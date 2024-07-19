The stunning LG C3 OLED TV gets a post-Prime Day price cut: save $1,000 at Best Buy

While Prime Day is officially over, there are still some impressive left-over offers, which aren't just at Amazon. The highly-rated LG C3 OELD TV was one of this week's most popular offers, and Best Buy has the 65-inch model on sale for just $1,499.99 (it was $2,499.99).



That's a whopping $1,000 discount and the best deal you can find. While LG's 65-inch C3 OLED has been sitting at $1,599 for the better part of this month, Amazon dropped the display down to $1,399 during Prime Day. That deal is no longer available, but Best Buy's $1,499 price is still an incredible deal and the lowest price you can find right now.



The LG C3 OLED TV is a successor to last year's best-rated TV, the LG C2, and includes upgrades such as the brand's latest and greatest image processor, the Alpha9 Gen6 chip - which delivers a gorgeous picture with improved brightness and contrast. The LG C3 also packs a new webOS experience and four HDMI 2.1 ports, which gamers will love for next-gen consoles, plus Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos support inside an ultra-thin, sleek design.

Today's best OLED TV deal: LG's 65-inch C3

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was $2,499.99 now $1,499.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has LG's highly rated 65-inch C3 OLED TV on sale for $1,499.99. That's a massive $1,000 discount and the lowest price you can find. The stunning OLED display features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast, thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for the best gaming experience on next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience.

More of today's best TV deals

Samsung 43-inch The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2022): was $999.99 now $699.99 at Best Buy

Samsung's 43-inch The Frame TV is on sale for a new record-low price of $699.99 - an incredible deal if you don't mind an older-model display. The gorgeous display transforms into a beautiful piece of art to seamlessly blend into your home's decor and includes customizable bezels, a QLED screen, and smart capabilities.

LG 48-inch Class B4 Series OLED 4K UHD TV: was $1,499.99 now $799.99 at Best Buy

The 48-inch LG B4 OLED Smart TV offers unrivaled picture quality for its best discount yet, nearly 50% off its original price at $799.99. Its self-lit OLED pixels and Dolby Vision together enhance color and contrast beyond what the average backlit TV can do. Its built-in gaming features and 120Hz refresh rate make it an unbeatable deal for gamers looking to upgrade. It's a worthwhile investment for anyone who likes watching TV or playing games.

LG C4 48-inch OLED 4K TV: was $1,599.99 now $1,199.99 at Best Buy

LG's all-new 48-inch C4 OLED TV is getting a rare $300 discount, bringing the price down to a new record-low of $1,199.99. The C4 is a successor to the highly-rated LG C3, and we predict it will become one of this year's best OLED TVs. Upgrades include new gaming features and LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance and exceptional brightness.

Samsung 65-inch S90C Smart 4K OLED TV: was $2,599.99 now $1,599.99 at Samsung

The Samsung S90C OLED is TechRadar's best TV, and the 65-inch model is on sale for $1,599.99. That's a massive $1,000 discount and the best deal you can find. Our Samsung S90C review awarded this TV five stars, praising its gorgeous picture, extensive gaming features, super slim design, and reasonable price - especially with today's $1,000 price cut.

Samsung DU6900 75-inch 4K Smart Tizen TV (2024): was $699.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy

Samsung's all-new 75-inch DU6900 series is on sale for an incredible price of just $599.99. The Samsung display packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor and 4K Upscaling for a premium picture experience, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and Object Tracking Sound Lite for theater-like sound.

See more of the best cheap TV deals happening now, and if you're looking for a more premium display, you can see our best OLED TV deals roundup.