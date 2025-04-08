The LG C4 is the best OLED TV you can buy and it's dropped to a record-low price at Amazon UK

Let me cut to the chase. You can pick up the LG C4 65-inch OLED TV at Amazon for only £1,135 (was £1,899). That's one amazing price for one of the best TVs around. The best price requires you to apply the £215 voucher, but that's as simple as checking the box underneath the price before adding it to your basket.

This 2024 display boasts the latest OLED technology and takes pride of place as the most versatile display in our best TVs guide. This accolade is thanks to its impressive gaming capabilities, incredible picture quality, and intuitive smart TV platform. That means it covers all the bases in a way that few TVs do.

Today's best LG C4 OLED TV deal

LG 65-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was £1,899 now £1,135 at Amazon If you're into watching TV and gaming, then the C4 OLED TV is an all-around winner. The 65-inch display delivers outstanding brightness and vibrant colours, while gamers will love the HDMI ports that support 4K at a 120Hz refresh rate for a smooth and responsive experience on PS5 and Series X. Make sure you tick the box to apply the £215 voucher before adding it to your basket to get the full discount.

The LG C4 went straight into our best TV guide as the most versatile option right now. That's how much we loved it. Building upon the LG C3 OLED, the C4 delivers a range of improvements over its predecessor, including better image quality, four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120 Hz compatibility, and a new AI chip. What a lineup!

This is everything you could ever want from a TV. All gamers need to do is plug in their games console, kick back, and enjoy buttery smooth graphics. And after a long gaming session, this TV has everything required to deliver your favourite TV shows and movies in top quality with impressive colours, contrast and lighting.

Our reviewer sums up well how much of a bargain this TV is: "While it’s not LG’s priciest TV, the C4 is still a premium model with a premium design and features. You can buy mini-LED TVs with the same screen size for less than the LG C4, but the C4’s excellent picture quality and mid-range (for an OLED TV) price make it a very compelling choice."

