Want a cheap TV? I've got just the early Amazon Prime Day deal for you

With the early Amazon Prime Day deals already in full swing, it's a great time to score a bargain-priced TV, with the one that's caught my eye being the Amazon Fire TV 32-inch 2-Series HD TV for $109.99 at Amazon US. In the UK, the Fire TV 32-inch 2-Series HD TV can be grabbed for £139.99.

Now that's not the lowest we've seen this TV drop to, but in the world of televisions both the US and UK sliced prices are still pretty cheap. Those discounts translate to a $90 drop in the USA and £110 reduction in Britain.

These displays don't score a spot on our best TVs list, due to a 720p resolution display, which is arguably fine at 32 inches. But, you do get access to Amazon's Fire TV interface that offers an easy way to access a load of movies and shows for streaming.

Today’s best cheap Amazon Fire TV deals

Amazon Fire TV 32-inch 2-Series HD TV: was $199.99 now $109.99 at Amazon

The Amazon Fire TV 32-inch 2-Series HD TV is a pretty simple TV but it does have some highlights. While it may just have a 720p resolution, there’s support for HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Audio. Such features mean it’s a cut above the HD TVs of old. There’s also Fire TV built-in saving you from needing to buy a streaming stick to access popular streaming apps such as Netflix, Disney Plus, Prime Video and more.

Amazon Fire TV 32-inch 2-Series HD TV: was £249.99 now £139.99 at Amazon

Over in the UK, Amazon has sliced a neat £110 off the price of the Amazon Fire TV 32-inch 2-Series HD TV. THat's means this is simple TV but still feature-packed TV can be had for a very compelling price for what could be a great secondary TV.

While this Fire TV is affordable due to a series of compromises, like only three HDMI ports, I reckon it would be ideal as a second TV for a small room or even a kitchen if you like to watch the likes of the Fallout TV show while cooking up a rad-free meal.

It could also be a great TV to put in a kid's room or play area, as it has a suite of streaming features and would work nicely with a Nintendo Switch connected to it, as that console is arguably ideal for gaming at an HD resolution.

If this deal doesn't grab your eye, do check out our best Prime Day TV deals for a selection of other cut-price televisions.

