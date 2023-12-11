The LG B3 is one of the best OLED TVs of 2023 and it's down to a record-low price

If you're shopping for a big-screen OLED TV and hoping to save some money, this deal on the LG B3 could be just what you're looking for. The 77-inch model, for those seeking a true home cinema experience, is down to a record-low $1,799 at Best Buy in the US and a record-low £1,999 at Box in the UK.

The LG B3 delivers and excellent OLED picture, with brilliant colors and outstanding black levels and shadow detail. It also comes with a suite of gaming features such as 4K 120Hz, VRR, ALLM, AMD FreeSync, Nvidia G-Sync and Dolby Vision gaming support.

The LG B3 is easily one of the best OLED TVs available and thanks to its value, one of the best TVs on the market as well. It's the TV we called the dark horse OLED TV of 2023 for a good reason and this deal on the 77-inch model is the lowest we've seen.

Is this deal not quite what you're looking for? You might also want to check out our guides to the best Christmas sales in the US and Boxing Day sales in the UK, for even more great holiday and Christmas gift ideas.

LG B3 Series 77-inch TV: was $2,296.99 now $1,799.99 at Best Buy

This massive OLED 4K TV not only features a gorgeous display (120Hz refresh rate, 8.3 million self-lit pixels) that provides rich contrast and color, but it also comes with Nvidia G-Sync, AMD FreeSync Premium, and VRR built-in along with four HDMI 2.1 ports, making it perfect for gaming. At under $1,800, this is the lowest price we've seen for the 77-inch LG B3, meaning you can get a big-screen OLED for less.

LG B3 Series 77-inch TV: was £2,899 now £1,999 at Box

The LG B3 offers stunning OLED picture with vibrant colors and detailed black levels, plenty of gaming features including, 4K 120Hz, VRR and Dolby Vision gaming and one of the best smart TV platforms available, web OS23. Thanks to this deal, you can get the big-screen 77-inch model for under £2,000. It may not be the cheapest TV on the market, but for the quality and size you get, this is a fantastic deal.

More Holiday sales in the US

More Christmas sales in the UK