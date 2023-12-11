The LG B3 is one of the best OLED TVs of 2023 and it's down to a record-low price
The LG B3's brilliant value just got better
If you're shopping for a big-screen OLED TV and hoping to save some money, this deal on the LG B3 could be just what you're looking for. The 77-inch model, for those seeking a true home cinema experience, is down to a record-low $1,799 at Best Buy in the US and a record-low £1,999 at Box in the UK.
The LG B3 delivers and excellent OLED picture, with brilliant colors and outstanding black levels and shadow detail. It also comes with a suite of gaming features such as 4K 120Hz, VRR, ALLM, AMD FreeSync, Nvidia G-Sync and Dolby Vision gaming support.
The LG B3 is easily one of the best OLED TVs available and thanks to its value, one of the best TVs on the market as well. It's the TV we called the dark horse OLED TV of 2023 for a good reason and this deal on the 77-inch model is the lowest we've seen.
Is this deal not quite what you're looking for? You might also want to check out our guides to the best Christmas sales in the US and Boxing Day sales in the UK, for even more great holiday and Christmas gift ideas.
LG B3 Series 77-inch TV: was
$2,296.99 now $1,799.99 at Best Buy
This massive OLED 4K TV not only features a gorgeous display (120Hz refresh rate, 8.3 million self-lit pixels) that provides rich contrast and color, but it also comes with Nvidia G-Sync, AMD FreeSync Premium, and VRR built-in along with four HDMI 2.1 ports, making it perfect for gaming. At under $1,800, this is the lowest price we've seen for the 77-inch LG B3, meaning you can get a big-screen OLED for less.
LG B3 Series 77-inch TV: was
£2,899 now £1,999 at Box
The LG B3 offers stunning OLED picture with vibrant colors and detailed black levels, plenty of gaming features including, 4K 120Hz, VRR and Dolby Vision gaming and one of the best smart TV platforms available, web OS23. Thanks to this deal, you can get the big-screen 77-inch model for under £2,000. It may not be the cheapest TV on the market, but for the quality and size you get, this is a fantastic deal.
More Holiday sales in the US
- Amazon: 70% off Kindle, TVs, tablets & clothing
- Apple: AirPods, Apple Watch & iPads from $79
- Adidas: 40% off running shoes & clothing
- Beauty: 51% off makeup, skincare & hair tools
- Best Buy: $800 off TVs, laptops & headphones
- Cheap TVs: big-screen 4K TVs from $269.99
- Christmas: 40% off decor, pajamas & trees
- Dell: Inspiron and XPS laptops from $260
- DreamCloud: 40% off all mattresses
- Family pajamas: Christmas PJs from $12.99
- Gaming: console bundles from $289.99
- Lenovo: 76% off laptops, desktops & printers
- Lowe's: up to $800 off major appliances
- Nectar: mattress deals starting at $359
- Nordstrom: 40% off Nike, Levi's & UGGs
- Patagonia: pullovers starting at $64.99
- Samsung: $2,000 of TVs, phones and appliances
- Shopbop: 25% off sitewide with code Holiday
- Target: 40% off Christmas decor, TVs & toys
- Toys: Disney, Barbie & Lego from $14.99
- Walmart: cheap TVs, air fryers, PS5 & toys
More Christmas sales in the UK
- Amazon: up to 65% off tech and gifts
- Adidas: up to 60% off outlet clothing, shoes, apparel
- AO: up to 40% off vacuums, appliances, and tech
- Argos: up to 70% off toys, Christmas decor, and tech
- Boots: half-price gift sets, gift cards, and fragrances
- B&Q: cheap Christmas trees, lights, decor, wreaths
- Carphone Warehouse: 120GB data for £12 per month
- Currys: up to 40% off TVs, air fryers, laptops and more
- Cotswolds Outdoor: up to 50% off Patagonia, Rab, North Face
- Debenhams: up to 70% off home, fashion, gift sets
- Disney: up to 60% off Christmas jumpers, toys, decor
- Ebuyer: up to 40% off laptops, desktops, and components
- John Lewis: £300 off TVs, Apple, plus Christmas decor
- Jessops: up to £1,000 off Sony, Canon, Nikon, and Fujifilm
- O2: up to £600 off iPhone, Samsung and Google
- Samsung: up to £600 off TVs, phones and appliances
- Shark: up to £100 off best-selling vacuums
- Very: discounts on tech, appliances, furniture and beauty
- Vodafone: six months half-price SIMs from £11.50
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Get the hottest deals available in your inbox plus news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more from the TechRadar team.
James is the TV Hardware Staff Writer at TechRadar. Before joining the team, he worked at a major UK based AV retailer selling TV and audio equipment, where he was either telling customers the difference between OLED and QLED or being wowed by watching a PS5 run on the LG 65G2. When not writing about the latest TV tech, James can be found gaming, reading, watching rugby or coming up with another idea for a novel.
Most Popular
By Allisa James
By Cat Bussell