG C3 also packs a new webOS experience and four HDMI 2.1 ports, which gamers will love for next-gen consoles, plus Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos support inside an ultra-thin, sleek design.

A 65-inch OLED display under $1,400 is an incredible deal, and I truly don't believe the price will drop any further at next week's official Prime Day deals event. I've listed more of today's best early Prime Day TV deals below, some of which require an Amazon Prime membership.

More early Prime Day TV deals

LG 48-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was $1,599.99 now $1,196.99 at Amazon

Amazon has LG's all-new 48-inch C4 OLED TV on sale for $1,196.99. That's an impressive $400 discount and a record-low price. Ranked in our best TV guide, the C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support, and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.

Amazon Fire TV 55-inch Omni Series 4K TV: was $549.99 now $349.99 at Amazon

Prime members: Amazon's highly rated Omni Series TVs feature 4K resolution support, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and hands-free TV with Alexa. So, instead of using your remote, you can control the volume and launch channels hands-free. Today's early Prime Day deal brings the 55-inch model down to $349.99 - the lowest price we've seen this year.

Sony 65-inch X90L LED TV: was $1,299.99 now $1,098 at Amazon

The Sony X90L uses Sony’s high-end Cognitive Processor XR along with Clear Image XR technology to upscale and enhance picture quality, with dedicated gaming features too. It’s easy to get lost in the technology but the TV uses a QLED display cunningly renamed to Triluminous but using the same tech so you get a gorgeous-looking picture whatever you’re watching. A solid mid-range option, the 65-inch X90L TV was already great value for money with its combo of performance and features and now this price drop makes it even better value than before.

TCL 65-inch S4 S-Class 4K UHD HDR LED Smart TV: was $485.51 now $399.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a big-screen budget TV, you can't get much better than this TCL 65-inch 4K smart TV on sale for an incredible price of $399.99. The TCL S4 Series TV packs 4K Ultra HD Resolution, Dolby Vision, HDR10, DTS Virtual: X, and the Google TV Smart operating system with Chromecast built-in, all for under $400, which is a fantastic deal.

Amazon Fire TV 75-inch Omni Series 4K TV: was $1,049.99 now $699.99 at Amazon

Prime members: Amazon's highly rated Omni Series TVs feature 4K resolution support, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and hands-free TV with Alexa. So, instead of using your remote, you can control the volume and launch channels hands-free. Today's early Prime Day deal brings the 75-inch model down to $699.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen.

Toshiba 75-inch C350 Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV (2024): was $649.99 now $449.99 at Amazon

Prime members: The all-new Toshiba 75-inch 4K smart TV is on sale for a record-low price of just $449.99. The 2024 display packs Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10+, hands-free control with Amazon Alexa, and a bezel-less design, giving you a more viewable screen area.

