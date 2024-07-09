Why wait for Prime Day? LG's all-new B4 OLED TV just dropped to an all-time low

Amazon has been releasing a ton of early Prime Day deals, and this year's offers are actually very good. Case in point: I've just spotted LG's all-new 65-inch B4 OLED TV on sale for a stunning price of $1,596.99 (it was originally $2,499.99). That's the lowest price we've ever seen and an incredible deal for a newly released OLED TV, making it one of the best early Prime Day TV deals.



The LG B4 is the latest entry-level display in LG's OLED lineup, and it's on track to be one of this year's best TVs. The 2024 display packs LG's latest Alpha 8 AI processor, which uses AI to detect what you're watching to improve picture and sound quality. Thanks to its self-lit OLED pixels coupled with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, you get a brilliant picture with bold colors and deep contrasts. You're also getting excellent gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports and a 120Hz refresh rate, plus webOS 24 for easy access to all your favorite streaming channels.

The best early Prime Day TV deal: LG's B4 OLED TV

LG's all-new B4 OLED TV offers unrivaled picture quality, and just ahead of Prime Day, the 65-inch model just dropped to a record-low price of $1,596.99. The LG B4 delivers stunning colors with rich contrast thanks to its self-lit OLED pixels coupled with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. Its built-in gaming features and 120Hz refresh rate make it an unbeatable deal for gamers looking for an upgrade.

Today's early Prime Day deal on the LG B4 OLED TV is not only a record-low price, but it's an impressive discount for a brand-new OLED TV. It's such a good deal that we can't imagine you'll find a better offer at next week's official Prime Day sale.



I've listed more of today's best early Prime Day TV deals below, some of which require an Amazon Prime membership.

More early Prime Day TV deals

Amazon has LG's all-new 48-inch C4 OLED TV on sale for $1,196.99. That's an impressive $400 discount and a record-low price. Ranked in our best TV guide, the C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support, and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.

Prime members: Amazon's highly rated Omni Series TVs feature 4K resolution support, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and hands-free TV with Alexa. So, instead of using your remote, you can control the volume and launch channels hands-free. Today's early Prime Day deal brings the 55-inch model down to $349.99 - the lowest price we've seen this year.

Sony's all-new 65-inch Bravia 8 OLED TV is getting an impressive pre-Prime Day discount, bringing the price down to a record low of $2,299.99. Sony's Bravia 8 features a sleek, slim design with a wide-viewing angle, brilliant images with deep contrasts, and cinematic sound from the entire screen.

The Sony X90L uses Sony’s high-end Cognitive Processor XR along with Clear Image XR technology to upscale and enhance picture quality, with dedicated gaming features too. It’s easy to get lost in the technology but the TV uses a QLED display cunningly renamed to Triluminous but using the same tech so you get a gorgeous-looking picture whatever you’re watching. A solid mid-range option, the 65-inch X90L TV was already great value for money with its combo of performance and features and now this price drop makes it even better value than before.

If you're looking for a big-screen budget TV, you can't get much better than this TCL 65-inch 4K smart TV on sale for an incredible price of $399.99. The TCL S4 Series TV packs 4K Ultra HD Resolution, Dolby Vision, HDR10, DTS Virtual: X, and the Google TV Smart operating system with Chromecast built-in, all for under $400, which is a fantastic deal.

Prime members: Amazon's highly rated Omni Series TVs feature 4K resolution support, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and hands-free TV with Alexa. So, instead of using your remote, you can control the volume and launch channels hands-free. Today's early Prime Day deal brings the 75-inch model down to $699.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen.

Prime members: The all-new Toshiba 75-inch 4K smart TV is on sale for a record-low price of just $449.99. The 2024 display packs Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10+, hands-free control with Amazon Alexa, and a bezel-less design, giving you a more viewable screen area.

