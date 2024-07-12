The Samsung QN90C is my top 4K TV pick for sports, and it’s now $400 off at Best Buy

Are you ready for Amazon Prime Day? The Prime Day sales are a perfect time to grab a deal on one of the best TVs, but it’s also the case that other retailers start offering discounts around Prime Day time to steal Amazon’s thunder. Here’s one example – a 55-inch Samsung QN90C for $1,099 (was $1,599) at Best Buy.

That’s a near-record-low price for Samsung’s 2023 flagship mini-LED TV and a deal worth grabbing in advance of the Prime Day TV sales. The QN90C is a great all-around TV for watching movies and gaming, and it’s also our top pick as the best TV for sports.

Today's best 55-inch Samsung QN90C deal

Samsung QN90C 85-inch 4K mini-LED TV: was $1,499.99 now $1,099.99 at Best Buy

Samsung's mini-LED TV is getting a nice $400 price cut in this Best Buy deal. The QN90C is about as bright as TVs get, and its anti-glare screen makes it a fantastic option for daytime sports viewing. In our Samsung QN90C review, we admired not just its bright, refined picture, but also its gaming features, which include four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz support and Samsung’s Gaming Hub for cloud-based gaming. This is a big deal on one of Samsung's top 2023 TVs.

In our Samsung QN90C review, we found it to have an exceptionally bright picture that looked great over a wide range of viewing angles. Combined with its anti-glare screen, the QN90C is a perfect TV for watching sports in bright rooms, and its powerful local dimming also makes it equally adept at displaying movies.

On the gaming features front, the Samsung QN90C has four HDMI 2.1 ports that support 4K 120Hz signals from Xbox Series X and PS5 consoles and VRR, including FreeSync Premium. The built-in Samsung Gaming Hub also provides a cloud gaming option, with support for Xbox, Nvidia GeForce Now, Amazon Luna, Utomik, Anstream Arcade, and Blacknut.

The Samsung QN90C has impressive built-in audio, its 4.2.2-channel speakers delivering spacious sound with Dolby Atmos soundtracks and an Object Tracking Sound Plus feature working to make sounds more directional and better aligned with the action onscreen. Of course, Samsung also makes some exceptional soundbars, and you can find one of those to pair with the QN90C among the Prime Day soundbar deals.

