The Hisense U7N was one of the best TVs I tested in 2024, and it just had its price slashed at Amazon

Amazon's Spring Sale may not officially start until tomorrow, but there's already some great deals on some of the best TVs, including the Hisense U7N.

The 65-inch Hisense U7N has had its price slashed to $679.99 (was $998) at Amazon. This is just a couple of bucks off the cheapest it's ever been ($677.99) and is an excellent deal for a versatile and feature-packed TV.

Hisense 65-inch U7N 4K mini-LED TV : was $998 now $679.99 at Amazon

The Hisense U7N is one of 2024's best budget, mini-LED TVs. It delivers great picture quality with vibrant colors and solid contrast and decent built-in sound. It's also well-equipped for gaming with 4K 144Hz, VRR and ALLM support and uses Google TV as its smart TV platform. This deal knocks the 65-inch model to a near-record low of $679.99; a fantastic deal for a TV at this size.

In my Hisense U7N review, I praised it for its "dynamic and vibrant colors" as well as its capable backlight control that led to great contrast and shadow detail. Although I found some time needs to be invested in the settings to get the very best picture quality, the reward is worth it and you end up one of the best mini-LED TVs on the market, especially for the price.

The U7N is also one of the best gaming TVs, with a lot of features that gamers will be on the look out for. This includes 4K 144Hz, VRR (AMD FreeSync Premium Pro included) ALLM and Dolby Vision gaming. I found gaming performance to be good as well, as it responded well to intense sequences in games.

The U7N easily outperforms its budget-friendly price and whenever a deal comes along, it's worth checking out.

James Davidson
James Davidson
TV Hardware Staff Writer, Home Entertainment

 James is the TV Hardware Staff Writer at TechRadar. Before joining the team, he worked at a major UK based AV retailer selling TV and audio equipment, where he was either telling customers the difference between OLED and QLED or being wowed by watching a PS5 run on the LG 65G2. When not writing about the latest TV tech, James can be found gaming, reading, watching rugby or coming up with another idea for a novel. 

