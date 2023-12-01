These 6 stunning mini-LED 4K TV deals are the perfect Christmas movie upgrade

It's the holiday season, which means you're likely looking to cosy up with the same Christmas movies you watch ever year, but if you want those films to look even more colorful and vibrant then now might be the best time to upgrade your TV to a mini-LED.

We've been searching through the best Christmas sales and Boxing Day sales in both the US and UK and have found plenty of mini-LED TV deals that are sure to brighten up your holidays.

Mini-LED TVs are perfect for Christmas movies as they are brighter than any other TVs on the market. Because this display technology has much smaller LEDs behind the screen than a standard LED TV, the image has greater contrast and brightness, which makes the lights in those Christmas movies jump out of the screen.

Mini-LED TVs are among the best TVs available today. Brands like Samsung, TCL, Hisense and more make the best of these super-bright TVs on the market and we've got six deals below that are sure to bring even more cheer.

US deals

UK deals

Best US mini-LED TV deals

Hisense 55-Inch U6 Series 4K TV: was $449.99 now $349.99 at Best Buy

This deal gives you access to bright mini-LED display in a 55-inch size for under $350 - that's incredible value. In our Hisense U6 Series review, we praised it for its excellent picture quality at an affordable price. You're getting support for both Dolby Vision and HDR10+, plus the Google Assistant, hands-free voice control and Game Mode Plus.

Hisense U8K 55-inch 4K mini-LED TV: was $1,099.99 now $699.99 at Best Buy

Hisense's U8K series is a budget-friendly alternative to pricier mini-LED-backlit QLED TVs from Samsung and Sony, and this deal on the 55-inch model lops just over $400 off the regular price. In our Hisense U8K review we praised its bright picture and impressive black levels, and also found it to be a great gaming option with 4K 144Hz, VRR, and FreeSync Premium Pro support. This is a great saving on a TechRadar-recommended TV, so it's a deal worth grabbing now.

aTCL QM8 Class 65-inch 4K mini-LED TV: was $1,699.99 now $899.99 at Amazon

TCL's flagship TV has hit a near-record-low price and is still available after Cyber Monday. The QM8 Class is a high-brightness mini-LED model packed with features such as an anti-glare screen and both Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10+ support. We admired its handling of sports, games, and movies in our TCL QM8 Class review, and would strongly suggest you grab this great deal on the 65-inch model.

Best UK mini-LED TV deals

TCL QM8 Class 55-inch 4K mini-LED TV: was $799 now £649 at Amazon

TCL's flagship TV has hit a near-record-low price in this Cyber Monday TV deal. The QM8 Class is a high-brightness mini-LED model packed with features such as an anti-glare screen and both Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10+ support. We admired its handling of sports, games, and movies in our TCL QM8 Class review, and would strongly suggest you grab this great deal on the 55-inch model.

Samsung 50-inch QN90C QLED 4K TV: was £2,199 now £999 at Currys

Seeking an alternative to Samsung's pricier flagship mini-LED TVs? The QN90C is a superb value, especially with 55% off. In our Samsung QN90C TV review, we found it has a fine variety of features (despite a lack of Dolby Vision HDR), a great anti-glare display suitable for viewing in well-lit rooms, and excellent gaming features, with an impressively low input lag.

Hisense 65-inch U8K 4K mini-LED TV: was £1,599 now £1,299 at AO.com

The Hisense U8K offers bright, mini-LED picture and 144Hz gaming refresh rate for a lower price than other big brand mini-LED TVs. It still has stunning black levels despite higher peak brightness to keep movie fans happy and although it does suffer from backlight blooming, it's hard to argue with the value of the U8K. £1,299 is a bargain for this TV.

TechRadar's deal search tool

Don't think mini-LED TVs are for you? No problems, feel free to use our search tool below – it finds deals on TechRadar or our sister sites, including Tom's Guide, What Hi-Fi? and more.

Follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings, and hot deals!