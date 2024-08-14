The latest 65-inch Sony Bravia 8 OLED TV is already over $500 off at Amazon

We’re always keen to see good TV deals but the most tempting ones are definitely on newly launched displays to get the best and latest tech. Well, right now, you can buy the Sony 65-inch Bravia 8 OLED TV at Amazon for $1,997.99 (was $2,499.99) meaning you’re saving over $500 off a TV that was only launched in May this year.

Previously, the Sony 65-inch Bravia 8 OLED TV has dipped to around the $2,300 mark, but it’s never been as low as this new price, so it's a hefty discount on a highly sought-after TV. The TV uses self-lit pixels to precisely control the picture, giving you authentic contrast and a super-bright experience. It also has exclusive PlayStation 5 features, while there are many modes specially calibrated for what you plan on viewing.

Today’s best OLED TV deal

Sony 65-inch Bravia 8 OLED TV: was $2,499.99 now $1,997.99 at Amazon

The Sony 65-inch Bravia 8 OLED TV is designed to get the most out of what you’re watching or playing. It has calibrated modes for both Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, with the XR processor ensuring that every scene looks the best it can. Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support, as well as IMAX Enhanced, all ensure there’s not much need to head to the cinema any more with this home theater. And this brand-new display can be yours for its lowest price yet.

Sure to be one of the best TVs for pretty much anything you plan on watching, the Sony 65-inch Bravia 8 OLED TV is a delight. It’s that TV we all wish we owned.

Besides looking exceptional for whatever you’re streaming, it has dedicated features for PlayStation 5 users. It has Auto HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Genre Picture Mode which optimizes the picture quality while you game. If you’re watching or playing something that isn’t in 4K, there’s great upscaling via XR Clear Image which improves detail in older images.

There’s also XR Triluminos Pro which enhances the range of hues and saturation so the image looks more precise than ever. On a practical level, there’s also Google Assistant support, extensive streaming support, and you can use AirPlay 2 and Chromecast which are both built-in.

I instantly want this TV but there are other TV deals around if, like me, you need to go for something cheaper. That includes some special OLED TV deals as part of the early Labor Day sales and back-to-school sales happening.