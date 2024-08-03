The Samsung S90C is a five-star OLED TV and its plummeted to a record-low price

The terrific Samsing S90C OLED TV has sat atop our best TV guide since last year and it's back down to its lowest price ever again. You can now get the highly-rated Samsung S90C 65-inch OLED TV at Best Buy for $1499.99 (was $2599.99). That's the best deal you can find right now, matching the price it dropped to on Memorial Day.

The S90C is the budget alternative to Samsung's other OLED TVs – the premium S95C and the gaming-focused S90D – but that doesn't mean it lacks quality. It's excellent for watching your favorite shows, blockbuster movies and current-generation games in smooth and crisp 4K resolution.

This $1,100 discount isn't anything to scoff at, especially for pricier electronics, so don't miss it while it's available.

Today's best Samsung S90C OLED TV deal

Samsung 65-inch Class OLED S90C TV: was $2599.99 now $1499.99 at Best Buy

The Samsung S90C OLED is one of the best-value OLED TVs on the market right now. Its 1,100 nits of brightness surpasses many competitors at a similar value and price, including its rival, the LG G3. Its 4K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate support high-definition viewing and silky-smooth gaming experiences. While it might not compare to the brightness of its siblings, the S95C and S90D, it's a fantastic alternative for lower budgets.

TechRadar crowned the S90C its TV of the Year for a reason. Its 1,100 nits of brightness top competitors at the same price, even without Dolby Vision HDR support. It sports the detailed picture quality of its siblings, and even if it isn't as bright as the S95C, it offers nearly unrivalled brightness for its price.

With 4K resolution support, a 120Hz refresh rate, and four HDMI ports, it's also an appealing choice for gaming as an alternative to the S90D. At this time, the 65-inch model costs nearly as much as the 55-inch models of Samsung's other OLED TVs.

You can read more about the S90C in our Samsung S90C OLED review. In addition to the S90C, TechRadar recommends OLED TVs from Samsung, Sony, and LG in its best OLED TVs list. We also have an article comparing the Samsung S95D and LG G4, Samsung and LG's newest flagship OLED TVs, respectively.